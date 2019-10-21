Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 25-27

34th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade

All ages are welcome at this Halloween parade! The theme this year is Tim Burton in the Bronx. There will be special prizes for toddlers ages 4 and under, and cash prizes for kids ages 5 to 17, adults 18 and up, over 55 senior category, most creative, Tim Burton theme related costume, and best banner. The costume judging with take place after the parade, along with showcasing of bands and distribution of candy for children! October 26, free, 12-3 pm, post-parade festivities 3 pm. Parade begins at Simpson Street, between East 163rd Street and Westchester Avenue, and ends at Tiffany Plaza in front of St. Athanasius Church, bronxhalloweenparade.wordpress.com