14 Best New York Candy Shops Kids Will Love

New York candy shops are numerous and unique. Each having their own storied past and candy specialization! Over the years, big businesses and small businesses alike have set up these shops in an attempt to bring the universal joys of sugar.

Many small businesses have suffered during the pandemic and some New York mainstays have closed their doors for good. So this is an up-to-date list. I hope you strongly consider visiting one of these establishments to give yourself, and them, a treat.

Looking for some lunch and dinner to pair with these sweets? Checkout our Ultimate Guide to Comfort Food in NYC!

Manhattan

Hours: Mon – Sun 11 am – 5 pm

Address: 1011 Third Ave, New York, NY 10065

With a whimsical name that plays off the concept of a bar you go to dine or drink at with the classic candy bar you eat, Dylan’s Candy Bar sustains that feeling of whimsy as you enter it’s doors. Though it’s gained much success nationwide, its original home will always be New York. Right now they’re boasting a fantastic spring sale with lots of brightly colored candies.

Hours: For curbside shopping Sat – Sun 12 pm – 5 pm

Address: 108 Rivington Street NY, NY 10002

They’re quite an innovative store in how they organize and present their candy. According to their website, they are currently only doing curbside shopping or curbside pickup. This is an understandable precaution, but hopefully in the near future families can roam their halls once again.

Hours: Mon – Sun 12 pm – 8 pm

Address: 665 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

A well-known company providing lots of variations of their classic candy. It’s a little more big-name than the local New York candy shops populating this list, but if you or your child has a sweet tooth for one kind of sour patch that you cannot find in stores, this is the place you will find it. And even if you don’t have that niche sour patch flavor in mind, this is the place to find one.

Hours: Open 24/7

Address: 113 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

Ray’s Candy Store’s claim to fame is that whenever the urge for sweets hits, you can come to them. Though dining-in is currently unavailable, they are still dedicated to providing you their signature round-the-clock sweet service. And despite the word ‘candy’ in their name, they offer lots of other foods like fries and hot dogs.

Hours: Fri – Sun 1 pm – 11 pm; Mon – Thurs 2 pm – 10 pm

Address: 404 E 73rd St, New York, NY 10021

They’re a shop whose passion for candy really shines through, even in such steep competition that this list provides. If you want to try a candy you’ve never heard of before, and likely will never hear of again, then this is the place for you to venture to.

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10am – 10pm; Sat – Sun: 9am – 10pm

Address: 1600 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

Take a trip to Times Square with less tourists around and visit this amazing M&M haven! They have all the M&M’s imaginable and guests can even create their own customizable M&M’s right in the store.

Brooklyn

Hours: Mon – Thurs 10 am – 7 pm; Fri – Sun 10 am – 8 pm

Address: 1318 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224

These are the uncontested masters of old-school candy. Serving up caramel apples and cotton candy, Williams provides the treats that make you fondly remember carnivals and amusement parks.

Hours: Tues – Sun 12 pm – 7 pm

Address: 438 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Fferins caters to a wide assortment of tastes – both with their variety of candy and their ambiance. They are quaint while still being fun. So they balance the charm of a candy store without being too overwhelming or heavy handed.

Queens

Hour: Mon – Sun 10 am – 6 pm

Address: 103-02 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375

This chocolate shop has been open for over 90 years. In that time they have not dawdled or wavered, but have honed their craft to continually bring Queens residents delicious chocolate. When you look at their website you can see how chocolate is not just a food but an art. Like many businesses on this list, they are understandably not doing indoor dining at the moment.

Hours: Wed – Sun 3 pm – 9 pm

Address: 105-29 Metropolitan Ave #1, Queens, NY 11375

The old fashioned soda fountain comes to Queens with new life. Though primarily specializing in ice cream, you can still find a savory treat and a hint of nostalgia and this local business.

Staten Island

Hours: Tue – Thurs 10:30 am – 5 pm; Fri – Sat 10:30 am – 6pm; Sun 12 pm – 5 pm

Address: 8 Barrett Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10302

This store prides themselves on three things: they’re mid 20th century aesthetic, their Staten Island heritage, and of course their handmade candy. Because they make everything themselves, there is a bit of a bump in price. But it is absolutely worth it for this shop that is the epitome of the word classic.

Several Locations

Hours: Vary by Location

In an industry that capitalizes off of bright colors and child-like fixations, Sugarfina adds some class to the candy selling business. They can make the most mature adult feel delighted at eating candy and that is an accomplishment that should not go unaddressed.

Hours: Varies by location

IT’SUGAR is an interesting case on this list. They are a collector of the best-of-the-best. Specializing in name brands while also promoting what is unique about these candies we’ve walked by in the grocery store everyday. They seize what is great about sweets and are very straightforward about that – even in their name. And for that they earn a spot on this list.

Hours: Varies by location

This shop’s namesake and creator unsurprisingly rears from France and brings their gourmet Chocolate techniques here to New York City. With such pristine ability and presentation, there is a high price to pay. But even with that they still sell out because these treats remain in high demand. In addition to their chocolate, when visiting their locations around the city, make sure to try their famous, rich hot chocolate!

And thus concludes the list of perhaps the greatest New York candy shops. While trying to include all the local stores, there are sure to be candy shops missed. Hidden gems or hole-in-the-wall shops that serve up the delicacies worthy of being included in this article remain relatively unknown. And to that I say, go find them and let us know at editorial@newyorkfamily.com