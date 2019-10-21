Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 25-27

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Children’s Halloween Festival, 34th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade, & Trick-or-Treat the Terminal
Astronomy Night
With Halloween quickly approaching, start off your spooky festivities with Astronomy Night! Learn all about the planets from astrophysicist Jackie Faherty. Explore The Intrepid at night, and discover what’s out there in the universe. This is a great opportunity for some pre-Halloween family fun and enrichment. October 25, free, 5-9 pm. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, 12th Avenue and West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
5th Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest
Carve a pumpkin at home with your family, and then bring it to Washington Market Park to enter the pumpkin carving contest! Sponsored by The Friends of Washington Market Park, this community event invites all families, whether you are entering a pumpkin or not, to join in on the festivities. There are several categories for prizes, such as scariest, funniest, and most creative. Win or lose, this a Halloween display of creativity and community that you do not want to miss! October 26, free, 4:45-6 pm. Washington Market Park, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007, washingtonmarketpark.org
My New Best Friend is a Skyscraper
The world of storytelling and skyscrapers combine in this workshop designed for kids ages 4 to 8. Using their imagination, kids will explore the Supertall Wall to pick their favorite building, and then design a character and comic based on that building. Afterward, kids get to share their creative, skyscraper personalities with the group! October 26, $5, 10:30-11:45 am. The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280, skyscraper.org
Trick-or-Treat the Terminal
Celebrate Halloween this year at Grand Central Terminal to trick-or-treat in a safe, easy, and indoor setting! There will be plenty of Halloween festivities, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, a photo booth, delicious sweets & treats, and raffle prizes. Participating Grand Central Terminal restaurants and shops will be giving away candy and other surprises to little ones in their costumes! October 27, free, 11 am-2 pm. Grand Central Terminal, 89 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, grandcentralterminal.com
Peter Pan - On Stage at Kingsborough
Watch the story of Peter Pan unfold from the perspective of the Darling Family living in Edwardian England. An adaptation by John Caird and Trevor Nunn, Peter Pan celebrates the magic of imagination! A nursery is transformed in Netherland: pillows become clouds, long-johns into shadows, an ironing board into a ship’s plank, and antique snowshoes into a crocodile’s snapping jaws. Recommended for ages 4 and up, little ones will get to meet the cast after the show! October 27, $13, 2 pm. 2001 Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11235, onstageatkingsborough.com
Pajama Story Time: Spooky Adventures
Explore the zoo at night during Pajama Story Time, for ages 4 and up. This special edition, Spooky Adventures, will take you on a tour through the haunted habitat and other areas around the zoo. Afterward, get up close and personal with animals in the classroom. Conclude the evening with a spooky story and snacks! October 25 , $24, Members $20, 5:30-8 pm. Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th Street, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenszoo.com
Halloween Harvest Festival
Inspired by the Haitian Festival of the Ancestors, the Halloween Harvest Festival features a variety of family-friendly, cultural activities. There will be a Gede song workshop, card readings, and a dance and drum performance. Enjoy Halloween classics, like costume-making, Agostino Arts face painting, Urban Shaman Mama Donna’s Pet Memorial Altar and Blessing of the Animals, and the iconic Doggie Costume Contest! October 26, free, 12-4 pm. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, Queens, NY 11106, socratessculpturepark.org
Children's Halloween Festival
Get your Halloween costume ready for the farm’s Children’s Halloween Festival! Dance to live country music, take a pony or hayride, visit the seasonal petting zoo, conquer The Amazing Maize Maze, and dare to enter the Haunted Farmhouse. Other activities include a Con Edison Ecology booth for recycling tips and arts and crafts from farm educators. October 27, $20, 11 am-4 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, Queens, NY 11004-1129, queensfarm.org
34th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade
All ages are welcome at this Halloween parade! The theme this year is Tim Burton in the Bronx. There will be special prizes for toddlers ages 4 and under, and cash prizes for kids ages 5 to 17, adults 18 and up, over 55 senior category, most creative, Tim Burton theme related costume, and best banner. The costume judging with take place after the parade, along with showcasing of bands and distribution of candy for children! October 26, free, 12-3 pm, post-parade festivities 3 pm. Parade begins at Simpson Street, between East 163rd Street and Westchester Avenue, and ends at Tiffany Plaza in front of St. Athanasius Church, bronxhalloweenparade.wordpress.com
Family Art Project: Preserving Past and Future Fossils
Learn about animals, plants, evolution, and climate change in this Family Art Project. Explore ways in which animals and plants have evolved since prehistoric times, and then time travel to the future to see how animals and plants are affected by changing environments. Little ones and their caregivers will use clay and imprinting to document how climate change impacts plants and animals. October 26-27, free, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill House, 675 West 252nd Street, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org