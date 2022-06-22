The 7 Best Summer Sports for NYC Kids

If you’re looking for ways for your family to stay active this summer, you’re in luck! New York City offers plenty of sports programs and camps throughout the summer. Signing your child up for sports allows for them to make new friends, learn new skills and stay healthy.

Soccer

Combining speed, agility, and endurance, soccer is a great way for your kids to stay active this summer! It is one of the world’s most popular sports, bringing so many people together. Join in on the fun and check out our list of programs!

Baseball

Knock this summer out of the park by signing your kids up for little league. Downtown Little League in Manhattan offers coed baseball, girls-only softball and a challenger division catered towards kids with special-needs! New York Empire Baseball also offers a great selection of youth programs to choose from.

Swimming

There’s no better time to learn how to swim than during the summer, and once your child learns, they’ll never forget. The YMCA of Greater New York offers swim camps all over the city. Click here to find the location closest to you!

Lacrosse

Are you looking to have your kids try something new? Lacrosse has been named one of the fastest-growing sports for the last 15 years. Check out the Brooklyn Lacrosse Club or the free Bronx Lacrosse Summer Academy program available to South Bronx residents.

Tennis

Come on out to Central Park from June through the end of August for Central Park Tennis Center Summer Camp! Do you have more than one kid that’s looking to get in on the action? Central Park Tennis Center has sibling discounts available for their summer programs.

Basketball

If your kids are wanting to sweat it out on the basketball court this summer, New York City offers plenty of opportunities. One camp you should look into is the Jr. Knicks Summer Basketball Camp, which will feature current and former Knicks players each week! Kids of Summer Basketball Camp is another option worth exploring. Make sure yo check out our latest roundup to see more basketball programs located across the city.

Volleyball

Bump, set, spike! Volleyball provides your kids with plenty of opportunities for physical and emotional growth, including increased hand-eye coordination and sportsmanship. Big City Volleyball and QBK Sports Summer Beach Volleyball Camp are two great options for you to look into this season.

Running

If you are looking for an inexpensive summer sport for your kids to try out, have them take up running! Whether they are just getting into running or have been running for years, there are many programs around the city that you can sign your kids up for. Rising New York Road Runners as well as NYRR Runcenter are some great program options to choose from that will teach your kids the proper way to run!