Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 1-3

Minefair

Are you a Minecraft fan? If so, join other Minecraft players and their families at the New York Hall of Science during the first weekend of November! Compete in tournaments, participate in the famed costume contest, check out the live stage shows, shop at the world’s largest official Minecraft merch store, solve your way out of the Minecraft Escape Room, get creative in the LEGO building zones, and so much more. November 2-3, ticket prices vary, 9 am-5 pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org