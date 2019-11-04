Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 8-10

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Baby Shark Live!, Marvel Movie Marathon, & Classical Kids Fair
-
Rockets of Awesome Piercing and Braiding Bar
Come by to get your 1st (or 2nd, or 3rd!) piercing with super cute and high-quality accessories by Rowan. The Rowan nurses are all licensed medical professionals who pierce with the highest safety and precision, using sterile starter studs made of medical-grade materials.
There’s more! Look and feel awesome after getting your hair done at the Shirley Temple hair bar by Drybar. While you’re there, take a photo with the rainbow swing photo booth, jump into the marshmallow pool, add stickers to the dressing rooms, and shop ’til you drop. Free, Nov. 9; noon – 2 pm. Rockets of Awesome Pop-Up 133 5th Ave. New York, NY 10003, hello.rocketsofawesome.com
-
Thalia Kids' Book Club: Mary Pope Osborne & Natalie Pope Boyce, The Magic Treehouse
Do your kids love reading the Magic Tree House chapter books? If so, head over to the theater for an exciting afternoon with the author of the series, joined by Natalie Pope Boyce, author of the Magic Tree House Research Guides and Madeline Cohen, Symphony Space’s Education Director. Thalia Kids’ Book Club will meet to initiate discussion between the two authors, director, and fans ages 7 to 10. The event includes a creative writing project, reading, discussion with the audience, and a book signing. November 10, $14 Members, $17 Non-Members, 1-2:15 pm. Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, symphonyspace.org
-
Baby Shark Live!
Don’t miss out on this unique concert experience with Baby Shark Live! Follow Baby Shark along in his journey into the sea as you sing and dance to new and classic songs, such as “Wheels on the Bus,” “Five Little Moneys,” and, of course, “Baby Shark.” November 8, ticket prices vary, doors open at 5 pm, show starts at 6 pm. Kings Theater, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226, kingstheater.com
-
Classical Kids Fair
Bring your family for an afternoon of fun at the museum! Enjoy live performances, check out the instrument petting zoo, engage in arts and crafts, participate in radio broadcasting workshops, and so much more! WQXR, the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, and The Little Orchestra Society will all be there to spice up the event with lively music. November 10, free with museum admission, 1-5 pm. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11213, brooklynkids.org
-
DIY Wrapping Paper Family Art Workshop
Get ready for the holiday season with this wrapping paper workshop! Kids and their parents will learn kid-friendly printmaking techniques to decorate their own wrapping paper. Everyone leaves with a full roll of their own wrapping paper to wrap their presents for the holidays. This event is recommended for kids ages 3 and up and parent participation is required. November 10, $40 for one child and parent, 10:30-11:30 am. Private Picassos Art Studio, 237 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com
-
Wildlife Weekends
There’s something for the whole family at Wildlife Weekends! Go on a pony ride or hayride, feed the animals, watch the Frogs, Bugs & Animals Show, and hop on a historic farmhouse tour. Spend the weekend at the farm as you learn all about wildlife and make memories with your family. November 9-10, advanced tickets all ages $12, door tickets $15, free for members, 11 am-4 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, New York, NY 11004-1129, queensfarm.org
-
Tales from the Shed
Chickenshed NYC is back at Queens Theatre with their encore performance: Tales from The Shed! This interactive and inclusive show for young kids and families incorporates stories, songs, dancing, and plenty of laughs. Kids ages 0 to 6 get to hang out with furry friends and follow along the immersive theater experience. November 10, $15, students and seniors $13, 1 pm and 3 pm. Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org
-
Marvel Movie Marathon
Whether your family has seen every Marvel movie or only caught the last Avengers movie in theaters, this Marvel Movie Marathon is the perfect way to relax, unwind, and be entertained for hours! Note that these movies are PG-13, so the marathon is geared towards middle school-age kids and up. November 9, free 2-4 pm. Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave., Howard Beach, Queens, NY 11414, queenslibrary.org
-
Dartmouth Football vs. Princeton University Football
While you may associate the Yankee Stadium with baseball, get ready for the stadium to be turned into a football field! Come watch the two Ivy League schools compete and dress in the colors of the team you’re cheering for. Grab some hot cocoa, get spirited with the cheerleaders, and watch an intense and exciting football game as a family. November 9, tickets start at $39 and vary by seat, 2 pm. Yankee Stadium, 1 East 161st St., Bronx, NY 10451, goprincetontigers.com
-
Early Birds
Learn all about the various birds at the Bronx Zoo! An ornithology expert will lead you and your family through up-close animal experiences and on a walk through the zoo to check out the birds that live in and outside of the exhibits. All ages are welcome to join for this Sunday morning, educational event. November 10 , $30, members $25, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com