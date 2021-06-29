The 10 Best Bubble Tea Shops in NYC

New York loves bubble tea, the Taiwanese sweet-milk-and-tea-based drink, and the city is saturated with bubble tea shops. However, bubble tea is not just a drink; it’s culture, and if you love this tea or want to indulge in it for the first time, then we have a round-up of the best for you to try—this summer.

Here are the 10 best bubble tea shops in NYC!

M Tea – Long Island City

23-01 41st Ave Store 1D, Queens, NY 11101

Open 11 am – 9 pm daily

M Tea is popular for its signature Fruit Teas, Dragon Fruit Tea, Golden Pineapple Tea, and Avocado Tea, as well as the classic milk and creme brulee teas. In addition to their bubble tea, they offer beautifully prepared french style pastries such as Lychee Mousse, Tiramisu, and Jello Cakes.

Yaya Tea – Chinatown

51 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002

Open 10:30am – 8:30pm daily. Delivery available.

Yaya Tea has an impressive selection of fruit teas, milk teas, and a customizable menu where you can choose a tea and add up to 3 flavors. Their popular teas include Better Life (Strawberry, Lychee, and Pineapple Green Tea), Sunrise (Strawberry and Mango White Tea), and Boyfriend (Mango and Lychee White Tea). In addition, get 10% off any small drink when you reuse their glass bottles!

Tiger Sugar – Chinatown

197 Canal St, New York, NY 10013

Open 11:30 am – 8:30 pm Monday to Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm Friday to Sunday

Often sporting hour-long lines, this popular spot for bubble tea is well-known for its Brown Sugar Boba, a drink where boba is cooked with brown sugar, and then cold milk is poured on top. It’s a refreshing cold drink that is creamy and delicious.

Gong Cha – Flatbush

1570 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210

Open 10:30am – 9:30pm daily

This Taiwanese chain store is one of the most recognized bubble tea brands around the world. They have unique and creative flavors, from Lemon Wintermelon Basil Seeds to Taro to Watermelon Milk Tea. Also, enjoy their specialty Milk Foam, a slightly salted cream topping on freshly brewed tea.

PaTea – Union Square

227 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003

Open 12 – 9 pm Sunday to Thursday, 12 – 10 pm Friday and Saturday

Pa Tea offers fruit-flavored teas, milk teas, brown sugar milk, and slushies. Their unique flavors include Rose Milk Tea, Salted Caramel Oolong Milk Tea, and Hazelnut Milk Tea. They offer a free upgrade to stubby, a size bigger than large, for those who order a large.

992 6th Ave, New York, NY 10018

Open 10:30am – 9:30pm Monday to Thursday, 10:30am – 10pm Friday, 12 – 9:30pm Saturday, 12 – 8pm Sunday. Dine in available

This Tawainese women-led store offers fresh milk and fruit teas using premium tea leaves, local farm-fresh milk, and cane sugar. Their menu includes Brown Sugar Bubble Milk, Yogurt Green Tea, Strawberry, Mango, and Taro Milk. Customers can also buy bubble tea kits and bento boxes.

Tea and Milk – Astoria

32-02 34th Avenue, Astoria, New York 11106

Open 12 – 8 pm Sunday to Wednesday, 12 – 9 pm Thursday to Saturday

Tea and Milk’s signature homemade Taro Root Milk tea is popular and perfect for taro lovers. The store offers unique flavors from around the world, such as Fuji Apple Chia Green Tea, Nilgiri Black tea from India, and Grandma’s Masala Chai. An additional location opened recently in Chelsea Market.

Kung Fu Tea – Elmhurst

86-12 Justice Ave, Elmhurst NY 11373

Open 12 – 8 pm Monday to Sunday

This popular boba chain store has over 35 locations across New York City. Customers can customize drinks with fun toppings, sugar levels, and ice levels. Choose from toppings such as pudding, nata jelly, red bean, and tapioca. In addition, its new “Hot Boba Summer” menu offers Mango Creamsicle, Caramel Milk tea, and Lemon Almond Pie.

The Alley– Cooper Square

68 Cooper Sq, New York, NY 10003

Open 12- 8 pm Monday to Thursday, 12- 9 pm Friday to Sunday

The Alley welcomes you to watch as they prepare their tapioca from scratch! Popular drinks on their menu include Royal No.9 Milk Tea and Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk. There is an additional location in Flushing.

If Cha Tea – Flushing

136-11 38th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354

Open 11 am – 8 pm daily

If Cha Teas is known for their fresh fruit teas, topped to the brim with sliced fruits. Check out their fun toppings like rainbow jelly and popping mango, juice-filled bubbles that pop in your mouth!