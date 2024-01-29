New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Chill Out at the Governors Island Ice Sculpting Show

Governors Island, Feb 19, 2023 © Julienne Schaer

Chill out at the winter ice sculpture show on Governors Island this Saturday, Feb. 3! The event will feature live ice carving by professional artists, music, food and more.

Ten NYC artists and art teams were chosen in December to participate. You—the audience—will get to watch the artists sculpt amazing ice statues right before your eyes.

But there’s even more fun to be had. At the end of the event, once all the sculptures are done, you can vote for your favorite one to win the “People’s Choice Award.”

“The annual ice sculpture show provides direct support for local artists and brings New Yorkers another joyful, ephemeral public art experience on Governors Island in the winter months,” Clare Newman, president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, said. “This unique event is one of many reasons to visit the Island during the winter season. We can’t wait to once again welcome visitors of all ages to come and enjoy music and warm drinks, experience the thrill of live ice sculpting, and vote on their favorite works.”

A team of cultural leaders — also known as art experts — from the city chose the participants in the show, so you know you’ll see some creatively cool masterpieces.

Hosted by Governors Island Arts and Times Square Arts, a new partnership for the event’s third year, the event this year will coincide with the annual Love in Times Square celebration on Valentine’s Day.

Governor’s Island, Feb 19, 2023 © Julienne Schaer

What To Expect At The Winter Ice Sculpture Show On Governors Island

In addition to ice sculptures, families can enjoy DJ sets from DJ Shannon and Dada Cozmic: Curated by Brujas and Radio Bonita. Plus, their sets will be livestreamed online via Radio Bonita from 12 to 2 pm

But of course, the highlight of the event is the big ice show.

“Governors Island is known as a major hub for the arts and creativity in New York City, the region and beyond, and this ice sculpture competition highlights that synergy and the wonderful programming that has made the Island its home,” Meredith Johnson, VP of arts and culture and head curator for the trust, said. “We look forward to welcoming our artists and a curious public to witness the spectacle of carving ice with a chainsaw, a thrill that has few rivals.”

Governors Island, Feb 19, 2023 © Julienne Schaer

What You Need To Know About Attending The Winter Ice Sculpture Show On Governors Island

Where Is The Island Located?

Governors Island is considered part of Manhattan and located in New York Harbor. Get to the island by taking the ferry from Manhattan at 10 South St. Boats run daily. A round trip ferry ticket is $4 for adults and free for seniors and children younger than 12. Check out the ferry schedule at govisland.com/ferry.

When Is The Winter Ice Sculpture Show?

The show is Saturday, Feb. 3, from 12 – 5pm.

How Much Are Tickets To The Show?

It’s free to attend!

For more information, visit govisland.com or follow island on Facebook or Instagram.

