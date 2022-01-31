Best Soccer Programs for Kids in NYC

Soccer is a sport loved by so many kids, families, and countries and is a worldwide activity that truly brings many together! Not only is it a sport of community, but it also is a great way to get outside and moving. With spring around the corner, and summer quickly approaching after that, soccer can be a great way to get your kids outside again after the colder months whine down. Here are 12 soccer programs that are great for kids of all ages throughout NYC.

Manhattan

Downtown United Soccer Club

527 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014

Downtown United Soccer Club values friendship, integrity, and good sportsmanship in a fun, caring, and supportive way for every player. Training is offered to players of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. They hope to foster a community that reflects New York City’s diversity and support children as they develop their lifelong love for the game of soccer. Here kids can realize their full potential as both players and people.

Stellar Soccer

1047 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY

Stellar Soccer is a play based soccer program, that was created and taught by early-childhood educators. All classes are held outdoors and are for children ages 2 ½ to 8 years old. No experience is necessary and players of all skill sets are welcome, with lesson plans that are adaptable to every player group. They offer private lessons on the weekdays and public lessons on the weekends.

Brooklyn

Park Slope United Soccer Club

339 8th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215



At Park Slope United Soccer Club, players are taught the values of community, integrity, and excellence through soccer. Their program trains kids from ages 2 all the way to 18. Through their community approach to soccer training, they hope to build players who are confident to be creative, take risks, and be leaders on and off the field. They have programs for boys and girls individually, as well as coed programs.

GJØA Youth Soccer

248 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

GJØA Youth Soccer, pronounced YO-ah, is Brooklyn’s oldest soccer program, that has been teaching kids the beautiful game of soccer since 1911. They are a nonprofit that teaches essential life skills like teamwork, leadership, and positive competition. Their programs are throughout Brooklyn, in the neighborhoods of Park Slope, Sunset Park, Windsor Terrace, Prospect Park, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Flatbush, Clinton Hill, Prospect-Lefferts, Crown Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Dumbo and more. They provide training for kids ages 5 all the way up to college age youth training.

Coney Island Cyclones Soccer Club

Bill Brown Playground, 4475 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Coney Island Cyclones Soccer Club is a Brooklyn based soccer program that provides soccer training for kids age 3 to 18 years old. Their programs include a soccer academy, as well as a winter and summer camp that have indoor and outdoor facilities. Their goal is to teach young players the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, self-confidence, and respect. They also created programs for boys and girls across ages, so that everyone can have the opportunity to learn and enjoy the game of soccer.

Queens

Soccer Kids NYC

116-23 133rd St, South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Soccer Kids NYC aim to have fun while teaching the foundation that’ll lead to kids’ future success. They teach kids how to share and take turns, how to be respectful, how to win with grace, and how to never give up and to celebrate their achievements. They run throughout Queens, with locations in Bayside, Middle Village, Elmhurst, Flushing, Woodhaven, Kew Gardens, Oakland Gardens, and many more. The programs are for kids ages 2 through 10 on weekends and weekdays throughout the year. Their Internal Soccer League is available for kids ages 7 and up throughout the year as well.

Long Island City Youth Soccer Academy

45 Ave.and 21 St., Long Island City 11101

Long Island City Youth Soccer Academy wants to give young players a platform to learn about the beautiful game of soccer and have fun while doing it. Their goal is to help players develop their skills from all levels. They hope to expose your kids to learning and developing teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship in a non-stressful and fun environment. Based in Long Island City and Astoria, they welcome kids from all five boroughs of NYC to train with them. They also offer soccer training for boys and girls ages 2 to 16 and indoor and outdoor soccer practices all year round.

Soccer Friends USA

106-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375



Located in Forrest Hills, Soccer Friends USA offer soccer programs for kids ages 18 months to 14 years old. Their philosophy is that the best way for young children to learn soccer is by having fun! In order to teach kids how to play, they believe as teachers they need to have good social skills, high level of sensitivity, and a talent for teaching. With all this in effect, they hope to be the ones to help your child experience the game of soccer.

The Bronx

Fit Soccer Kids

Pelham Bay Park, Bronx, NY 10465

At Fit Soccer Kids, children are able to learn the game of soccer and fitness in a non-competitive environment. Their philosophy is to provide an environment where kids can play freely and express themselves, build confidence, become healthier, and learn soccer and fitness all while having fun. Their soccer programs are geared towards kids ages 5 through 12 and also offer private clinics.

Alba Football Club

2018 Paulding Ave, Bronx, NY 10462



With locations throughout the Bronx, Alba Football Club is a great place for youth soccer. They provide an equal opportunity for all players to explore their potential and positive outcomes on and off the field. They strive to instill values of ambition, excellence, leadership, teamwork, respect, and service. They offer training and clinics for kids of all ages and skill levels, with specific programs geared for every skillset.

Citywide

SocRoc

At SocRoc, classes are offered to kids of all ages, with the youngest players being 18 months old. The program is founded and run by former professional soccer player, James Christie. Their goal is to encourage kids to be physically active, learn social skills, and gain confidence while discovering the sport of soccer. They also teach hundreds of public classes throughout New York City in parks, playgrounds, indoor gyms, churches, synagogues, and recreational spaces.

Super Soccer Stars

Located in multiple boroughs throughout New York City, Super Soccer Stars provides group classes and private lessons. Classes are offered to kids ages 1 to 13 years old. They strive to teach soccer fundamentals in a fun and non-competitive game environment. Here kids are able to freely learn the game of soccer, as well as gain positive reinforcement and confidence in their own abilities.