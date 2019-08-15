Ices & Iced Desserts in NYC: The Best and Most Delicious

Dessert is the best reward after a long summer day. Soak up the last few weeks of summer with the best ices & iced desserts in NYC!

Looking f0r a way to cool down for this hot summer? The most pleasant way is to eat some ice cream or any other delicious iced desserts you can find. We have the guide to the sweetest treats across New York City. Share your sweet discovery with your whole family, and if you are an avid Instagrammer then check out the top Instagrammable spots for you and the kids! Treat yourself to a snowcone, a popsicle, or even some good old ice cream. The most delicious ices and iced desserts in NYC await you!

A summer in New York means there is a lot of things to do. Most importantly, with your kids. Don’t believe me? Check out this list of 50! It could be summer sports, camping, or just a regular family outing, get a cold snack after. Dessert is the best reward after a long summer day. The city has a ton of places you can go satisfy your sweet tooth. The hottest spots with the coolest treats that you and your kids will love!

Manhattan



Ice & Vice via Tipstreats.com

Ice & Vice

221 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002

646-678-3687

Made popular at outdoor markets, the ice cream at this modern shop has uncommon themes & flavors. It is New York’s premium experimental ice cream shop. It comes with various other iced dessert options like frozen yogurt, sorbet, ice cream sandwiches, pies, and sundaes. Try some new and creative tastes. You won’t be disappointed!

Neighborhood: Lower Manhattan

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream

88 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012

212-209-7684

The retro ice cream shop with lots of unique flavors and samples! One of the best ice cream spots in town, strong texture, and a variety of flavors to try! The diversity doesn’t stop at just the flavors. Various types of dessert. Gelato and frozen yogurt too!

Neighborhood: Bowery



Pobar Popsicles via NHregister.com

Big Gay Ice Cream Shop



125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009

212-533-9333

Top off cones with wacky fixings at this spin-off of the popular food truck. One of the best ice cream shops in NYC. Come here for unique flavors that are unforgettable, where seconds are completely acceptable. Some call it the best soft-serve in the city. Take your kids with you, and try it for yourselves!

Neighborhood: Alphabet City



La Newyorkina via LaNewyorkina.com

La Newyorkina



240 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012

646-861-0727

La Newyorkina is a sweet spot for handmade, Mexican ice cream, paletas (ice pops), chamoyadas & other treats. With seasonal items, online ordering, and catering for events, these excellent frozen treats await you.

Neighborhood: Greenwich Village

Brooklyn



Ample Hills Creamery via Bustle.com

Ample Hills Creamery



623 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

347-240-3926

The Brooklyn creamery and bakery where every flavor tells a story. Most importantly, the story of you coming to this kid-friendly location in pursuit of the perfect scoop. They provide catering for events, take deliveries online, and have a new flagship location, Ample Hills Fireboat House at Brooklyn Bridge Park, also located in Brooklyn as the name suggests.

Neighborhood: Prospect Heights

Dolly’s Ices

4111, 5805 Avenue T, Brooklyn, NY 11234

347-582-1075

Gourmet Italian Ices and homemade ice cream are sold here at this family-friendly spot in Brooklyn. An awesome diverse list of flavors to choose from in this mom and pop storefront. The taste is worth the wait and you and your kids will love it!

Neighborhood: Between Flatlands and Mill Basin



Fruitti Yummi Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt via Airbnb.com

Fruitti Yummi Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

444 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

718-928-7701

The dessert here is self-served. You are charged by the weight of your selection. Lots of choices, including fried ice cream, and ice cream rolls. There are various creative toppings and frozen yogurt options as well! Among the many topping choices, there are healthier options to pick from. Making this one of the best froyo spots in town!

Neighborhood: Bushwick



Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard via Postmates.com

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

1327 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224

718-266-7482

Italian ices & frozen custards star at this counter-serve chain with a range of other cold treats. A variety of cold treats like “cream ice.” Which is creamier ice cream. The softest yet most flavorful ice that you can get on this side of Brooklyn. A must-have if you’re in Brooklyn!

Neighborhood: Coney Island

Queens



The Lemon Ice King of Corona via Timeout.com

The Lemon Ice King of Corona



52-02 108th St, Corona, NY 11368

718-699-5133

Arguably the most iconic seller of Italian ices for over 60 years, with cameo appearances on TV’s “King of Queens.” This famous spot for icies/ices is where they are made into an art form. All their flavors have real fruit pieces in them from blueberry and lemon to watermelon and sour apple. Many New Yorkers call it the best. Stop by and find out why!

Neighborhood: Corona

Isabella’s Italian Ice & Ice Cream

5501 69th St, Flushing, NY 11378

718-205-4237

Queens is the hot spot for the best ices. Isabella’s is a great place to go with your whole family for ice cream and ices. Various flavors to choose from! If you happen to be in Queens, you won’t want to miss out.

Neighborhood: Maspeth



Pesso’s Ices & Ice Cream via Pessosices.com

Pesso’s Ices & Ice Cream

203-20 35th Ave, Bayside, NY 11361

718-224-9130

A yummy dessert place where you can choose from interesting and classic versions of ice cream, gelato, and Italian ices. This is a haven of iced desserts, perfect for the heat of the summer. They have seating inside and a patio for outdoor seating. What they lack for in size, they make up for in flavor!

Neighborhood: Auburndale

Bronx



Delicioso Coco Helado via NYtimes.com Delicioso Coco Helado 849 St Ann’s Ave, Bronx, NY 10456

718-292-1930

You can’t have summer without Delicioso Coco Helado! Affordable prices and incredible flavors to choose from make a visit worthwhile. This is a landmark of the Bronx! With various carts around the city, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to try it!

Neighborhood: Woodstock

Teresa’s Gourmet Italian Ices



1298 Crosby Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

718-828-4002

There are tons of different options to answer the call for the occasional sweet tooth. The ices here are amazing, along with their cannolis, brownies, and ice cream as well. Teresa’s is a hidden gem of the Bronx, filled with delicacies you’ll enjoy!

Neighborhood: Schuylerville



Ice Cream Factory via Parmayps.com

Ice Cream Factory



408 E Sandford Blvd, Mt Vernon, NY 10550

914-699-1349

Ice Cream Factory is a wonderful place for an astonishing dessert with awesome flavors you can’t find everywhere — a little taste of everything. Don’t forget to check out the juice bar in the back for freshly made juices and smoothies. Their ice cream is made on-site with unique Caribbean flavors and more. And, don’t forget that they have amazing chocolate chip cookies as well!

Neighborhood: South Side



Staten Island



Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor via Luxexpose.com

Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor



1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310

718-981-2110

Egger’s Ice Crem is a staple in the Staten Island community that is well worth a visit for its crazy delicious ice cream. It’s like traveling to a very old fashioned parlor, evolving with its 1950s style intact. It’s a fun place for children and family to go out for some ice cream.

Neighborhood: Castleton Corners

Something Sweet Homemade



314 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306

718-987-8088

A kid-friendly place with kiddie cones included! They have a large assortment of ice cream for you and the kids to have plenty and even sample. Their bubble tea, ice cream, and other tasty desserts make this a trendy spot in Staten Island!

Neighborhood: New Dorp



Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices via TheOdysseyonline.com

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices

501 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302

718-273-3675

Delicious, refreshing, delightful ices in over 100 flavors! Pina colada, coconut, mango and more. Ice cream and cold drinks are sold here as well. Ralph’s Famous has been iconic for 90 years, and with its delectable treats, there is no surprise why. This is a cool summer spot and a special place for families, couples and individuals — a great place to treat yourself to a special treat.

Neighborhood: Elm Park

Around The City

There you have it! Some of the best locations in the five boroughs to get the best ices and iced desserts. There are numerous places throughout the city, including the many carts that you can find throughout the warmer months. Chain ice cream locations, like Carvel Ice Cream, Häagen-Dazs, and more. A few of the ices’ locations mentioned are chain stores as well. Check out their websites and find the most convenient for you!