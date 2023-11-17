Thanksgiving Events Roundup 2023

Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday to spend time with family and loved ones. Check out these events around New York to celebrate Thanksgiving that are perfect for the whole family!

Manhattan

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Harlem

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 11 am – 12 pm

Ages 1-5

Free

Registration is required for this event

Get in the Thanksgiving spirit with handprint turkeys! Join the library for a fun arts & crafts activity that you and your little one are sure to enjoy.

American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West, Upper West Side

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 12 – 6 pm

All ages

Free to observe outdoors; Admission to museum is pay as you wish for NY/NJ/CT residents.

Visitors will have an opportunity to glimpse the giant balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade as they are inflated in the streets surrounding the Museum. The Astor Turret on the Museum’s fourth floor overlooks 77th Street where some of the inflation activities will be taking place.

Macy’s Herald Square, the parade steps off from Central Park West & 77th Street. See website for best viewing areas.

Thursday, Nov. 23, 9 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Giant balloons, fabulous floats, exciting entertainers & more are joining this all-star celebration of Thanksgiving!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side

Nov. 24-26, Friday-Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$13-$16

For many, this time of year is for gathering, visiting family, sharing a meal, and even enjoying a parade or two. Join CMOM for a weekend-long festival and explore traditional dishes, contribute to an evolving sculpture installation, and more!

West Side Comedy Club, 201 W 75th St., Upper West Side

Sunday, Nov. 26, 5 – 7 pm

Ages 8 and older

$20; $5 child

Enjoy real comedians doing clean material, though a fart machine has occasionally been known to make an appearance! All shows include a raffle for a free cookie from sponsor Crumbl.

For this special Thanksgiving weekend show, please bring a can of food to donate and earn an extra raffle ticket and chance to win!

Bronx

Grand Concourse Library, 155 E 173rd St., Bronx

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 3 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Play Bingo in a new way for this special themed event.

Brooklyn

Rugby Library, 1000 Utica Ave., Flatbush

Monday, Nov. 20, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 5 and older

Free

Get crafty at the Rugby Library! They’ll supply the materials, you bring the creativity & imagination!

Cypress Hills Library, 1197 Sutter Ave. at Crystal St., East Brooklyn

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 5 and older

Free

Flex your creative muscles and enjoy creating a Thanksgiving craft to take home.

Queens

Auburndale Library, 25-55 Francis Lewis Blvd., Auburndale

Friday, Nov. 17, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

Visit the Auburndale Library for a Thanksgiving arts and crafts project. Participants can enjoy decorating a foam turkey shape.

Queens Public Library- Rego Park, 91-41 63rd Dr., Rego Park

Saturday, Nov. 18, 3:15 – 4 pm

Ages 6-10

Free

Children are invited to make a Thanksgiving coaster perfect to decorate your table with.

Queens Public Library- Arverne, 312 Beach 54th St., Arverne

Monday, Nov. 20, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Get ready for Thanksgiving with an exciting and easy turkey craft.