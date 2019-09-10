The Best Hayrides Near New York City to Visit This Fall

Fall is in the air and what better way to enjoy the season than traditional hayrides. Explore the farm by taking a scenic route, feed farm animals and get to taste delicious apple treats. Scroll through to see where you and your family can take a hayride near New York City. We’ve even included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be.

Under One Hour

Demarest Farms

244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642

201-666-0472

(40 min from Midtown)

Starting in September, hop on a hay wagon ride, pet and feed farm animals and don’t forget to try Demarest Farm’s sweet apple dessert treats. $7 per person (age 2 and over), which includes free parking, entrance to the apple orchard, a hay wagon ride, two petting zoos, adventure playground, corn box, photo display area, crooked house village, wooden playsets and picnic area with tables. Open to the public from 3-4:30 pm on weekdays starting Sept. 3.

Queens County Farm

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004

718-347-3276

(40 min from Midtown)

What better way to celebrate fall than to start the season off with a hayride? Join the Queens County Farm throughout October and November to explore the grounds and go for a hayride. You’ll have plenty of hayride opportunities at their Children’s Halloween Festival, Wildlife Weekends and the 37th Annual Queen’s County Fair. While you are there, be sure to weave through the Amazing Maize Maze and have a taste of their delicious donuts, apple pie and crisp apple cider. Don’t forget to pick up your Halloween pumpkins. Open 11 am – 4:30 pm. October 5th-26th, Saturdays and Sundays, October 14th. Gate admission is free.

Hillview Farms

223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ

908-647-0957

(50 min from Midtown)

Make the trip to Hillview Farms for a traditional hayride from late August until the end of October. Spend the day with the family on the farm picking from a variety of apples, taking a ride on their hay wagon, and seeing animals roaming around the farm. Open 9 am – 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily.

One Hour to One Hour and a Half

Dr. Davies Farm

306 NY-304, Congers, NY 10920

845-268-7020

(1 hr & 10 min from Midtown)

Load up the family on the tractor and go for a hayride to the pumpkin patch. Get to see around the farm as you take your hayride — a family favorite for over two decades. Bring your whole family along, even your dog, for a great outing that everyone will enjoy for the fall season. Dr. Davies Frm can accommodate all groups, up to 100 people. Call in advance for large parties. Open 10 am – 4 pm, daily. Cash or check only with ATM available.

Riamede Farm



122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-5353

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Starting in October, take a hayride at Riamede Farm where you can get a full view of the grounds by circling the farm. You can take a hayride either out to the pumpkin patch or to the orchards. Hayrides are free to the pumpkin patch and circle the orchards continuously during the weekend. Hayrides do not run on the weekdays, except for Columbus Day. Privately scheduled hayrides by special request and reservation on a weekday are $75. Open 9 am – 4:30 pm, daily.

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560

914-485-1210

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Be part of the excitement at Harvest Moon for their biggest time of the year. This family-owned and operated apple orchard will be welcoming their main harvest with a variety of delicious apples and activities for everyone. Go for a hayride and enjoy the scenic route around the farm, listen to live music, and jump around in their bounce house. Be sure to check out their farm store with stone fruits and vegetables. Open 9 am – 4:30 pm, daily (through October).

Stuart’s Fruit Farm

62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527

914-245-2784

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Since 1828, Stuart’s Fruit Farm has been a proud family-operated farm. This fall season, bring your family along for the beginning of the apple-picking season where there will be an array of apples to choose from and the opportunity to go on a hayride around the orchard! Before you leave the farm, spread your blanket out for a picnic and share a homemade pie from the farm stand. These fall festivities begin Sept. 6 and run through November. Open 10 am – 5 pm, daily. Cash or check only.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-7189

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Alstede Farms invites your family to go for a scenic hayride. Take a ride on the Harvest Moon hayride that will take you to their corn maze and pumpkin patch. After, enjoy a warm campfire with hot cider, s’mores, and live music. Don’t forget to check out the other fun activities offered on the farm, such as exploring the mazes, spending time with the farm animals, and more! Harvest Moon Hayride hours: 6 -10 pm. Normal operating hours: 9 am – 6 pm for pick your own with last admission at 5 pm, open daily.

Apple Ridge Orchards

101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-987-7717

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Kick off the fall season by visiting the most scenic and rustic pick-your-own farm. Just 60 miles from New York City, you can pick from a variety of 20 different apples throughout the Hudson and Warwick Valley. Have a fun and educational experience as you spend time at the orchards! Make sure to take a trip on a hayride, pet and feed the farm animals, explore the corn maze, visit the honey bee observation hives and taste their sweet and delicious apple treats on the farm. Open to the public from 9 am – 6 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all holidays. Open 9 am – 5 pm, Monday – Sunday for school group reservations only. Admission and parking are free. $29 for half a bushel of apples.

Masker Orchards

45 Ball Road,Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-1058

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Masker Orchards is a go-to for a family-friendly farm in the Hudson Valley region (you can even bring the dog). Drive right to the trees with your family and then get lost in the massive orchard. For the kids, there are barnyard baby animals, pony rides, and wagon rides. The country store has great cider as well as an assortment of apple jams, butters, pies and other goodies. There is also, a haunted house, live music, country store and more! Open 9 am-5 pm, daily.

Over an Hour and a Half

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

631-298-0800

(2 hrs from Midtown)

The star attraction at the 78-acre Harbes Family Farm is the breathtakingly beautiful apple orchard. On weekends and holidays they offer pig races, singing hayride tours, and hosted interactive activities. Plus, Harbes Barnyard Adventure (a paid admission area of Harbes Family Farm) has eight acres of family-friendly attractions where you can discover farm animals and chicken and bee observatories as well as enjoy the Gnome Hedge Maze, trike track, Jumbo Jumpers, sports zone and so much more. This season is extra special as we join Harbes as they celebrate growing memories for 30 years!

Bishop’s Orchards

1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437

203-453-2338

(2 hrs from Midtown)

Bishop’s Orchards takes pride in growing the highest quality fruits to enjoy year after year from their family to yours. At their pick-your-own locations, bags are free and you pay for what you pick by the pound. On the weekends a tractor trailer ride takes you into the orchard. Kids of all ages will love the farm animals, corn maze, haystack climbing, farmer’s market goodies and farm fun! Bishop’s Orchards also recently opened their new ice cream stand, featuring delicious flavors, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and their specialty, the Bishop’s Blitz!

Hank’s PumpkinTown

240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

631-726-4667

(2 hrs from Midtown)

Hank’s PumpkinTown in Water Mill, NY is well-known to families for its amazing apple picking and over 30 acres of fall family fun! Wander over to the wooden playground, maze park, face painting, and gem mining. Have a blast mining for fossils, gems and even (fool’s) gold! For some extra fun, head to the maze park ($15 admission) and you’ll have unlimited access to check out the giant corn maze, jump on the 70’ jump pad, enjoy hayrides, tractor and family corn trains, duck races, a pedal cart race track and much more! The Market has yummy, freshly baked pies, cookies, cupcakes, candy apples and ever-popular cider donuts.