Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Blogs

7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC

By Posted on

7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC

7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC
Getty Images

Zip lines are the perfect outdoor activity for the summer time ! We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City!

Whether you want beautiful views of the beach or breathtaking scenery of the mountainside, we’ve got some great options here.

Psst… Take a spin on Electric Eden Raceway at Luna Park in Coney Island this summer!

Adventure Park at Long Island

75 Colonial Springs Road
Wheatley Heights, NY 11798

This park is a great option for folks of all ages. People 7 and up can enjoy the park’s treetop trails, and kids 3 and up can play on the Adventure Playground. The climbing courses at Adventure Park Long Island are self-guided, so you and your family can tackle them at your own pace.

Explore over 200 treetop platforms connected by bridges, 49 ziplines and more. There are 14 trails on site, so you’re sure to have a day full of fun. If you’re looking for nighttime fun, check out Glow in the Park or Firepit Friday. 

Boundless Adventures

735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY 10577

The park offers 11 ropes courses, categorized into four experience levels, ranging from “beginner” to “expert.” The beginner and intermediate courses have zip lines available! This makes for the perfect family adventure.  

Don’t miss their special events, featuring a different theme each month!

Camelback Mountain Adventures

243 Resort Drive
Tannersville, PA 18372

Hurry up and reserve your spot at one of the incredible zip lines that Camelback has to offer! They have both a 1,000′ zip line and a 4,000′ zip line (the longest one in Pennsylvania).

Glide through the Poconos next to a friend or family member on the park’s double barrel 1,000′ zip line, or the twin flyer 4,000′ zip line.

While you’re there, check out other attractions like Pennsylvania’s only mountain coaster, Sunbowl tubing and treetop adventures.

Palisades Climb Adventure Ropes Course

4590 Palisades Center Drive
West Nyack, NY 10994

If you’re trying to avoid braving the summer heat during your zipline adventure, check out the world’s largest indoor ropes challenge course. Palisades Climb Adventure even offers a ropes course experience for toddlers under 48 inches, so everyone in the family can get in on the fun.

Skytop Lodge

1 Skytop Drive
Skytop, PA 18357

There are 17 different zip lines at this location! The zip lines are part of a 3,000′ obstacle course, complete with obstacles like elevated bridgeways, cargo nets, ladders, tightropes and more.

Reservations are required at this course. The park says that only folks ages 10 and up can participate, and they must be able to reach at least 5’11 for safety reasons.

Treetop Adventure Course at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue
West Orange, NJ 07052

Treetop Adventure Course offers both junior and adult ropes courses, and a zip line for all. The zip line requires no reservations. It stands over 40′ tall and is as long as a football field!

The world-class aerial obstacle course stands right next to the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, so you can turn your zipline outing into a fun-filled day trip for the whole family.

WildPlay Jones Beach Zipline

2600 Ocean Parkway
Wantagh, NY 11793

This zip line ride has gorgeous views of historic Jones Beach. The four side-by-side zip lines make for a great family time along the 700′ ride. It’s a scenic, thrilling open-air experience!

If you’re looking for more high-wire fun, be sure to complete a run of WildPlay’s adventure courses, too. There are three different courses, each with a different level of difficulty, that’ll allow you to tackle obstacles like tightropes, rope swings and more.

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Marta Rybczynski

Marta is a Summer Intern at New York Family. She recently completed her English degree at The University of Baltimore, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She had her first taste of magazine writing/editing at her University’s literary magazine, “Skelter.” She hasn’t looked back since! She’s been published many times in the news website, “The Pop Topic.” She’s currently working with Baltimore’s upcoming “Mortified” show, where she’ll be sharing some of her most embarrassing short stories written in her youth. She’s been a writer since the beginning. Born and raised in Baltimore City, Marta is active in keeping up with the politics of the City and she is interested in the narrative theories surrounding cities and communities. She writes about culture and relationships, and is excited to write about these overlaps within New York City communities!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

CK Kids

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;CK Kids offers various classes and programs, including Afterschool Program, Lil Chefs, Boys Hip-Hop, Ninja Starz, Lil Artists, CK Kids Athletic Programs, Acrobatics, Dance and Drama, and Karate.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

The Tutorverse

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Join The Tutorverse for the highest quality in academic enrichment and test preparation! Whether your student is gearing up for the&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;state exams, ISEE, SSAT, SHSAT, or SAT/ACT&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;, their team of &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;experienced and local professional educators&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;can help. Have your student join a&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;small-group class&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;at our downtown or Upper East Side locations. Or, they can meet with a&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;private tutor when and where it&amp;rsquo;s most convenient for your family&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;. Does your student need help building study skills or improving grades? Whether your middle or high schooler needs help with&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;STEM or humanities&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;, The Tutorverse&#039;s patient and affirming tutors will teach them how to build &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;confidence and content mastery&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff;&quot; href=&quot;mailto:[email protected]&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Send an email&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; or give them a call.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

St Andrew Avellino School

&lt;p&gt;St. Andrew Avellino Catholic Academy, voted &amp;ldquo;Best in Boro&amp;rdquo; by qns.com, is a home to students ranging from Nursery through 8th grade. We offer a safe and nurturing learning environment and a family-oriented community where students of all faiths and backgrounds can excel academically, socially and emotionally.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The St. Andrew Avellino Catholic Academy Advantage: Engaging and challenging lessons created by experienced and passionate faculty that encourage critical and creative thinking. Traditional teaching approach and educational programs that adheres to New York State common-core curriculum and is accredited by Cognia. Early Childhood foundation in academics, emotional literacy and faith. High-school level Regents classes for advanced learners. Support services for learning differences. Hands-on science experiments in a STEM lab. Art, music, robotics, and physical education classes. Catholic faith formation from religion classes, weekly church liturgies, and Christian service projects. Wide range of programs and extracurricular activities (music, clubs, sports) that cater to the students&amp;rsquo; diverse interests and needs.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Excellent Student Outcomes: Above average standardized New York State test scores every year. Graduates attend and succeed at prestigious high schools (Regis, Chaminade, Bronx High School, Stuyvesant, and Townsend Harris) and Catholic high schools in Queens, Manhattan, and Long Island.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Graduating classes receive an average of $250,000 in Catholic High School scholarships.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Financial assistance is available for families that qualify. Early morning drop-off and afterschool care are available.&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles