7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC
Zip lines are the perfect outdoor activity for the summer time ! We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City!
Whether you want beautiful views of the beach or breathtaking scenery of the mountainside, we’ve got some great options here.
Psst… Take a spin on Electric Eden Raceway at Luna Park in Coney Island this summer!
Adventure Park at Long Island
75 Colonial Springs Road
Wheatley Heights, NY 11798
This park is a great option for folks of all ages. People 7 and up can enjoy the park’s treetop trails, and kids 3 and up can play on the Adventure Playground. The climbing courses at Adventure Park Long Island are self-guided, so you and your family can tackle them at your own pace.
Explore over 200 treetop platforms connected by bridges, 49 ziplines and more. There are 14 trails on site, so you’re sure to have a day full of fun. If you’re looking for nighttime fun, check out Glow in the Park or Firepit Friday.
Boundless Adventures
735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY 10577
The park offers 11 ropes courses, categorized into four experience levels, ranging from “beginner” to “expert.” The beginner and intermediate courses have zip lines available! This makes for the perfect family adventure.
Don’t miss their special events, featuring a different theme each month!
Camelback Mountain Adventures
243 Resort Drive
Tannersville, PA 18372
Hurry up and reserve your spot at one of the incredible zip lines that Camelback has to offer! They have both a 1,000′ zip line and a 4,000′ zip line (the longest one in Pennsylvania).
Glide through the Poconos next to a friend or family member on the park’s double barrel 1,000′ zip line, or the twin flyer 4,000′ zip line.
While you’re there, check out other attractions like Pennsylvania’s only mountain coaster, Sunbowl tubing and treetop adventures.
Palisades Climb Adventure Ropes Course
4590 Palisades Center Drive
West Nyack, NY 10994
If you’re trying to avoid braving the summer heat during your zipline adventure, check out the world’s largest indoor ropes challenge course. Palisades Climb Adventure even offers a ropes course experience for toddlers under 48 inches, so everyone in the family can get in on the fun.
Skytop Lodge
1 Skytop Drive
Skytop, PA 18357
There are 17 different zip lines at this location! The zip lines are part of a 3,000′ obstacle course, complete with obstacles like elevated bridgeways, cargo nets, ladders, tightropes and more.
Reservations are required at this course. The park says that only folks ages 10 and up can participate, and they must be able to reach at least 5’11 for safety reasons.
Treetop Adventure Course at Turtle Back Zoo
560 Northfield Avenue
West Orange, NJ 07052
Treetop Adventure Course offers both junior and adult ropes courses, and a zip line for all. The zip line requires no reservations. It stands over 40′ tall and is as long as a football field!
The world-class aerial obstacle course stands right next to the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, so you can turn your zipline outing into a fun-filled day trip for the whole family.
WildPlay Jones Beach Zipline
2600 Ocean Parkway
Wantagh, NY 11793
This zip line ride has gorgeous views of historic Jones Beach. The four side-by-side zip lines make for a great family time along the 700′ ride. It’s a scenic, thrilling open-air experience!
If you’re looking for more high-wire fun, be sure to complete a run of WildPlay’s adventure courses, too. There are three different courses, each with a different level of difficulty, that’ll allow you to tackle obstacles like tightropes, rope swings and more.