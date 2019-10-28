Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 1-3

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Fall Family Festival, Minefair, & Inwood Pumpkin Pageant
Inwood Pumpkin Pageant
Show off your Halloween masterpieces at the 6th Annual Inwood Pumpkin Pageant! Bring your carved jack-o-lanterns to the park and vote on your favorite designs. Even if you don’t have a pumpkin to bring, this is a wonderful community event to spend time with friends and family and observe the assortment of illuminated pumpkins. Afterward, the pumpkins are recycled for composting! November 1, free, 5-8 pm. Isham Park, Isham Street and Seaman Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Aesop's Fables
Aesop escapes his master and embarks on a journey to Mount Olympus. He’ll learn many lessons along the way about overcoming challenges and thoughtful planning. This opera show features songs in both English and a mix of South African languages with a live score of marimba music. Aesop’s Fables is recommended for ages 7 and up. November 1-3, tickets start at $17, Nov. 1, 7 pm; Nov. 2, 2 pm and 7 pm; Nov. 3, 12 pm and 5 pm, show is approximately 70 minutes. The New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org
Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead)
Learn all about Día de Muertos at this family-friendly festival! There will be altars dedicated to extinct animal species, performances by Mexican folk musicians and dance troupes, hands-on artisanal and scientific workshops, and a craft marketplace. Bring your family for some fun at the museum! November 2, free with admission, 11 am-5 pm. Milstein Hall of Ocean Life and Hall of Biodiversity in the American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West & 79th Street, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
Fall Family Festival
Get crafty and creative at this Fall Family Festival! Kids and their families will design projects inspired by The World of Anna Sui, including tote bags, vibrant geometric textiles, and embellishing denim. Take a family adventure through the interactive gallery tour as you explore themes, art concepts, and current events through discussion, sketching, and other fun activities. November 2, free with museum admission, 10 am-2 pm. The Museum of Arts and Design, 2 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019, madmuseum.org
Pumpkin Smash
Halloween is over, so it’s time to say goodbye to the jack-o-lanterns and pumpkins to make room for the upcoming holiday season! Get rid of your pumpkins in a fun and sustainable way with this family pumpkin smash and fall festival at Hudson River Park. There will be kid-friendly pumpkin smashing, festive games, and fall refreshments. November 2, free, 11 am-2 pm. Chelsea Waterside in Hudson River Park at 11th Avenue and West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011, hudsonriverpark.org
Family Workshop: Beyond Geographies
Inspired by the exhibition Beyond Geographies: Contemporary Art and Muslim Experience, this workshop invites families to immerse themselves into art and culture. Get creative with two hands-on activities and explore the exhibition through a Gallery Scavenger Hunt! The workshop is best for ages 6 and up. November 2, free with RSVP, 11 am-2 pm. BRIC House, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bricartsmedia.org
Let’s Build a Castle
Calling all little ones ages 5 and under and their families for Let’s Build A Castle! Build a fort out of foam, pillows, and blankets using your creativity and imagination. Storytime and a snack are also included. Presented by the New York Society of Play, you are guaranteed a fun afternoon! November 3, free for parents, kids $20, 12-2 pm. The Little Cool School, 569 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11238, nyplays.org
Diwali Dance Party: Kathak, Bhangra & Beyond
Celebrate Diwali at this festival and dance party for all ages! There will be special performances, cooking workshops, henna painting, Indian handicrafts, Indian food for sale, and so much more. The event features Kathak classical dancer Abha Roy and Basement Bhangra’s DJ Rekha. Learn Bollywood, bhangra, and Kathak dance moves before trying them out yourself on the dance floor! November 2, $20 adults, $15 members, $10 students & kids, free for teens, 1-4 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org
Hands on History: Paint Your Own Miniature Portrait
Learn all about miniature painting in this Hands on History workshop! Check out miniature portraits from all around the world, including the United States, France, and India before making your own mini masterpiece to take home. Kids ages 6 and up and their families are welcome to join! November 2, free, 1-4 pm. King Manor Museum in Rufus King Park, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11432, nycgovparks.org
Minefair
Are you a Minecraft fan? If so, join other Minecraft players and their families at the New York Hall of Science during the first weekend of November! Compete in tournaments, participate in the famed costume contest, check out the live stage shows, shop at the world’s largest official Minecraft merch store, solve your way out of the Minecraft Escape Room, get creative in the LEGO building zones, and so much more. November 2-3, ticket prices vary, 9 am-5 pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org