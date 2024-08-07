7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC

Zip lines are the perfect outdoor activity for the summer time ! We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City!

Whether you want beautiful views of the beach or breathtaking scenery of the mountainside, we’ve got some great options here.

75 Colonial Springs Road

Wheatley Heights, NY 11798

This park is a great option for folks of all ages. People 7 and up can enjoy the park’s treetop trails, and kids 3 and up can play on the Adventure Playground. The climbing courses at Adventure Park Long Island are self-guided, so you and your family can tackle them at your own pace.

Explore over 200 treetop platforms connected by bridges, 49 ziplines and more. There are 14 trails on site, so you’re sure to have a day full of fun. If you’re looking for nighttime fun, check out Glow in the Park or Firepit Friday.

735 Anderson Hill Road

Purchase, NY 10577

The park offers 11 ropes courses, categorized into four experience levels, ranging from “beginner” to “expert.” The beginner and intermediate courses have zip lines available! This makes for the perfect family adventure.

Don’t miss their special events, featuring a different theme each month!

243 Resort Drive

Tannersville, PA 18372

Hurry up and reserve your spot at one of the incredible zip lines that Camelback has to offer! They have both a 1,000′ zip line and a 4,000′ zip line (the longest one in Pennsylvania).

Glide through the Poconos next to a friend or family member on the park’s double barrel 1,000′ zip line, or the twin flyer 4,000′ zip line.

While you’re there, check out other attractions like Pennsylvania’s only mountain coaster, Sunbowl tubing and treetop adventures.

4590 Palisades Center Drive

West Nyack, NY 10994

If you’re trying to avoid braving the summer heat during your zipline adventure, check out the world’s largest indoor ropes challenge course. Palisades Climb Adventure even offers a ropes course experience for toddlers under 48 inches, so everyone in the family can get in on the fun.

1 Skytop Drive

Skytop, PA 18357

There are 17 different zip lines at this location! The zip lines are part of a 3,000′ obstacle course, complete with obstacles like elevated bridgeways, cargo nets, ladders, tightropes and more.

Reservations are required at this course. The park says that only folks ages 10 and up can participate, and they must be able to reach at least 5’11 for safety reasons.

560 Northfield Avenue

West Orange, NJ 07052

Treetop Adventure Course offers both junior and adult ropes courses, and a zip line for all. The zip line requires no reservations. It stands over 40′ tall and is as long as a football field!

The world-class aerial obstacle course stands right next to the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, so you can turn your zipline outing into a fun-filled day trip for the whole family.

2600 Ocean Parkway

Wantagh, NY 11793

This zip line ride has gorgeous views of historic Jones Beach. The four side-by-side zip lines make for a great family time along the 700′ ride. It’s a scenic, thrilling open-air experience!

If you’re looking for more high-wire fun, be sure to complete a run of WildPlay’s adventure courses, too. There are three different courses, each with a different level of difficulty, that’ll allow you to tackle obstacles like tightropes, rope swings and more.