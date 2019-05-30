To help out those moms and dads who need summer camp options for late summer, we’ve rounded up camp options that finish at the end of August

There’s a long, sweaty New York City summer ahead of us, and while July positively brims over with summer camp options, most camps in NYC tend to wrap up by mid-August. To help out those moms and dads who need summer camp options for late summer, we’ve rounded up camp options that finish at the end of August, and some amazing unicorns which even offer camp coverage the first week of September (right around when we’ll be BEGGING school to reopen!). Here are your dog days of summer day camp options, helpfully broken down by borough…

Manhattan

Advantage Camps

There is every kind of fun imaginable here at Advantage Camps. Campers ages 4 -14 will be able to have fun with tons of sports such as swimming, tennis, yoga, rock wall climbing, bowling, field sports, and more! Kids will have a blast and parents can relax with the convenience of early drop off and late pickup. Will locations on the east and west side, find your best location for everyone in your family!

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: advantagecamps.net

Summer at Avenues

Avenues is excited to offer their signature immersion programs for a total of four fun-filled weeks of language learning in both Spanish and Chinese. For rising pre-K through sixth grade students, camp will run from 9 am to 3 pm daily (with half-days available for potty-trained nursery campers), with before- and after-care available. Multiple options including a S.T.E.A.M camp, a dance camp, a yoga in Chinese camp, a chess camp and a business camp in partnership with Spark Business Academy are available for 2019.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: avenues.org

Bank Street Summer Camp

Like their sister School for Children, The Bank Street Summer Camp fosters emotional, physical and ethical growth within campers (aged from pre-K through 11th Grade), by using educational professionals to help them develop their own personalities and individual voices through love of play, creativity, and collaboration. Through experiential education, they seek to strengthen not only individuals, but the community, and the larger population, in which adults and children, in all their diversity, interact and learn. Camp celebrates the individual child, creating a positive camp culture and zest for living that encourages exploration and problem solving.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: school.bankstreet.edu

Broadway Dance Center Summer Dance Camp

No matter where your child is at on the dance spectrum, the Broadway Dance Center has a summer program for you! With myriad options for kiddos from 3-14 years to explore various styles of dance, there are also Summer Intensive programs for those who are ready to take their dancing to the next level and half-day programs for the little ones.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: broadwaydancecenter.com

Brooklyn Game Lab

Chelsea Piers

From ice-skating to golf, from soccer to bowling, Chelsea Piers offers 16 specialty summer sports camps for kids ages 3-17. Every day, children get the chance to try an activity that’s outside of their core sport – check out their Ninja & Parkour Camp if you have super-active kids! Other fun and educational activities include Harbor Cruises aboard a U.S. Coast Guard-certified vessel and appearances by professional athletes. Plus, campers enrolled in the Urban Adventure program make visits to off-site locations and also get the chance to kayak, stand-up paddleboard, and sail on the Hudson. Bus transportation is available from major neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: chelseapiers.com

City Kid Explorers

City Kid Explorers offers a range of fun and creative camp options over the course of nine weeks (including cooking camp!). This camp was designed to help children stay in the swing of things when it comes to academic enrichment, so they don’t face the “summer slide.” Campers are able to explore various things like art, museums, food, parks, and so much more. Plus, every child will leave with a journal and photos to remember the experience.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: citykidexplorers.com

Dazzling Discoveries

Accepting campers aged 5-12 years old, Dazzling Discoveries is equipped with 3D printers, robotics kits, science equipment, electronic components and an inspiring array of craft supplies, hot glue guns, and building materials for projects of all shapes and sizes. From building cardboard “hurricane proof” houses (which kids then “test” with a garden hose in our private backyard) to designing walking robotic creatures using 3D printed parts and motors, Dazzling Discoveries science, technology, and engineering Summer Camp gives children a creative way to learn new skills, explore individual interests and excite their imaginations.

Runs until: September 20

Learn more: dazzlingdiscoveries.com

Discovery Programs

Discovery Camps are designed for active and fun-loving children of all ages. For 2s and ages 3-4, they have two camps in the morning running 9 am to 12 pm and ending with a lunchbox lunchtime. Campers enjoy sprinkler rooftop play, art, science, movement, music, dramatic play and gym time. For children ages 5-10, they have Discovery Stars where campers create and perform their own play. For the more athletic minded, they have Gymnastics Camp (age 5-13 years).

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: discoveryprograms.com

Downtown Day Camp

Both Junior (grades K-3) and Senior (grades 4-8) day camps are offered through Manhattan’s Downtown Day Camps program. Activities are tailored to age groups and interests. With an array of art, aquatic, and athletic programs as well as electives and field trips, campers are immersed, engaged, and energized while they learn and play. Transportation options are offered throughout downtown Manhattan.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: manhattanyouth.org

Dwight Summer Day Camp

The range of activities and sports is extensive and customized for different age groups at Dwight Summer Day Camp: Early Childhood Division (ages 1-5), Rookie Camp (ages 4-6), Semi-pro camp (ages 6-8), and Pro Camp (ages 9-13). Programs include 2D and 3D art, game design, circus arts, music, movement/dance, yoga, swimming, fencing, basketball, volleyball, baseball, soccer, gymnastics, tennis, and more. The camp offers age-appropriate day and overnight trips and an indoor swimming pool, as well as transportation options from both the East and West sides of Manhattan.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: dwightsummercamp.org

Fastbreak Kids Summer Camp

Why pick one sport when you can go to camp and play multiple sports? Fastbreak Kids offers an outdoor multi-sports program for 5-12 year olds, and an indoor multi-sports camp for 3-6 year olds. Older children might like to check out their FUNdamentals Basketball Camp for 7-15 year olds or their City Skills Basketball Academy for 12-18 year olds.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: fastbreakkids.com

HYPOTHEkids Summer STEAM Camp

HYPOTHEkids (Hk), a 501c3 organization, is a K-12 STEM education initiative of Harlem Biospace. The 10 Week Summer Science Program, taught by Columbia University affiliated faculty and students, for rising Kindergarten – Grade 6 students lays the foundations for biomedical engineering, structural design, and green energy.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: hypothekids.org

Kids at Art

Summer 2019 at Kids at Art is going to be a blast! Children may attend either by the day, half day, or by the week (half day or full day) from June 10th through August 30th. Children are asked to bring their lunch for the full day session. When the weather permits, they will have lunchtime outdoors at a small park around the corner.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: kidsatartnyc.com

Launch Math + Science

Real-life rocket scientist, Scott Heifetz, founded LAUNCH with one mission in mind: Inspire children to love and learn math and science! LAUNCH provides toddlers to tweens with inspiring math instruction and STEM-based camps and workshops. LAUNCH summer day camps are week-long sessions packed with hands-on STEM projects that campers get to keep. Multiple camps are offered each week for three different age groups for kids 4-12. Campers create air-powered rockets, build robots, learn code, conduct chemistry experiments, tinker with electronics, discover biology…and beyond!

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: launchmath.com

Let’s Dress Up! Princess Mini Camp

During the summer, girls who are potty trained up until the age of 5 can attend Let’s Dress Up’s special two-hour summer programs. Little fairytale fans will be able to dress up like princesses and other favorites as well as attend tea parties, participate in crafts, have fun with games, and pretend play with friends!

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: letsdressupnyc.com

NY Kids Club

Join the NY Kids Club for an unforgettable summer that introduces children to so many different and new activities as well as expanding their social circles and developing new relationships. Highly skilled educators are part of every aspect at NY Kids Club to ensure your child learns the most they can while also having the time of their life.

Runs until: September 7

Learn more: nykidsclub.com

NYCFC Soccer Camp

NYCFC’S soccer camps offer children the opportunity for extensive instruction from professional youth coaches in a fun, safe environment. Campers will have training in technical and tactical elements as well as critical thinking in the game and ball mastery. There are full day as well as half day options available for whatever your camper is looking for in a soccer camp!

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: nycfc.com

Oasis Day Camp – Central Park

Oasis is a family of traditional summer day camps that help children learn and practice the skills they will need to succeed in school and in life. Oasis campers have the opportunity to be active, think creatively and make new friendships that will last a lifetime. Oasis includes their traditional day camp for children ages 5-11. Activities include athletics, fine arts, nature exploration, swimming, team building, and more. Also offered is the Early Start Imagination camp, which was specifically developed to meet the physical, and emotional needs of kids ages pre-k-5. Finally, a Teen Travel program for young adults ages 12-15 is also offered.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: oasischildren.com

play:ground NYC

play:groundNYC is a non-profit organization that encourages risk-taking, experimentation, and freedom through self-directed play. Sign up for camp where your kids will be able to play and adventure out on 50,000 square feet of play space on Governor’s Island!

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: play-ground.nyc

Riverside Park Conservancy Summer Sports Camp

Riverside Park Conservancy hosts Soccer, Tennis and Multi-Sport summer camps in Riverside Park; weekly, low-cost, high-quality sports camp experiences for children ages 4-14. Camp runs for 12 weeks from the second week of June to August 23rd. The camp uses the sports fields and courts in Riverside Park between 96th and 110th Streets and employs on-site medical trainers. All programs provide uniforms or t-shirts and healthy snacks. Proceeds from the camp cover the cost of instruction and program incidentals and in addition fund the care and improvement of the active recreation areas throughout the park. Riverside Park Conservancy and the sports instructors dedicate 20 percent of the camp’s revenues to scholarships.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: riversideparknyc.org

Robofun STEM Summer Camp

This summer, send your child to RoboFun! Your junior engineer will build and design their own LEGO robots (Grades K-6), video games (grades 1-6) and stop motion animation films (grades 4-6). Children work in groups of 10–14, with 2 teachers. Their trained staff love children and work hard to make sure each of our campers has a fun time learning and building their own projects. Camps run in different locations throughout the city. Half day and full day options are available.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: robofun.org

SciTech Kids Summer Camp

Summer is a great time for kids to explore the world of nature and STEM. At SciTech Kids, they spark children’s innate curiosity and creativity through rich, hands-on, captivating experiences that show how STEM relates to everyday life. Their science camp is geared for kids ages 4-15. Mornings are spent in Central Park, your child’s laboratory, where they gain a full, sensory experience studying our urban ecosystem. Afternoons are filled with a range of STEM activities including 3-D printing, robotics, game design, Minecraft Mod, and much more.

Runs until: August 25

Learn more: scitechkids.com

Sheridan Fencing Academy-Summer Fencing Camp

Sheridan Fencing Academy runs camps throughout the year, some dedicated to introducing new students to the sport, and others designed to improve the performance of competitive athletes. They offer several different camp options for different levels of fencing experience and day rates are available.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: sheridanfencing.com

Sportime

Offering John McEnroe tennis academy coaches and directors along with 20 courts, SPORTIME Randall’s Island hosts a premier tennis camp for kids ages 5-15. The venue also has a sports camp with activities like basketball, Ultimate Frisbee, flag football, kickball, softball, Pilates, yoga, and even a slip-and-slide.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: sportimeny.com

Steve & Kate’s Camp

Steve and Kate's Camp conforms to kids, not the other way around! Instead of a rigid structure, they give campers choice. Instead of teaching kids the typical way, they give them tools and gentle guidance to help them become autodidacts, people who teach themselves. The difference is subtle–and it's profound. You can buy a whole summer membership or you can purchase as many day passes as you want. Use the passes whenever. Didn't use them? No sweat. They'll give you a full refund for unused passes. And best of all, you don't even have to tell them when you're coming. Flexible drop-off and pickup is available any time between 7:30 am and 6 pm.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: steveandkatescamp.com

Tada! Youth Theater

Every week during the summer, kids aged from 4 – 12 at TADA! create and perform an original mini-musical…in just five days! Campers write, rehearse, and perform their original show based on weekly themes. Professional teaching artists direct scenes and teach related musical numbers from TADA!’s original family musicals and Broadway/Off-Broadway shows.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: tadatheater.com

Taste Buds Kitchen

The Food Network and Rachel Ray have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen for children aged 2-17. Cook up new and tasty culinary adventures each week this summer and on every school holiday as you develop the skills to chop, mix and swirl your way to a food masterpiece. From nutritious meals to decadent desserts, their camps will set you up to be a future Top Chef while making friends and rewarding your taste buds with new ingredients. Weekly themes include Around the World, Chocolate Lovers, Iron Chef & more.

Runs until: September 6

Learn more: tastebudskitchen.com

Tennis Innovators

Tennis Innovators offers full-day and half-day summer camp sessions. Not only will kiddos get their daily dose of tennis instruction—including drills in coordination stroke development, but there are other outdoor fields for soccer, basketball, and baseball, too!

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: tennisinnovators.com

Trevor Summer Conservatory

Trevor offers a multitude of camps over the summer. The June Camps range from a Sports/Minecraft camp, musical theater camp, and art/photography camp for students in Pre-K-1st grade. For students in K-12 who want individual music lessons over the summer can do so through the Summer Conservatory. Trevor’s Summer Conservatory offers music lessons between June and September.

Runs until: September

Learn more: trevor.org

Brooklyn

Alamander Camp

Suitable for kids ages 3-11, and hosted at Brooklyn Free School in Clinton Hill, Alamander Camp’s end-of-summer camps will explore themes like “Color”, “Bakery” and “Celebrate Summer”! Extended day options are available.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: alamander.org

AmeriKick Martial Arts Summer Camp

Based in Park Slope, AmeriKick’s Summer Camps are hosted by their “senseis” who will teach your kids martial arts and self-defence, play some awesome games, and increase their physical fitness. Extended day options are available.

Runs until: August 31

Learn more: amerikickbrooklyn.perfectmind.com

Aviator Sports Summer Camp

Kids aged from 4-13 will love Aviator Sports Summer Camp, based in Floyd Bennett Field and encompassing Sports, Science and Arts. Camp hours are from 9 am – 5 pm with extended hours available.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: aviatorsports.com

Beansprouts Day Camp

Beansprouts Day Camp serves children entering the 2s program in the fall of 2019-20 through 5th grade. They have weekly trips around the city, visit zoos, dive into swimming pools, and so much more! The “Intro Camp,” which operates as an extension of their regular nursery school lies down a foundation for the children to acclimate them to a camp environment. Early bird hours and late pickups are available.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: beansproutsdaycamp.com

Brooklyn Acting Lab

Brooklyn Acting Lab offers weekly theater programs for elementary and middle school-aged actors. There are different themes each week, so every experience is different! Campers are taught how to create a character, how to really pull off some convincing performances, and grow very comfortable on and off the stage. The Lab’s programs run through August 30 and include the creation of a Summer Musical – You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: brooklynactinglab.org

Brooklyn Boulders Summer Adventure Camps

Climb the highest heights during Brooklyn Boulders’ Summer Adventures Camp! Geared for ages 5 through 12, climbers learn life-skills such as self-confidence, problem-solving, and creative reasoning throughout nine weeks of climbing challenges, STEAM activities, and team-building exercises. Extended care and sibling registration discounts are available upon request.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: brooklynboulders.com

Brooklyn Music Factory

Brooklyn Music Factory’s Summer Camp for ages 4 through 12 allows young musicians to jam with their own band. Camp begins with a morning drum circle, followed by three band rehearsals. Interspersed throughout the day is outdoor time in Thomas Greene Playground, lunch, and rock climbing at nearby Brooklyn Boulders. On Fridays, campers show off what they’ve been working on during the week at a live show for friends and family. Extended care is available.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: brooklynmusicfactory.com

Brooklyn Sewcial



Brooklyn Sewcial gives children the chance to get creative, with design and crafting! Each week is a different theme of what campers will be creating (hello Harry Potter week!) so each experience its own and can’t be replicated. From mythical creatures to winter wonderland, your child will be able to critically think and then create whatever they want in small groups of up to 6 campers.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: brooklynsewcial.com

Camp Lango



Camp Lango immerses its campers into a Spanish or Mandarin language program, where all the activities and exercise work towards the goal of mastering the language chosen. Children can pick from dance, music, or crafts to learn about the cultures of each of the respective countries. Each week has a different and engaging theme designed to give a fun twist to the overall learning process. Campers will also go on field trips to Prospect Park Zoo, Chinatown, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: langokidsnyc.com

Camp Maritime



New York’s only water sports adventure camp, based in Sheepshead Bay, is all about fun on the water. Geared for kids aged 7-15 years old, kids don’t need prior experience with watersports as they will be taught new skills. On the first day of camp kids will be given a basic swimming test to assess their comfort and skill in the water.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: campmaritime.com

Camp Yokey: Technology & Art Summer Camp



Camp Yokey’s Technology and Art Summer Camps are designed to engage your tech-obsessed kids! Camp offerings include 3D Design, Hardware, Drawing for Video Games, Virtual Reality Art Studio, and more. All children spend a portion of the day outside and participate in daily outdoor activities. Early drop-off and aftercare options are available upon request.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: campyokey.com

Everyday Athlete Summer Camp



Got a sporty little one on your hands? Send them to burn off some serious energy at this camp designed to challenge them and teach the new physical skills. From climbing to parkour, soccer to skateboarding, the camp curriculum will also include some creative and STEM projects. Suitable for 3-4 year olds who can do half-days, and 5-12 year olds can complete the full-day program.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: everydayathlete.com

Explorers Kids Backpacks + Binoculars Summer Camp



What better way to explore Brooklyn than with Backpacks & Binoculars! Ages 2 through 12 are given everything they need for a memorable summer experience at the Camp’s Fort Greene location. Splash ground and pool visits, field trip days, and themed excursions make this camp a popular choice for kids and parents alike. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided. Aftercare is available upon request.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: explorerkids.us

Kings Bay Y



Kings Bay Y in Sheepshead Bay uses its Jewish values and ideas to bring a summer full of fun, meaningful relationships and connections. The day camps (incorporating swimming) provide an exciting and safe place for kids to build friendships and to create memories that will last a lifetime. While they always strive to have fun, children will also learn about new things, skills, and have a newfound sense of self-confidence.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: kingsbayy.org

Park Slope Day Camp



The Park Slope Day Camp (which is not JUST in Park Slope!) offers an array of options for campers to choose from. There’s the Pee Wee camp for Pre-K-kindergarten children, Junior Camp for K-1st grade, Middle Camp for grades 2-3, Senior Camp for 4,5,6 grades, On Wheels for 6,7, and 8 grades, Leadership Experience for grades 9-10, Sports Academy for grades 1-5, Cirque for Pre-K to grade 5, and Mini Camp for Pre-K to grade 8. All of these camps offer an immersive camp experience with outdoor time, developing friendships, and learning new skills.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: parkslopedaycamp.com

Prospect Park Zoo Summer Camp



Kids ages 4 through 12 can spend the summer amongst the animals of Prospect Park Zoo! The Zoo hosts a variety of camps that foster curiosity, critical thinking, an appreciation for nature, and animal conservation. All camp offerings include daily close-up encounters with animal ambassadors and zoo exhibits, nature-themed art projects, healthy snacks, games, and much more. Extended care is available upon request.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: prospectparkzoo.com

Steve & Kate’s Camp



Steve and Kate’s Camp conforms to kids, not the other way around! Instead of a rigid structure, they give campers choice. Instead of teaching kids the typical way, they give them tools and gentle guidance to help them become autodidacts, people who teach themselves. The difference is subtle–and it’s profound. You can buy a whole summer membership, or you can purchase as many day-passes as you want. Use the passes whenever. Didn’t use them? No sweat. They’ll give you a full refund for unused passes. And best of all, you don’t even have to tell them when you’re coming. Flexible drop-off and pickup is available any time between 7.30am and 6pm.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: steveandkatescamp.com

Trail Blazers Brooklyn Day Camp



Ages 4 through 10 who are intent on spending the summer outdoors are sure to enjoy Trail Blazers Day Camp. The Camp’s program revolves around day trips to its 1000-acre property in NJ, weekly swim time, and field trips to local city attractions. Children will learn important life-skills such as First Aid, sewing, meditation, orienteering, wildlife identification, and survival tactics.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: trailblazers.org

Urban Glass



The glassmaking studio UrbanGlass in Fort Greene offers several youth camps for ages 11 through 18. During Introduction to Glassblowing campers can learn the basics of blowing and manipulating glass. Other camp options include Introduction to Neon and Fusing and Beadmaking. All camps consist of five sessions and are taught by master artisans. All materials will be provided.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: urbanglass.org

The Bronx

Summer Break Camp at the New York Botanical Garden



Science- and nature-themed Camps for kids in Grades K–8 feature outdoor explorations, science investigations, and behind-the-scenes tours in the Garden’s 250-acre landscape. Each week takes full advantage of the Garden’s vast plant collection, state-of-the-art technology, and unique habitats like the 50-acre native forest, wetlands, and Native Plant Garden.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: nybg.org

Summer Camp at The Bronx Zoo



The Bronx Zoo hosts a summer camp for kiddos aged from Pre-K all the way to 12th Grade, with each week of their program having a specific theme. Kids will get to spend plenty of time outside of the classroom learning about conservation and learning from the zoo’s many experts. Complimentary drop-off is available as early as 8.30am and healthy snacks are served daily.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: bronxzoo.com

Queens

Queens Museum-Big Time Summer Art Thing for Kids



Queens Museum’s late summer program running from August 19-30 will focus on the world of puppeteering, and little campers will be able to make their own puppets in various styles, and work with Puppeteer Greg Corbino to brush up their puppet performances! Suitable for ages from 7-11.



Runs until: Augusts 30

Learn more: queensmuseum.org

Sheridan Fencing Academy-Summer Fencing Camp



Sheridan Fencing Academy runs camps throughout the year, some dedicated to introducing new students to the sport, and others designed to improve the performance of competitive athletes. They offer several different camp options for different levels of fencing experience and day rates are available.

Runs until: August 30

Learn more: sheridanfencing.com

Staten Island

New Country Day Camp



Transportation is provided from many areas of New York City by bus to Staten Island’s 75-acre Henry Kaufmann Campground, where swimming pools, hiking trails, and open meadows set the scene for a summer of adventure and enrichment for kids K-8thgrades. In addition to learning how to swim, campers partake in program units they can choose to specialize in as they get older.

Runs until: August 23

Learn more: 14streety.org