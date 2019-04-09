Best Day Camps for Kids in New York City 2019

Looking for a great day camp program close to home for summer 2019? We’ve got the ultimate roundup for your little ones.

Our enormous guide to the best day camps for kids in NYC in 2019

Looking for a great day camp program close to home for summer 2019? We’ve got the ultimate roundup for your little ones of camps spanning June, July and August 2019 (and we’ve tried to note those scarce end of August options!). Looking for something a little further afield? Click here to check out our guide to the best day camps outside of the city, and we’ve also rounded up a comprehensive list of the best sleepaway camps that are still easily accessible from New York.

Ready campers? Let’s do this!

14th Street Y

The 14th Street Y at 1st Avenue offers little ones aged 3-6 years old a safe, fun and active daily adventure. The whole of the extensive facility including gym, heated indoor pool and well-stocked art facility will be open to campers. Campers can follow the American Red Cross Learn to Swim program which is suitable for all skill levels, and is taught by certified safety instructors. The 14th Street Y also runs the New Country Day Camp on Staten Island.



Morning and full day spots are now full. Limited afternoon spots are still available.



Neighborhood: East Village

Learn More: 14streety.org

92 Y

The 92Y has various camps and campgrounds that offer all sorts of experiences to every camper, from their outdoor day camps in beautiful Rockland County (suitable for kids aged 5 – 13 years old) to their Preschool Day Camp for 3-5 year olds, and including more camps in the city for ages 3-18 years. From gymnastics to dance to adventure camp to summer art programs, your child can pick whatever their heart desires. The 92Y has been around for over 140 years and its mission is to change lives and empower the younger community while also having tons of fun each summer. Little ones aged from 2.5 years up can also participate in their “Summer Clubhouse”. Moms and Dads looking for those scarce end of summer camps will be interested to check out The Sounds of Music Camp to help summer go out on a high note.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: 92y.org

A Montessori Summer

A Montessori Summer is for children ages 3.5-14 years. The program emphasizes outdoor actives, and each week provides the students with a day trip away from campus. Typical outings include museums, the aquarium, the beach, the park, a wildlife preserve and the botanical gardens. A Montessori Summer is the perfect place for campers to enjoy and share new experiences, a rich variety of activities including swimming instruction, athletics, visual and performing arts, and outdoor adventures. Half-day and full day sessions available.



Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Learn more: bhmsny.org

Abrons Art Center

Ignite your child’s creative spark this summer at the Abrons Arts Center! Abrons offers innovative and transformational learning experiences in dance, music, theater, and visual arts for campers aged 5 – 13 years from July 8th – August 16th. Campers will participate in an exchange with professional artists and arts-workers while unpacking the artistic process. Extended day classes provide additional opportunities for arts learning and deepen creative exploration. A Summer Dance workshop later in August has two levels to serve little groovers aged from 5 – 18 years.



Neighborhood: Lower East Side

Learn more: abronsartscenter.org

Adults & Children in Trust (ACT)

Campers enjoy spacious grounds, extensive indoor and outdoor facilities, an eight-week program, extended hours, theme-based programming and a diverse community. Engaging Activities include trips, arts & crafts, sports, performances and entertainment. Their 11-acre oasis in Manhattan brings the country to the city and allows children to garden, eat under the shade of maple trees, play in multiple indoor and outdoor arenas and create art in their 5 studios on the expansive property of The Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Financial aid is available.



Neighborhood: Morningside Heights (UWS)

Learn more: actprograms.org

Advantage Tennis

Advantage All-City Tennis, Sports & Arts Camp are for children ages 4-14 years, from mid June for 12 weeks at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club and adjacent pool, gym, and athletic fields, plus nearby additional outdoor courts. Easily reached by tram, subway or car. Optional transportation provided, and a new West Side option has been added at Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club. Advantage Tennis is the City’s oldest established tennis junior development program. Players improve through quality instruction, practice and competition and having fun with friends. Campers round out the day with swimming, arts and crafts, and field sports. A general camp option is available, as is the ability to purchase a 10-, 20- or 30-day pack of individual days.



Neighborhood: Roosevelt Island and Midtown

Learn more: advantagecamps.net

Applause

For ten weeks over the summer, Camp Applause gives children aged from 3 years old (must be potty-trained!) through 10th Grade the chance to hone their performing skills and get in touch with their theatrical side. Taught by professional actors, Camp Applause offers classes such as singing, acting, dance, costume and set design, improv, as well as theater games and appearances by Broadway stars.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: applauseny.com

Asphalt Green

For more than two decades, Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp has formed millions of memories for campers while meeting unique age-appropriate physical, mental, behavioral and social milestones. Their camp is offered at two state-of-the-art Manhattan campuses — Upper East Side and Battery Park City – for kids ages 4-13 years. Campers experience fun, active-filled days including swimming, a variety of sports, arts, weekly field trips, special events and more! An air-conditioned bus service is available from designated stops throughout the City.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side, Battery Park City

Learn more: asphaltgreen.org

Art Farm

The Art Farm in the City offers programs for children to interact with live animals and connect with them through hands-on experience. Their eco-friendly facility is a nurturing space where children are taught how to care for animals and the planet. The Art Farm Summer Camp features cooking, arts and crafts, swimming at the 92nd St Y, soccer with Super Soccer Stars, animal care classes, and weekly themed activities, as well as field trips! Children ages 3-10 years are sure to enjoy their full range of activities, and create lasting memories. Their flexible registration gives parents the opportunity to book by week, or register for the entire 8-week Summer Camp program.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side/Yorkville

Learn more: theartfarms.org



Atlético de Madrid



Previously operating as a partnership between Arsenal Football Club and Summerfuel Sports, a recent change has meant a re-brand and a new relationship with the prestigious Atletico de Madrid. This camp offers boys and girls ages 5-16 the opportunity to train with one of the world’s most successful soccer academies and their expert coaches. Two players from the camp will be selected by coaches to travel to Madrid in October or March. For 2019 this camp will be running two week-long sessions at $799 per person.



Neighborhood: Randall Island

Learn more: atletico-de-madrid-camps.summerfuel.com

Atlantic Acting

Atlantic students (4-18 years) spend their summer days forming a theater ensemble and rehearsing a performance project or play. Each program culminates in a final workshop presented to an audience of family and friends. Younger students weave theater, music and theater related arts and crafts together as they learn about different styles of performance. Summer Creators rehearse an adapted musical play. Young Actors explore technique, scenes and monologues and create their own mini commercial film project. Teens delve into a 4-week pre-college intensive that prepares them for the exciting rigors of theater conservatory training and life.



Neighborhood: Chelsea

Learn more: atlanticactingschool.org

Summer at Avenues

Avenues is excited to offer their signature immersion programs for a total of four fun-filled weeks of language learning in both Spanish and Chinese. For rising pre-K through sixth grade students, camp will run from 9am to 3pm daily (with half-days available for potty-trained nursery campers), with before- and after-care available. Multiple options including a S.T.E.A.M camp, a dance camp, a yoga in Chinese camp, a chess camp and a business camp in partnership with Spark Business Academy are available for 2019.



Neighborhood: Chelsea

Learn more: avenues.org

Aviator Summer Camp

Campers at Aviator will be separated into groups by age, for days filled with everything their175,000-square-ft facility in Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field has to offer. Their low counselor to camper ratios ensure your child is safe and smiling all day. Whether your child attends Aviator for 1 week or 9 weeks, spending the summer with them will be a summer your child never forgets! Multi-week bundle and sibling discounts as well as transportation, early drop off and late pickup options are available.



Neighborhood: Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn

Learn more: aviatorsports.com

Ballet Academy East

Summer sessions at Ballet Academy East are available for children of all ages from 18 months to 19 years. Classes for younger dancers include a variety of different activities that work as an introduction into the many different styles of dance. Their two week “Summer Intensive” is perfect for aspiring dancers aged 9-19 preparing for professional careers in ballet (audition necessary).



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: balletacademyeast.com

Bank Street Summer Camp

Like their sister School for Children, The Bank Street Summer Camp fosters emotional, physical and ethical growth within campers (aged from pre-K through 11th Grade), by using educational professionals to help them develop their own personalities and individual voices through love of play, creativity, and collaboration. Through experiential education, they seek to strengthen not only individuals, but the community, and the larger population, in which adults and children, in all their diversity, interact and learn. Camp celebrates the individual child, creating a positive camp culture and zest for living that encourages exploration and problem solving.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: school.bankstreet.edu

Beansprouts Day Camp

Beansprouts Day Camp serves children entering the 2s program in the fall of 2019-20 through 5th grade. Here, they have weekly trips around the city, visit zoos, dive into swimming pools, and so much more! The “Intro Camp”, which operates as an extension of their regular nursery school lies down a foundation for the children to acclimate them to a camp environment. Early bird hours and late pickups are available.



Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: beansproutsdaycamp.com

Broadway Dance Center

No matter where your child is at on the dance spectrum, the Broadway Dance Center has a summer program for you! With myriad options for kiddos from 3-14 years to explore various styles of dance, there are also Summer Intensive programs for those who are ready to take their dancing to the next level and half-day programs for the little ones.



Neighborhood: Midtown

Learn more: broadwaydancecenter.com

Book Nook

New York City is one of the most incredible places in the world, and we are lucky enough to call it our home. This summer, Book Nook will be exploring the world of the imagination through six weekly themes (four in the Tribeca location) each of which involves exploring the places and things that help to shape the wonders of childhood. Options are available from 2.5 – 7 years.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side, Tribeca

Learn more: booknooknyc.com

Boys and Girls Harbor Conservancy

The music, dance, and theater programs at the Boys and Girls Harbor Conservatory combine classical arts training with the culture of Harlem. The Conservatory is an essential part of the Harbor’s education philosophy, using the arts to enhance the educational experience. This year’s summer camp will run over seven weeks, with each schedule including creative and journal writing, vocabulary, math and strategy games, peer groups, neighbourhood walks and community service.



Neighborhood: Harlem

Learn more: theharbor.org

Brooklyn Acting Lab

Brooklyn Acting Lab offers weekly theater programs for elementary and middle school-aged actors. There are different themes each week, so every experience is different! Campers are taught how to create a character, how to really pull off some convincing performances, and grow very comfortable on and off the stage. Their programs run right through until August 30th, and include the creation of a Summer Musical – You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.



Neighborhood: Carroll Gardens, Park Slope

Learn more: brooklynactinglab.org

Brooklyn Game Lab

At Brooklyn Game Lab, your child will have the chance to play chess against other competitive players along with cooperative and strategy games. They’ll be able to create their own games as well as change existing ones for the batter. The staff here gives merit to design, problem solving, and diplomacy skills, which reaches far beyond camp. Brooklyn Game Lab is for children ages 6-14 years. Book by the day or week. Runs until 30th August.



Neighborhood: Tribeca (new location), Park Slope

Learn more: brooklyngamelab.com

Brooklyn Sewical

Brooklyn Sewical gives children the chance to exert their creative control with design and crafting! Each week is a different theme of what campers will be creating (hello Harry Potter week!) so each experience its own and can’t be replicated. From mythical creatures to winter wonderland, your child will be able to critically think and then create whatever they want in small groups of up to 6 campers. Runs until August 29th.



Neighborhood: Greenwood

Learn more: brooklynsewcial.com

Caedmon School

The Caedmon School’s Discovery Camp takes full advantage of the fun and educational sights and scenes that New York City has to offer. With five camp groups for ages 2.8-12 years and specific, age-appropriate field trips, the five boroughs become an exploratory playground for curious kids. Children will get to experience NYC icons like the Empire State Building and Coney Island, as well as the Liberty Science Center and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Includes a swim program. Runs through August 9th.



Neighhborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: caedmondiscoverycamp.org

Camp Lango

Camp Lango immerses its campers into a Spanish or Mandarin language program, where all the activities and exercise work towards the goal of mastering the language chosen. Children can pick from dance, music, or crafts to learn about the cultures of each of the respective countries. Each week has a different and engaging theme designed to give a fun twist to the overall learning process. Campers will also go on field trips to Prospect Park Zoo, Chinatown, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and Brooklyn Children’s Museum.



Neighborhood:

Learn more: langokidsnyc.com

Chelsea Piers

From ice-skating to golf, from soccer to bowling, Chelsea Piers offers 16 specialty summer sports camps for kids ages 3-17. Every day, children get the chance to try an activity that’s outside of their core sport – check out their Ninja & Parkour Camp if you have super-active kids! Other fun and educational activities include Harbor Cruises aboard a U.S. Coast Guard-certified vessel and appearances by professional athletes. Plus, campers enrolled in the Urban Adventure program make visits to off-site locations and also get the chance to kayak, stand-up paddleboard, and sail on the Hudson. Bus transportation is available from major neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Some camps run until August 30th.



Neighborhood: Chelsea/Hudson River

Learn more: chelseapiers.com

Children’s Academy

The Children’s Academy at LIU Brooklyn is for children ages 3-12 to spend time on academics, athletics, and creativity. Campers can take part in courses like robotics, movie making, fashion design, comic books, learning a new language, as well as dance. Those interested in sports can also take up the sports camp that is offered here, and a new Middle School Camp has recently been added to their offerings featuring a Rock Band Academy! Runs for ten weeks from June 24th.



Neighborhood: Fort Greene

Learn more: liu.edu

Columbia Grammer (CGPS)

Join CGPS for summer fun for children 4-8 years of age. Located on the campus of Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, the camp is state-of-the-art and air-conditioned, with indoor facilities, three individual playgrounds, and a 60-foot indoor, heated swimming pool. Activities include: daily instructional and free swim, water play, team games, theme week celebrations, and more!



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: cgps.org

City Kid Explorers

City Kid Explorers offers a range of fun and creative camp options over the course of nine weeks (including cooking camp!). This camp was designed to help children stay in the swing of things when it comes to academic enrichment, so they don’t face the “summer slide.” Campers are able to explore various things like art, museums, food, parks, and so much more. Plus, every child will leave with a journal and photos to remember the experience. Runs until August 30th.



Neighborhood: Noho

Learn more: citykidexplorers.com

Coding Space

Coding Space offers a few different options for a summer full of coding. The Upper East Side Camp is the GirlCode Summer Program, where they teach young girls ages 8-13 how to code. They offer 1-, 2-, and 4-week long sessions. The Upper West Side Camp is a co-ed space for children ages 8-14 to learn the ins and outs of the coding sphere. The Park Slope Camp offers both the GirlCode and coed camp options. It’s not just sitting in front of a computer all day though moms and dads – plenty of outdoor activities are built into the schedule. Past field trips have involved trips to Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others! One-off days are also available.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Park Slope

Learn more: thecodingspace.com

Cooper Hewitt

This camp is for all of the design gurus out there aged 6-13 years. Cooper Hewitt Design Camp gives students the tools and knowledge to work and think creatively in the design space. There is a four-step process that every camper must master. It is defining problems, creating ideas, making, and then evaluating. New for 2019 for students entering Grades 10 or 11 is a week-long Digital Storytelling intensive with FREE tuition.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: cooperhewitt.org

Corlears Summer Science Camp

Summer Science Camp at Corlears School, designed for children ages 3-11. Campers explore animal and plant habitats, learn about composting, watch birds in Central Park, and engage in science-related art and music. Kids also get free-play time outside. Runs until early August.



Neighborhood: Flatiron

Learn more: corlearsschool.org

The Craft Studio

Children can craft, paint, sculpt, design, and decorate at The Craft Studio’s June Art mini-camp. Great for ages 3 and up, the studio also offers summer afternoon programs in July and August in which kids can take part in crafting and games. On Fridays, snack and juice are served to start the weekend right.



Neighborhood: Tribeca

Learn more: craftstudionyc.com

Cumbe Dance (Center for African and Diaspora Dance)

Cumbe Dance’s goal is to open up a world of imagination and creativity while showing the vitality of dance, song, and rhythms of Africa through their Dance, Drum and Imagination Summer Camp. The groups are all very small, limited to 13 students, so that teachers are able to be hands-on when teaching new things. The two 2-week sessions give campers the knowledge and confidence to then create a show that they will perform at the end of camp!



Neighborhood: Stuyvesant Heights

Learn more: cumbedance.org

Dalton Summer

Dalton offers campers several different options for kids of all ages including an expansive day camp filled with music, art, sports, and theme days as well as an exhilarating Sports Camp, and Tiger Camp for campers ages 6-11 running from June 24th to July 26th. Campers will also get to participate in age-appropriate field trips. Flexibility is honored at Dalton, as both full and half-day programs are available as well as pro-rating.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: dalton.org

Digital Media Academy

Digital Media Academy offers a wide range of tech and STEM camps from video game programming to 3D art animation. Campers will gain access to the latest tools and software and can choose a “pathway” to follow, whether they’re interested in Coding & Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Music Production and more! Camp is held at NYU’s Glucksman Ireland house, opposite Washington Square Park and runs through August 16th.



Neighborhood: Greenwich Village

Learn more: digitalmediaacademy.org

Discovery Programs

Discovery Camps are designed for active and fun-loving children of all ages. For 2s and ages 3-4, they have two camps in the morning running 9am to 12pm and ending with a lunchbox lunchtime. Campers enjoy sprinkler rooftop play, art, science, movement, music, dramatic play and gym time. For children ages 5-10, they have Discovery Stars where campers create and perform their own play. For the more athletic minded, they have Gymnastics Camp (age 5-13 years). Some camp options run through August 29th.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: discoveryprograms.com

Downtown Day Camps

Both Junior (grades K-3) and Senior (grades 4-8) day camps are offered through Manhattan’s Downtown Day Camps program. Activities are tailored to age groups and interests. With an array of art, aquatic, and athletic programs as well as electives and field trips, campers are immersed, engaged, and energized while they learn and play. Transportation options are offered throughout downtown Manhattan.



Neighborhood: Battery Park City

Learn more: manhattanyouth.org

Dwight Summer Day Camp

The range of activities and sports is extensive and customized for different age groups at Dwight Summer Day Camp: Early Childhood Division (ages 1-5), Rookie Camp (ages 4-6), Semi-pro camp (ages 6-8), and Pro Camp (ages 9-13). Programs include 2D and 3D art, game design, circus arts, music, movement/dance, yoga, swimming, fencing, basketball, volleyball, baseball, soccer, gymnastics, tennis, and more. The camp offers age-appropriate day and overnight trips and an indoor swimming pool, as well as transportation options from both the East and West sides of Manhattan.



Neighborhood: East Harlem

Learn more: dwightsummercamp.org

EBL Coaching

EBL Coaching’s 3-Week Summer Skills Building Programs for students in grades preK-5 uses research-based, multi-sensory techniques to help students develop their reading, writing, and math skills. EBL also offers 3-Week Summer Strategy Programs for middle and high school students to teach strategies for effective test taking, note taking, organization, and time management. Sessions are held in June, July, and August at their Upper East Side location. Specialized programs for students with learning disabilities and ADD/ADHD are also offered, and one-on-one home and on-site tutoring is available year-round.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: eblcoaching.com

Edith and Carl Marks JCC of Bensonhurst

The JCC of Bensonhurst offers children ages 2-14 the opportunity to develop a deeper connection to Jewish culture through weekly Shabbat programs, songs and stories, and a spirited and creative approach to bring Judaism to life. Home base is either at the Marks JCH building in Brooklyn or an outdoor site on Staten Island, and activities include arts and crafts, cooking, swimming, athletics, dramatic play, creative play, and Israeli culture.



Neighborhood: Bensonhurst

Learn more: jchb.org

Fastbreak Kids

Why pick one sport when you can go to camp and play multiple sports? Fastbreak Kids offers an outdoor multi-sports program for 5-12 year olds, and an indoor multi-sports camp for 3-6 year olds. Older children might like to check out their FUNdamentals Basketball Camp for 7-15 year olds or their City Skills Basketball Academy for 12-18 year olds. Some camps run through August 30th.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: fastbreakkids.com

French Institute Alliance Francais

At the French Institute Alliance Francais’ Summer Day Camp programs, kids of all ages will be able to explore everything the French culture has to offer and improve their language skills. The programs include Fun in French Day Camps for ages 5-10, Cultural Discoveries Program for ages 11-14 and Immersion Classes for Teens ages 11-17. Some programs run through August 30th.



Neighborhood: Midtown

Learn more: fiaf.org

Fieldston Outdoors

Fieldston Outdoors, a program of the Ethical Culture Fieldston School, is a six-week Co-ed day camp for kids entering Kindergarten through 7th grade. The program offers a full range of activities, including art, physical education, swimming, dance/movement, nature study, gardening and music. Fieldston Outdoors offers a special focus on the environment, nature and the Hudson River, which campers learn about through songs, stories, folklore and crafts presented by staff specialists and visiting artists. Transportation options from Manhattan & Brooklyn available.

Neighborhood: The Bronx

Learn more: fieldstonoutdoors.ecfs.or

Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is a revolutionary accredited private middle and high school where one-to-one classrooms unlock academic potential. With one student and one teacher per classroom, curriculum and teaching styles are completely personalized. Their flexible scheduling creates a summer school that won’t take away summer fun. Students can enroll at any time, and take classes at a time of day that works best for them. Whether you want to catch up, get ahead, or take a class for fun, they’ve got you covered. Earn class credit with great elective options including arts, music, and yoga.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side, Downtown Brooklyn, Koreatown

Learn more: FusionSummer.com

Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts of Greater New York have a few different options for when it comes to summer camp. Urban Day Camp is for elementary-aged girls (2nd – 5th grades) to go out and explore the world and support environmental efforts. It also reinforces S.T.E.AM. projects! Campers hike, swim, garden, and so much more! Over 4,000 NYC Girl Scouts attend this camp every year across seven different locations throughout the city. City Summer Camp has been part of the Girl Scout tradition for over 100 years. Girls get outside and learn about the environment, so they can become advocates for the future!



Neighborhood: Bronx, Brookyln, Manhattan, Queens & Staten Island

Learn more: girlscoutsnyc.org

Girls Who Code

The Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program is for young women aged 10-18 who want a hands-on, extensive learning session for coding. The two-week program covers various topics that are related to computer science like art, robotics, video games, and apps. Participants will get to hear from influential guest speakers as well as partake in workshops.



Neighborhood: Downtown Brooklyn, Upper East Side

Learn more: girlswhocode.com

Gymtime

Gymtime offers three summer camps—gymnastics, sports and Summer Breeze day camp for toddlers. The gymnastics camp is offered for ages 5 and up and additional activities during the day include yoga, cooking, art, music, and outdoor activities. At the sports camp, kids will learn the fundamentals of gymnastics, yoga, Tae Kwon Do, and take part in organized sports. The Summer Breeze campers (ages 2-4) will get the opportunity to explore everything Gymtime has to offer. This includes activities in the gym, kitchen, library, and outdoors.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: gymtime.net

Harlem School of the Arts

The Harlem School of the Arts offers a summer of fun in the arts for children ages 4-12. At ARTScape Summer Day Camp campers enjoy a variety of classes in 5 different art forms: music, dance, theatre, visual art, and musical theatre. Weekly trips to NYC’s cultural destinations and afternoon activities highlight their three 2-week sessions. Each session culminates with a showing for campers and their families. Their dedicated staff return year after year to help campers develop their skills in the arts, all while making lifelong memories. Intensive programs for older kids are also available.



Neighborhood: Harlem

Learn more: hsanyc.org

Handwork Studio

The Handwork Studio offers kids from 5-16 years creative, educational ways to learn the tradition of needle arts and machine sewing from the likes of professional artists, instructors, and skilled teachers. The camp’s New York locations are at Poly Prep Country Day School and Wiliamsburg Northside Lower School in Brooklyn.



Neighborhood: Brooklyn

Learn more: thehandworkstudio.com

Hewitt Summer Clubhouse

The Hewitt Summer Clubhouse, a coed day camp for children entering first grade through grade 5. The Hewitt Summer Clubhouse camp offers fun filled weeks of swim, trips, sports, and specialty programming including S.T.E.A.M and Broadway-themed camps. Campers enjoy two days of instruction and open swimming, activities including chess, sports, art, and photography. With Central Park as their backyard and a play rooftop, campers will have plenty of outdoor fun! Weekly day trips include Brooklyn Bridge Park, Rye Playland, Museum of Moving Image and more.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: hewittschool.org

Hollingworth Science Camp

Hollingworth Science Camp provides children fun and captivating ways to introduce the concepts of physical science, life science, biological science, and environmental science. Through child-responsive activities like visual arts, outdoor time, reflection, and so on, children are able to delve deep into learning while having a blast with peers. Each session has a different theme, focusing on a different area of science, so kids will have a wide vocabulary and knowledge of the subject.



Neighborhood: Morningside Heights

Learn more: tc.columbia.edu

HudsonWay Immerson School

HudsonWay’s Immersion Summer Camps provide an opportunity for campers to deepen their language skills or develop new skills in a variety of unique themes. Campers will be grouped by age and/or ability. HWIS Immersion Summer Camps are not only language immersion, but cultural immersion as well. Each weekly session allows campers the opportunity to explore a specific Mandarin or Spanish-speaking region in depth – including its art, architecture, food, music, and dance. The program features the implementation of a newly developed project, theme-based unit of study. Campers will engage in hands-on, multicultural activities aligned to the introduction and strengthening of the target language, creative writing, science, and mathematics skills.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: hwis.org

HYPOTHEkids

HYPOTHEkids (Hk), a 501c3 organization, is a K-12 STEM education initiative of Harlem Biospace. The 10 Week Summer Science Program, taught by Columbia University affiliated faculty and students, for rising Kindergarten – Grade 6 students lays the foundations for biomedical engineering, structural design, and green energy.



Neighborhood: Morningside Heights

Learn more: hypothekids.org

iD Tech Camps

iD Tech offers STEM-based summer programs for students, ages 7 – 17, focusd on tech, programming, robotics, game design, and more. This premier summer tech camp for kids and teens has various locations around New York City.



Neighborhood: Multiple

Learn more: idtech.com

International School of Brooklyn

For students who are pre-K to 3rd grade, IBS offers French and Spanish Language Immersion programs. Through hands-on and creative activities, students of all language levels advance their skills, in group sizes of 12-15 children and 2-3 teachers. Themes of the week include fairy tales, starry night, science, around the world, and superheroes. Additional programs are available for older children, including a Counselor in Training program.



Neighborhood: Carroll Gardens

Learn more: isbrooklyn.org

JCC Day Camp @ Pearl River

Day Camp at the JCC lets children engage in experiences to reinforce a positive self-image, develop peer relationships, and to form new skills they didn’t have before. Campers participate in swimming, athletics, arts, as well as the community while also exploring and celebrating Jewish life.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym

The half-day summer camp program at Jodi’s Gym offers flexible scheduling for ages 3-8 years. Children spend the morning learning the fundamentals of gymnastics while also enjoying music, art, story time, games, and lunch. From air castle bouncy time to parachute play to freeze dance, kids will develop motor skills and confidence throughout the summer.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: jodisgym.com

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy

Kate Tempeta’s golf camp will teach your child the skills to become a golfer in a fun, captivating setting. Every camper’s curriculum is based off their age and athletic abilities, so that the instruction is personalized to where they are with golf. The “fun factor” is very important here, so all campers engage in activities centered around golf, but connecting it to other concepts like social, cultural, or academics.



Neighborhood: Central Park

Learn more: ktuga.com

Kids at Art

Summer 2019 at Kids at Art is going to be a blast! Children may attend either by the day, half day, or by the week (half day or full day) from June 10th through August 30th. Children are asked to bring their lunch for the full day session. When the weather permits, they will have lunchtime outdoors at a small park around the corner.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: kidsatartnyc.com

Kids In Sports

At Kids in Sports, campers ages 2.5-6 years will spend from 9am – 12.30pm each day at Temple Israel playing different sports, and other activities including arts-and-crafts and story-time. An outdoor sports program is offered for ages 4-8 at the Randalls Island and includes other activities cooperative learning games and relay races.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side, Randalls Island

Learn more: kidsinsports.com

Kings Bay Y

Kings Bay Y uses its Jewish values and ideas to bring a summer full of fun, meaningful relationships and connections. The day camps (incorporating swimming) provide an exciting and safe place for kids to build friendships and to create memories that will last a lifetime. While they always strive to have fun, children will also learn about new things, skills, and have a newfound sense of self-confidence.



Neighborhood: Sheepshead Bay

Learn more: kingsbayy.org

Lavner Camps

The award-winning summer camps, Lavner Camps, include more than 50 different day camps to choose from! Children aged 6 – 15 can participate in Camp Tech, R3volution, Exploration Day Camp, and the CIT Leadership Program. Lavner’s mission is to create the summer of a lifetime while also delivering cutting-edge ideas for campers to learn, build skills, and develop lasting relationships. Whether your child wants to focus on sports, technology, the arts, or education, they can do it all at Lavner Camps.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side, Greenwich Village

Learn more: lavnercampsandprograms.com

LAUNCH Math + Science

Real-life rocket scientist, Scott Heifetz, founded LAUNCH with one mission in mind: Inspire children to love and learn math and science! LAUNCH provides toddlers to tweens with inspiring math instruction and STEM-based camps and workshops. LAUNCH summer day camps are week-long sessions packed with hands-on STEM projects that campers get to keep. Multiple camps are offered each week for three different age groups for kids 4-12. Campers create air-powered rockets, build robots, learn code, conduct chemistry experiments, tinker with electronics, discover biology…and beyond!



Neighborhood: Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Tribeca

Learn more: launchmath.com

Let’s Dress Up

During the summer, girls who are potty trained up until the age of 5 can attend Let’s Dress Up’s special two-hour summer programs. Little fairytale fans will be able to dress up like princesses and other favorites as well as attend tea parties, participate in crafts, have fun with games, and pretend play with friends!



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: letsdressupct.com

Leman Manhattan

At their traditional day summer camp program for children ages 3 through entering 5th grade, Leman Manhattan offers campers swim lessons, soccer, tennis, basketball, karate, yoga, woodworking, outdoor play at their rooftop playground, and a daily lunch prepared by chefs trained at the French Culinary Institute. Additionally, Leman offers weekly workshops for grades 4-9 in which kids can enjoy playing basketball, hone their culinary skills, and work in visual and performing arts.



Neighborhood: Financial District

Learn more: lemanmanhattan.org

Marks JCH

For over 90 years, Marks JCH summer camps have provided a place for children of all ages to come and have fun and make lasting friendships. Yeladim is for children ages 2-4 to focus on social and emotional growth. With swimming lessons, plays, and introduction to Israeli culture, your child will have a solid foundation of camp under their belts. Chalutzim is for children in kindergarten through 4th grade. Here, they challenge campers to athletics, community and creative activities. Tzofim is for children in 5-6 grades. At camp, they’ll be able to select what they want to do from a variety of adventures such as softball, boating, and tennis. Haverim is for teenagers in 7-9 grade. Campers go to theme parks, museums, as well as go on adventures that are all rooted in Jewish cultural programming. The Inclusion Camp is a safe place for children with special needs to have fun in a true camp environment.



Neighborhood: Bensonhurst

Learn more: jchb.org

Marymount Summer

Marymount Summer Camp offers specialty Day Camps for children ages 3.5-13 in the heart of New York City. All camps include outdoor sports, weekly swim instruction, and field trips. The World Cultures Day Camp (ages 3.5-5) includes indoor and outdoor activities featuring International music, dance, sports, games, art, and nature study. The Drama Camp (grades 1-7) is a creative acting, singing, and dance program culminating in the performance of a full musical production. In Summer S.T.E.A.M. Camp,(grades 1-5) campers discover the world of natural science, robotics, media, and technology through laboratory experiments, use of state of the art Fab Labs, and field study.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: marymountsummer.org

Mischievous Goddess

This Goddess Summer Camp from July 8th – 19th 2019 will let your daughters ages 5-7 learn the power of affirmations, learn about inspiring and historical goddesses from all over the globe, and will connect with other girls to learn about what makes each one of them a goddess. Activities at the Goddess Camp include meditation, crafts, tribal dance, nature, and of course female role models. In addition to tapping into creativity through dance and crafts, goddesses will be able to learn about nature and environmentalism, so they can become advocates in the future.



Neighborhood: Stuyvesant Heights

Learn more: mischievousgoddess.com

Morningside Montessori School

During the summer months, Morningside Montessori School hosts their programs with a twist: The Summer of Science! The sessions will provide the same fantastic facilities like a rooftop playground, yoga, music, soccer, and both in-house and outside activities. The program is for children ages 2-5.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: morningsidemontessori.org

New York Film Academy

At the New York Film Academy’s summer camps, your child can immerse themselves in the world of film. Whether they enjoy filmmaking, acting, screenwriting, journalism, photography, musical theater, or game design, there are multiple activities and programs to get involved in and learn from. Thousands of teenagers and kids from all over the world have been flocking to these camps since their inception in 1996.



Neighborhood: Battery Park

Learn more: nyfa.edu

New York Kids Club

Join the NY Kids Club for an unforgettable summer that introduces children to so many different and new activities as well as expanding their social circles and developing new relationships. Highly skilled educators are part of every aspect at NY Kids Club to ensure your child learns the most they can while also having the time of their life.



Neighborhood: Multiple locations

Learn more: nykidsclub.com

The Nightingale-Bamford School

Nightingale offers Sunny Days, which is a summer enrichment program for girls in K-grade 4. This program offers an array of activities based on the age of each child and their skills and have been providing this program for over 23 years. For middle school-aged students, Beyond the Classroom provides a variety of experiences to challenge and improve their leadership abilities. Children participate in intellectual, creative, and artistic activities to shape them into smarter, more capable students in and out of the classroom.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: nightingale.org

Notre Dame School

The Notre Dame summer camp is for girls in grades 6-9 and provides guidance in English, math, art, coding, design, and American music. This is a New York Experience that gives young women the chance to learn about their city in a fun, different way by taking part in community activities and drama exercises.



Neighborhood: Greenwich Village

Learn more: cheznous.org

NYCFC

NYCFC’S soccer camps offer children the opportunity for extensive instruction from professional youth coaches in a fun, safe environment. Campers will have training in technical and tactical elements as well as critical thinking in the game and ball mastery. There are full day as well as half day options available for whatever your camper is looking for in a soccer camp!



Learn more: nycfc.com

Oasis Day Camps

Oasis is a family of traditional summer day camps that help children learn and practice the skills they will need to succeed in school and in life. Oasis campers have the opportunity to be active, think creatively and make new friendships that will last a lifetime. Oasis includes their traditional day camp for children ages 5-11. Activities include athletics, fine arts, nature exploration, swimming, team building, and more. Also offered is the Early Start Imagination camp, which was specifically developed to meet the physical, and emotional needs of of kids ages pre-k-5. Finally, a Teen Travel program for young adults ages 12-15 is also offered.



Neighborhood: Bayside, Upper West Side, Brooklyn, Lower East Side and more

Learn more: oasischildren.com

Park Slope Day Camp

The Park Slope Day Camp offers an array of options for campers to choose from. There’s the Pee Wee camp for Pre-K-kindergarten children, Junior Camp for K-1st grade, Middle Camp for grades 2-3, Senior Camp for 4,5,6 grades, On Wheels for 6,7, and 8 grades, Leadership Experience for grads 9-10, Sports Academy for grades 1-5, Cirque for Pre-K to grade 5, and Mini Camp for Pre-K to grade 8. All of these camps offer an immersive camp experience with outdoor time, developing friendships, and learning new skills.



Neighborhood: Park Slope, Carroll Gardens, North Slope, Windsor Terrace, Bay Ridge

Learn more: parkslopedaycamp.com

Peridance Dance Camp

Budding ballerinas and dancers of all kinds can attend Peridance Dance Camp for two or ten weeks of instruction. Ages 6.5-10 can take ballet, modern, jazz, tap, African dance, hip-hop, salsa, choreography, and dance history. Programs also include musical theater and crafts.



Neighborhood: Gramercy Park

Learn more: peridance.com

Physique Swim School

The goal of the Physique Swim School is to equip campers aged 5-14 years with water confidence, safe practices in the water, as well as teaching them correct swimming strokes. This is a fun, safe environment for your little camper to become comfortable while swimming and hopefully they’ll go on loving the sport for years to come! Lunch is included.



Neighborhood: Financial District

Learn more: physiqueswimming.com

Planet Han

Planet Han, a program teaching kids from all backgrounds to speak Mandarin Chinese, has several summer offerings for children in different age groups. For the summer, parents can choose from the following brackets: the babies to 3-year-old group classes; the 2.5- to 4-year-old Immersion Preschool Alternative; or the 4- to 10-year-old Immersion Summer Full Day Camp.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side, Upper East Side

Learn more: planethanchinese.com

Riverside Park

Riverside Park Conservancy hosts Soccer, Tennis and Multi-Sport summer camps in Riverside Park ; weekly, low-cost, high-quality sports camp experiences for children ages 4-14. Camp runs for 12 weeks from the second week of June to August 23rd. The camp uses the sports fields and courts in Riverside Park between 96th and 110th Streets and employs on-site medical trainers. All programs provide uniforms or t-shirts and healthy snacks. Proceeds from the camp cover the cost of instruction and program incidentals and in addition fund the care and improvement of the active recreation areas throughout the park. Riverside Park Conservancy and the sports instructors dedicate 20 percent of the camp’s revenues to scholarships.



Neighborhood: Morningside Heights

Learn more: riversideparknyc.org

RoboFun

This summer, send your child to RoboFun! Your junior engineer will build and design their own LEGO robots (Grades K-6), video games (grades 1-6) and stop motion animation films (grades 4-6). Children work in groups of 10–14, with 2 teachers. Their trained staff love children and work hard to make sure each of our campers has a fun time learning and building their own projects. Camps run in different locations throughout the city. Half day and full day options are available.



Neighborhood: Multiple

Learn more: robofun.org

Rodeph Sholom School

Summer Camp at RSS offers seasonal fun in a safe and stimulating learning environment! Certified teachers provide personal instruction and support during music, arts and crafts, sports, yoga, field trips, and special events! Children learn and play in our air-conditioned gym and classrooms, rooftop playground, and heated pools. Special Threes half-day programs are available for little ones.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: rodephsholomschool.org

Sacred Heart Summer Programs

Sacred Heart is excited to launch summer programs for girls and boys utilizing their state-of-the-art Athletics and Wellness Center! Join them for their June programs: Swim & S.T.E.A.M. (girls and boys, 5-8), where participants combine wellness activities and S.T.E.A.M. concepts, and our Soccer & Basketball Sports Program (girls, 8-14), where participants work on sports specific skills with expert instructors. Their All Around Town program (girls and boys, 5-9) will engage in sports and a variety of recreation activities, including excursions to The Bronx Zoo and Dylan’s Candy Bar! All programs include swimming and pool time in their beautiful 6-lane, 25-yard pool.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: cshnyc.org

SciTech Kids

Summer is a great time for kids to explore the world of nature and STEM. At SciTech Kids, they spark children’s innate curiosity and creativity through rich, hands-on, captivating experiences that show how STEM relates to everyday life. Their science camp is geared for kids ages 4-15. Mornings are spent in Central Park, your child’s laboratory, where they gain a full, sensory experience studying our urban ecosystem. Afternoons are filled with a range of STEM activities including 3-D printing, robotics, game design, Minecraft Mod, and much more.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: sci-techkids.com

School at Steps

For the best in summer dance programs, families should consider the School at Steps’ classes. Catering to all age groups, from 2-18, the educational options range from beginner technique classes for younger kids, to an intensive training program for dedicated students wanting to become professional dancers. School at Steps covers a range of genres, including ballet, jazz, tap, modern, hip-hop, and theater dance.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: stepsnyc.com

Sheridan Fencing

Sheridan Fencing Academy runs camps throughout the year, some dedicated to introducing new students to the sport, and others designed to improve the performance of competitive athletes. They offer several different camp options for different levels of fencing experience and day rates are available. Some camps run through August 30th.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: sheridanfencing.com

Spark Business Academy

The Spark Business Academy’s summer camps at Leman Prep have been given praise by Business Week and Bloomberg TV as a pioneering camp for young people. The mission of Spark is to teach financial literacy and to empower students by educating them in this area. These day camps give campers the hands-on practice at real life business strategies and allow them to think critically. Spark is very different than any other camp and will give your child a leg up on all things finance and business. Financial aid is available.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: sparkbusinessacademy.com

SPORTIME Randall’s Island

Offering John McEnroe tennis academy coaches and directors along with 20 courts, SPORTIME Randall’s Island hosts a premier tennis camp for kids ages 5-15. The venue also has a sports camp with activities like basketball, Ultimate Frisbee, flag football, kickball, softball, Pilates, yoga, and even a slip-and-slide.



Neighborhood: Randall’s Island

Learn more: sportimeny.com

Steve and Kate’s Camp

Steve and Kate’s Camp conforms to kids, not the other way around! Instead of a rigid structure, they give campers choice. Instead of teaching kids the typical way, they give them tools and gentle guidance to help them become autodidacts, people who teach themselves. The difference is subtle–and it’s profound. You can buy a whole summer membership or you can purchase as many day passes as you want. Use the passes whenever. Didn’t use them? No sweat. They’ll give you a full refund for unused passes. And best of all, you don’t even have to tell them when you’re coming. Flexible drop-off and pickup is available any time between 7.30am and 6pm. Camps run through August 23rd.



Neighborhood: Cobble Hill, Kips Bay, Lower Manhattan, Upper East Side, Upper West Side

Learn more: steveandkatescamp.com

Studio School

The Studio School offers three different programs all designed to ensure a summer full of fun and discoveries. Morning Fun is for ages 1-3, where the campers spend time singing, painting, and cooking as well as splashing around in the kiddy pool. Discovery Days is for ages 3-6, where campers invent new things while engaging their imagination to the fullest. Summer by Design is for ages 6-13 where campers choose from workshops in arts, music, technology, culinary arts, or theater. They also go on trips around the city that coincide with their chosen topic.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: studioschoolnyc.org

TADA! Youth Theater

Every week during the summer, kids aged from 4 – 12 at TADA! create and perform an original mini-musical…in just five days! Campers write, rehearse, and perform their original show based on weekly themes. Professional teaching artists direct scenes and teach related musical numbers from TADA!’s original family musicals and Broadway/Off-Broadway shows.



Neighborhood: Koreatown, Park Slope

Learn more: TADAtheater.com

Taft Summer School

At Taft Summer School, young scholars will find a platform to expand their education. Whether students in grades 7-9 are looking for a preview of boarding school life, students in grades 10-12 want to hone their academic skills, or teens want to take SAT prep courses, this independent, educational environment is a fantastic resource.



Neighborhood: Watertown, Connecticut

Learn more: taftschool.org

Taste Buds Kitchen

The Food Network and Rachel Ray have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen for children aged 2-17. Cook up new and tasty culinary adventures each week this summer and on every school holiday as you develop the skills to chop, mix and swirl your way to a food masterpiece. From nutritious meals to decadent desserts, their camps will set you up to be a future Top Chef while making friends and rewarding your taste buds with new ingredients. Weekly themes include Around the World, Chocolate Lovers, Iron Chef & more.



Neighborhood: Koreatown

Learn more: tastebudskitchen.com

TECHNO TEAM

Summer camp at THE TECHNO TEAM is great exercise for young minds. Held at Reebok Sports Club/NY, this camp offers computer and technology courses that incorporate art, design, and programming for ages 3-12.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Learn more: thetechnoteam.com

Tekintellect

Tekintellect serves children, grades K-8, with a Common Core Standards based curriculum summer camp at four different locations in NYC: Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Lower East Side, and Union Square. Kids learns scientific principles through a fun, hands-on, multi-sensory approach, while building mechanized models of carousels, cranes, dune buggies, conveyor belts, windmills, and more.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Lower East Side, and Union Square

Learn more: tekintellect.com

Tennis Inovators

Tennis Innovators offers full-day and half-day summer camp sessions. Not only will kiddos get their daily dose of tennis instruction—including drills in coordination stroke development, but there are other outdoor fields for soccer, basketball, and baseball, too!



Neighborhood: Upper West Side, Midtown, Astoria

Learn more: tennisinnovators.com

Tessa International School

Campers, ages 2.5 – 6 years old can participate in Spanish Fun, Friends & Discoveries summer camp, an immersion Spanish program where a team of dedicate language experts assist children in improving their Spanish skills. Activities include academic enrichment, arts and crafts, outdoor activities, cooking demonstrations, movement and dance, music, and local trips.



Neighborhood: Hoboken, NJ

Learn more: tessais.org

TLB Music

TLB Music, formerly known as Three Little Birds Music, is a studio and playroom specializing in teaching kids and parents the wonders of music, art, instruments, orchestra and more. The talented teachers at this summer program are familiar with over 20 instruments, and encourage kids to dance, bounce to the rhythm, and play music along with them during classes. TLB also offers drama and art programs! Choose from a 4- or full 12-week program.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: tlbmusic.com

Trevor

Trevor offers a multitude of camps over the summer. The June Camps range from a Sports/Minecraft camp, musical theater camp, and art/photography camp for students in Pre-K-1st grade. For students in K-12 who want indivual music lessons over the summer can do so through the Summer Conservatory. Trevor’s Summer Conservatory offers music lessons between June and September.



Neighborhood: Upper West Side, Upper East Side

Learn more: trevor.org

Wildlife Conservation Society

Summer Camps at the Wildlife Conservation Society provide a unique chance for kids of all ages to get up close and personal with animals from around the globe without traveling far from home. The Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and the New York Aquarium will introduce your child to wildlife & wild places through exciting investigations, animal encounters, hands-on activities, & crafts. Teens can learn what it takes to be a zoo keeper, design an exhibit, & more in our 3-week Teen Internship!



Neighborhood: Multiple locations

Learn more: wcs.org

Winston Prep

Winston Prep offers a summer enrichment program that gives students the chance to participate in individually designed programs to improve their academic skills and to begin fostering independence. Parents and kids are able to choose which program fits their needs and timing best. Children can enroll in the Morning Academic Program, July Focus Program, afterschool activities, and/or the WPSNY August Program.



Neighborhood: Chelsea

Learn more: winstonprep.edu

YMCA of Greater New York

Serving kids 3.5-16 years old, YMCA Summer Day Camp operates out of 20 branch locations throughout New York City. With offerings ranging from Kindercamp for littlest ones to dedicated sports (basketball, soccer, tennis, and gymnastics) and arts camps, children can enjoy active and creative activities all summer long. Counselors may also bring campers to offsite facilities such as local parks and schools.



Neighborhood: Multiple locations

Learn more: ymcanyc.org

Yorkville Baseball Day Camp

Led by World Series champion John “J-Rod” Rodriguez (St. Louis Cardinals), Yorkville Baseball Day Camp covers hitting, fielding, base running, defense, pitching, and strength and conditioning. Players develop skills through individualized instruction and drills. Daily games and game situations.



Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Learn more: yyaa.org

Phew… That was a LOT moms and dads. Did we miss anything? Let us know by emailing [email protected] with additions to this mammoth list!