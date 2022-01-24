15 Top Basketball Programs for Kids in NYC

Basketball involves a lot of skill, such as dribbling, shooting, agility, and speed. If your child is interested in being the best, it take practice and training. That is why having a convenient and trustworthy list of basketball programs in the five boroughs is a great way for you to help your kids gain confidence doing something they love. Even if your child needs to burn some energy or likes making new friends, there are basketball programs for them too!

Manhattan

Fastbreak Sports

1629 1st Ave., New York, NY 10028

212-724-3278

teamfastbreak@fastbreakkids.com

Fastbreak Sports wants to cultivate a love of sports with their focus on the small details which make a player great. They offer after-school basketball classes, weekend training, elite training academy, girls classes, private training, and basketball 101. The ages accepted range from 4 to 17. In the Spring, Hoop academy for boys between the ages of 7 and 13 is available. Some winter classes still have open spots!

Chelsea Piers

Pier 62, New York City

212-336-666

info@chelseapiers.com

Chelsea Piers believes in development of the mind and body through play, practice and competition. They offer programs for age groups from 2 to 18 years old. They also have school break camps for ages 3 to 12. If your child is interested in a little competition there is an AAU travel basketball team for children between the ages of 8 and 13.

Yorkville

415 E 90th St., New York, NY 10128

212-360-0022

info@yyaa.org



Yorkville is about honoring a sport and supporting the dreams of the children who play. They offer winter basketball, basketball skills development for preschoolers and kindergarteners, basketball skills training for third to eighth graders. Their elite training and AAU travel basketball programs are a little more challenging. Although winter registration is over, you can look toward Spring!

Basketball City

299 South St., New York, NY 10002

212-233-5050

info@basketballcity.com

Basketball City is about closeness as they teach fundamentals in small groups and teach responsibility when they give back to their community. Their programs at a state of the art sports facility include youth development for 7 to 10 year olds and 11 to 17 year olds. They also have one day clinics, spring break camps and one-on-one training if your child needs a little extra attention. Some programs have been canceled due to Covid-19, but Spring sessions are still open.

Brooklyn

Aviator Sports

Floyd Bennett Field, 3159 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11234

718­-758-7500

Eliot@AviatorSports.com

Aviator Sports focuses on creating a solid foundation by teaching the fundamentals and challenging their players’ skills. At the moment, open basketball and private lessons are closed due to Covid-19, but youth development is available! They also have a travel basketball team and a Summer basketball camp. Aviator Sports welcomes children between the ages of 5 and 17.

Brooklyn Basketball Academy

8711 18th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11214

1724 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229

gio@bkbasketballacademy.com

Brooklyn Basketball Academy focuses on maintaining a friendly, safe environment where kids can feel supported. They also want their players to become more mindful and grow from their experiences at the Academy. The programs offered here are holiday and Summer camps, small group training and basketball skills training for 7 to 10 year olds, 11 to 13 year olds, and 14 to 16 year olds. Their travel team is by tryout only.

Queens

Elite Skills

231-02 67th Ave., Queens, NY 11364

347-696-1989

Info@EliteSkills.org

Elite Skills believes in teaching responsibility and accountability in an effort to develop character on-and-off the court. On the court there will be a lot of drills and repetition, because practice makes perfect! They offer day and week camps on school holidays and a nine week Summer camp. The ages accepted at Elite Skills are 3 and up. Fall season is coming to a close, but you can sign your kids up for the Spring and Summer!

Artistic Stitch Sports Complex

79-08 Cooper Ave., Glendale, NY 11385

718-416-1380

info@artisticstitchsportscomplex.com



Artistic Stitch Sports Complex combines practice and play for their instructional programs. They split their groups by gender, age, and skill for smaller, evenly distributed groups. The programs they offer are Friday basketball open sessions, one-on-one lessons for 5 to 10 year olds, and a Summer clinic for 10-13 year olds. Generally, they welcome kids between the ages of 3 and 18.

First Shot Basketball School

Locations Vary

718-275-7974

Firstshotbball@aol.com

First Shot focuses on child sensitivity and building confidence in order to promote a healthy respect for sports later on. First Shot accepts kids between the ages of 3 and 15. They offer non-competitive lessons for beginners, such as super tots, pee wee and basic basketball. The competitive, advanced classes for older children are Olympix, Advanced Olympix and Powerball.

Bronx

Bronx House

990 Pelham Pkwy. South, Bronx, NY 10461

718-792-1800

info@bronxhouse.org

Bronx House teaches fundamentals such as agility, balance and coordination, as well as trying to bolster social skills and culture at their community center. Programs offered here are Pre-K winter basketball, co-ed indoor basketball for grades first to sixth, family open gym on the weekends and other youth sports. There is also court time designated for teens between the ages of 15 and 18 which sounds like a great spot to make new friends! At Bronx House masks must be worn inside at all times.

DePhillips Athletic Club

Locations Vary

347-252-1154

Dacmarksmensports@gmail.com

DePhillips Athletic Club was started by Tony De Phillips, a baseball player, but basketball and other sports have been included to create a well-rounded sports club. The basketball programs offered here are young players basketball class, skills training and game play, and a winter league. There is also basketball training for older kids 9 to 11 and 12 to 14. Generally, DAC welcomes kids between the ages of 4 and 14.

Citywide:

Asphalt Green

555 East 90th St., New York, NY 10128

212 North End Ave., New York, NY 10282

212-369-8890 (Upper East Side), 212-298-2900 (Battery Park City)

Asphalt Green focuses on helping kids develop physically, emotionally, and socially. They believe physical activity can reduce stress, raise self-esteem and improve academic achievement! Programs they offer include school break camps, private basketball lessons, developmental academies for ages 3 to 13 and youth basketball leagues for ages 5 to 13. There is also a travel basketball team, that is tryout only, for ages 10 to 12.

Dribbl

170 E 83rd St., New York, NY 10028

212-717-7651

info@dribbl.com

Dribbl reinforces a fun and supportive environment for their players. Programs offered here are Spring weekend classes, limited winter weekend classes, a Presidents’ Day camp and a Summer camp. In these programs younger kids work on motor skills, while older kids can use their skills in timed league games so every child gets a chance to play! Dribbl welcomes kids between the ages of 3 and 14.

NYC Basketball League

212-390-1776

NYC Basketball League teaches life lessons and wants players to develop their skills and achieve their goals. They offer classes, a youth development league, Spring break camps and a Summer camp. NYC Basketball welcomes kids between the ages of 5 and 17 at their multiple gyms. There are also competitive basketball teams for ages 8 to 17 with tryouts.

Breakaway Hoops

127 W 127th St., New York, NY 10027

646-776-2021

Breakaway Hoops focuses on teamwork, communication, self-discipline and self-confidence. The basketball programs offered here are after school clinics for 8 to 16 year olds, weekend clinics which teach fundamentals to 5 to 16 year olds, three-on-three leagues, tournaments, private training, and Spring camps. Levels of play at Breakaway Hoops include beginner, intermediate, and advanced so your kids can be placed in the best skill level suited to their abilities! At Breakaway Hoops masks and proof of vaccination are required.