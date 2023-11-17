New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Festivals & Holidays

Thanksgiving Events Roundup 2023

By Posted on

Thanksgiving Events Roundup 2023

Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday to spend time with family and loved ones. Check out these events around New York to celebrate Thanksgiving that are perfect for the whole family!

Psst… Here’s where you can donate clothes on Staten Island!

Manhattan

Toddler Crafternoon: Handprint Turkey

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Harlem
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 1-5
Free
Registration is required for this event

Get in the Thanksgiving spirit with handprint turkeys! Join the library for a fun arts & crafts activity that you and your little one are sure to enjoy. 

Thanksgiving Eve Balloon Inflating 2023

American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West, Upper West Side
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 12 – 6 pm
All ages
Free to observe outdoors; Admission to museum is pay as you wish for NY/NJ/CT residents.

Visitors will have an opportunity to glimpse the giant balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade as they are inflated in the streets surrounding the Museum. The Astor Turret on the Museum’s fourth floor overlooks 77th Street where some of the inflation activities will be taking place. 

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Herald Square, the parade steps off from Central Park West & 77th Street. See website for best viewing areas.
Thursday, Nov. 23, 9 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free

Giant balloons, fabulous floats, exciting entertainers & more are joining this all-star celebration of Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving at CMOM

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side
Nov. 24-26, Friday-Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
$13-$16

For many, this time of year is for gathering, visiting family, sharing a meal, and even enjoying a parade or two. Join CMOM for a weekend-long festival and explore traditional dishes, contribute to an evolving sculpture installation, and more!

Milk & Cookies Family Friendly Comedy Show

West Side Comedy Club, 201 W 75th St., Upper West Side
Sunday, Nov. 26, 5 – 7 pm
Ages 8 and older
$20; $5 child

Enjoy real comedians doing clean material, though a fart machine has occasionally been known to make an appearance! All shows include a raffle for a free cookie from sponsor Crumbl.

For this special Thanksgiving weekend show, please bring a can of food to donate and earn an extra raffle ticket and chance to win! 

Bronx

Thanksgiving Bingo

Grand Concourse Library, 155 E 173rd St., Bronx
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 3 – 4 pm
All ages
Free

Play Bingo in a new way for this special themed event.

Brooklyn

Kids Create: Thanksgiving Craft

Rugby Library, 1000 Utica Ave., Flatbush
Monday, Nov. 20, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free

Get crafty at the Rugby Library! They’ll supply the materials, you bring the creativity & imagination!

Kids Create: Thanksgiving!

Cypress Hills Library, 1197 Sutter Ave. at Crystal St., East Brooklyn
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 3 – 4 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free

Flex your creative muscles and enjoy creating a Thanksgiving craft to take home.

Queens

Decorating Foam Turkey Shape

Auburndale Library, 25-55 Francis Lewis Blvd., Auburndale
Friday, Nov. 17, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 4 and older
Free

Visit the Auburndale Library for a Thanksgiving arts and crafts project. Participants can enjoy decorating a foam turkey shape.

Thanksgiving Coaster Craft

Queens Public Library- Rego Park, 91-41 63rd Dr., Rego Park
Saturday, Nov. 18, 3:15 – 4 pm
Ages 6-10
Free

Children are invited to make a Thanksgiving coaster perfect to decorate your table with.

Turkey Craft

Queens Public Library- Arverne, 312 Beach 54th St., Arverne
Monday, Nov. 20, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free

Get ready for Thanksgiving with an exciting and easy turkey craft. 

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

New York Family November 2023

