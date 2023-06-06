Where to Go Maple Sugaring in the New York Area

February-March marks the peak of the maple sugaring season. Throughout the region, there are opportunities to learn all about the history and process of making maple syrup, what many like to refer to as “liquid gold.” But there’s so much more to do, especially at maple syrup festivals–like tapping trees and tasting syrup yourself! Check out these events to find the perfect maple sugaring event for your family.

Use the links above to find maple sugaring in your preferred area!

Maple Sugaring in Westchester County

*Maple sugaring events TBD. Check back for details.

What to Know: Parking tags are also required daily between 9am-5pm.

1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining

914-762-2912 x110

March is sugaring time at Teatown–check out your options to join in the fun!

51 Route 100, Katonah

914-864-7282

Tappin’ the Trees: Saturday, Feb. 6, 10am-2:30pm. 30-minute sessions, one family at a time. $20.

Sugaring: Feb. 7-March 21, Saturdays-Sundays; 10am-2:30pm. 30-minute sessions, one family at a time. $20.

Winter Skills Camp: Feb. 15-19, 9am-3pm. For students in fourth through sixth grade. Eight kids total allowed. $300.

The Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation

Routes 35 and 121, Cross River

914-864-7322

260 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mount Kisco

914-666-8448

Adopt-a-Maple: Feb. 13, 10am

Your family can adopt a maple tree, get your last name on the sap bucket, and go to the Sanctuary to empty the sap. You will get a bottle of syrup at the end of the process.

Sugarfest: March 13, 2pm

Head to the Sanctuary for its annual event that looks just a little different this year! There will be outdoor tree tapping, sap evaporation, and a history of sugaring from Native Americans to modern times.

Maple Sugaring in New York City

2351 Veterans Road W., Staten Island

718-605-397 x201Maple Syrup Saturdays: Jan. 23-Feb. 27, Saturdays, 11am and 2pm

Each Maple Syrup Saturday event is limited to 9 people. You must sign up through Eventbrite. All trees are tapped already, but a session leader will take you and the kids through what it’s like to tap a tree, then hold a syrup tasting. Free.

Maple Sugaring in Orange County

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive, Cornwall

845-534-5506 x204; hhnaturemuseum.org

Maple Sugaring on Long Island

200 New Highway, Commack

631-543-7804

What to Know: Head to the farm early on the day of the event to register.

Maple Sugaring: Sundays, Feb. 21-March 7, 1:30-3pm

Native American and Colonial techniques will be demonstrated to produce maple syrup. Visitors will learn how to make equipment, identify and tap trees, and get to taste the syrup. $5, cash only; no reservations required.

Maple Sugaring in Fairfield County, CT

39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford

203-977-6521

First County Bank Maple Sugar Fest Sundays: Feb. 26, March 5 & 12, 10am-2pm

Join SM&NC for added attractions, enhanced programming, tree tapping demonstrations, and all the maple syrup and treats you can ask for! Free for Director’s Circle members. Family Plus members can enjoy one pre-registered Sunday for free (additional Sundays $10). Members: $12/person. Non-members: $22/person. Head to the website to register.

Sponsor-A-Bucket: Personalize your support by sponsoring a bucket throughout the season. The center will place a nametag on each bucket and you can taste a special selection of syrups made during different times of the season. Each sponsorship also includes a pint of syrup, Maple Craft Buttermilk Pancake Mix, and a jar of Maple Sugar made from SM&NC Maple Syrup.

Each sponsorship opportunity is $125. For more information, call Eileen McNamara.

Maple Sugaring in Bergen County, NJ

313 Hudson Ave., Tenafly

201-568-6093

Maple Sugaring: Feb. 7-March 28; Sundays, 10-11am, 11:30am-12:30pm, and 1-2pm

Learn how to identify a maple tree. Discover the history of syrup making and how technology has changed the gathering of sap over the centuries. Check tapped trees and boil down the sap to make fresh, warm maple syrup, and then have a taste. Dress warmly; program will be entirely outdoors. Registration required. $35 per non-member family, up to 6 people; $20 per member family, $12 for non-members and $8 for members.

Other Places to Go Sugaring in The NY Area

3437 Millbrook Road, Margaretville, NY

845-586-4784

