NYC Summer Streets Are Back and Bigger Than Ever This Year

The best block party in New York City is back this year! The wildly popular program, Summer Streets, returns to NYC this year in its biggest showing to date. Over 500,000 people enjoyed this event last year, and for good reason.

There’s something for everyone at Summer Streets, and this year it’s only getting bigger and better. So get ready for an unforgettable experience your entire family will love!

What Is Summer Streets?

Summer Streets celebrates the streets of New York City, the city’s most valuable public space.

For select Saturdays between 7 am and 1 pm throughout the summer, miles of NYC’s streets will be open for residents and visitors to play, walk, bike and more. Stop by at rest stops along the route to enjoy free activities.

Enjoy activities like workshops, fitness classes, live performances, and much more as you explore the city from a new perspective.

Food trucks and pop-up eateries along the route will allow you to sample some of New York City’s diverse cuisine. Parents, kids and everyone in between will have the time of their lives at this summer staple event.

Summer Streets Expansion

A major expansion of Summer Streets will bring the popular program to all five boroughs over five Saturdays between July and August. Summer Streets will double its size to span 20 miles of car-free entertainment space!

This year’s program will continue to promote equity and will be the most ambitious event since its launch in 2008.

“This is…a bold new way of empowering residents, supporting local businesses, and creating open spaces,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. “Every single New Yorker deserves access to safe, free, open space, and this administration is making it happen.”

Where and When?

Queens : July 29

Vernon Boulevard between 44 Drive and 30 Drive

Staten Island : July 29

Richmond Terrace between York Avenue and Bard Avenue

Manhattan : August 5, 12 & 19

From Brooklyn Bridge to West 125 Street via:

Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 109 Street

East 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park North

Central Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street

Brooklyn : August 26

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue

The Bronx : August 26

Grand Concourse between East Tremont Avenue and Mosholu Parkway

*All these events will take place from 7am-1pm

