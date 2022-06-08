9 Best Spots to Watch Outdoor Movies in NYC Summer 2022!

9 Spots to Watch Outdoor Movies in NYC Summer 2022!

Don’t miss out on experiencing the big screen outdoors with the nice NYC summer weather. This summer, many parks and venues are screening new movie releases as well as classics outdoors for you to have a fun time with your family. Take this opportunity to enjoy a good film while overlooking some of NYC’s most memorable views.

Bryant Park Movie Nights

Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd St. & 5th and 6th Ave.

Every Monday from June 13 to August 15

Free

Bring your family and a blanket to the Bryant Park lawn that is featuring films this summer presented by Paramount. Films begin at 8pm but you can come in and reserve your spot from 5pm. While you wait for the movie, grab some food and drinks at the Fountain Terrace and have a picnic with your family!

Intrepid Summer Movie Nights

Pier 86, W 46th St., New York

May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26

Free

Come watch classic films at Intrepid’s flight deck this summer! Experience an outdoor movie night with friends and family where you can bring your own lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets for a fun and comfortable evening. You also have the option of bringing food and non-alcoholic beverages. The movie catalog for this summer is classic films celebrating their 40th anniversary, go check them out!

Movie Nights at The Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens

Various dates

$10 – $55, free for children 3 and under

The nights at Queens Botanical Garden will be more fun this summer with movies screening in their outdoor cinema! Get tickets for your family and get a complimentary $5 snack voucher, a complimentary craft or performance and after-hours admissions to the garden. Come enjoy this experience at this beautiful place!

Movies Under the Stars

Various locations

Various dates

Free

Bring your blanket, picnic chair and some food to enjoy the various screenings that the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and NYC Parks are bringing this summer for you and your family to Parks across the five boroughs! In the films catalog you will find new releases and classics that you will love! Look up the films available and be sure to come by!

Movies With a View

334 Furman St., Brooklyn

Every Thursday from July 7 to August 25

Free

Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy is offering eight special Thursdays of films with the theme “Around the world” for you and your family to come watch this summer at the Pier 1 Harbor Lawn. The screening starts at sundown (around 8:30pm) but the doors open at 6pm. Come early to reserve your spot and enjoy music by a DJ from Brooklyn Radio and a short film by local filmmakers. Stay tuned for the movie lineup to come out as we get closer to July, so you don’t miss out on these fun nights!

Rooftop Cinema Club

Skylawn Embassy Suites, 60 West 37th St., New York

Various dates

Starting at $22.50 per person

Located at the rooftop of Skylawn Embassy Suites, Rooftop Cinema club offers an entertaining experience where you can watch their screenings in the new LED screen and immerse yourself with wireless headphones. The variety of films available range between classics and new releases for you to come enjoy with your family! Movie snacks and a food menu is available if you are looking for a treat.

Rooftop Films

232 3rd St. Suite E-106, Brooklyn

Various dates

Free with RSVP – $16 per person

Reserve your tickets at Rooftop Films for the film’s screening this summer on the Pier of Brooklyn Army Terminal. You can also bring food for you and your family to enjoy throughout the movie. Some of the films include Encanto and Soul, don’t miss on watching these entertaining new releases!

Seaport Cinema

89 South St., New York, NY

Various dates

Free

Seaport Cinema is returning this summer with outdoor movies at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with movies for children and adults. Come early to secure a chair or bring a blanket and chairs if you are in the mood for a picnic vibe and lay out on the turf. Be sure to make your reservations to receive notifications about the screenings.

Skyline Drive-In

1 Oak St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Various dates

Car (up to 7 passengers) $55, Single Outdoor seat $19.50, Motorcycle $35

Grab your keys and drive to the Skyline Drive-In where you can enjoy a fun night of movies and snacks in a unique way! Skyline is offering a variety of movies of different genres this summer for families to watch. Don’t have a car? No problem, Skyline has outdoor seats available for you! Before the movie starts you will have an amazing view of the Manhattan Skyline and can go grab a snack at the concession stand.