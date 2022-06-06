Summer Bucket List: 57 Family-Friendly Things to Do in the City and Beyond

Summer is here, and there is nothing more we enjoy doing than exploring our city and beyond. Whether it is jumping on the subway for a day trip or hopping in the car for a road trip to one of NY’s many surrounding neighbors, there is a lot New York has to offer.

So this summer, visit one of the city’s incredible parks, take in a movie under the stars, head to an amusement park, or do anything on our list for this Ultimate Summer Bucket List is for the entire family!

​​ Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online

Take a Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise, go Whale Watching, visit Sandy Hook beach, check out a Jersey Shore beach bar – The Sandbox, and plan a weekend getaway to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and more on the Seastreak (seastreak.com)

Take in the view and fun, and park at Domino Park

While at Domino, eat the world-famous Roberta’s Pizza

Mark this one on the calendar for NYC Pride March “Unapologetically Us,” is June 26th; see you there!

Head to your nearest Urban Air Active for play, next-level trampoline park, cool summer birthdays for ultimate kid joy

Midway rides, petting zoos, carnival treats, and more await at the annual Duchess Fair on August 23-28. Kids under 11 are always free!

Take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools

Pack up the car for a family fun day and head to Adventureland Amusement Park in Long Island to ride the jaw-dropping coaster Fireball, plus Bumper Cars, the Wave Swing, the Turbulence Coaster, and more

Go fly a kite at Central Park

Head to the new outdoor adventure at WildPlay Jones Beach (between fields 4 and 5), where you’ll find ziplines, high ropes courses, and freefall jumps. Take in the view of New York City while you soar down a 700-ft, high-speed zipline (for ages 5 and up)

Tour the Grand Central Terminal . Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse, and the famed glass clock

Head to New Jersey to American Dream for the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Angry Bird mini-golf shopping, delicious dining options, and more

Explore the Hudson River via kayak

Stroll the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden at Brooklyn Botanic Garden with its scenic wooden bridges, stone lanterns, a viewing pavilion and more

Plan an outdoor day trip to New Hampshire’s East Hill Farm for comfy accommodations, home-cooked food, boating, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, water swimming , crafts, campfires and more

Spend the day at the Long Island Aquarium to view one of the largest all-living coral displays in the Western Hemisphere, plus a 120,000-gallon shark habitat, sea lions, touch tanks and more

Enjoy weekly concerts, food, movie nights and kids programming at Backyard at Hudson Yards

Spend the day at Coney Island on the beach, ride the Wonderwheel, walk the boardwalk and eat a Nathan’s hotdog!

Check out the gorgeous views, sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park

Hop on a quick ferry ride to Governor’s Island , camp out at the Collective Retreats, and explore the Island – don’t forget to visit Slide Hill!

Ride the iconic Prospect Park’s Carousel, located at the Children’s Corner, where your kids will love all the magical rides

Visit the world’s tallest indoor ropes course at Palisades Climb Adventure. Little ones (ages 2 to 7) can ride Sky Tykes, a ropes course just for kids

Take the kids (5 years and up) to the Astor Place Theatre and laugh at the Blue Men and their crazy shenanigans.

Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building

Head over to the other island here in NYC and spend the day exploring the Little Island at Pier 55

Take a family road trip to New City and check out the New City Bowling & Batting Cages. Kids will love the full-service snack bar, lounge pool table, and more

The American Natural Museum is ALWAYS a good idea. Be sure to check out their new Sharks exhibit.

Visit the New York Aquarium this summer (for free admission, go after 3 pm on Wednesdays -reserved tickets required)

Pack up the kids and head to Rye, NY to spend the day at Playland, the iconic amusement park, the Playland Pool and Beach and The Boardwalk at Playland Lake

Take on NYC’s only jet-powered speed boat attraction The Beast at West 42nd St. and 12th Avenue

Head to 32nd Street and 6th Avenue to satisfy your sweet tooth at the fun and interactive Candytopia

Visit the magical world of Harry Potter at 935 Broadway; remember to go online to sign up via the virtual queue

Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a delish Lobster Roll at Luke’s Lobster

For a fun day trip (50 miles north of NYC), check out Museum Village and experience what life was like in the 1800s

Hop on the Staten Island Ferry (it’s free), get a gorgeous view of the Statue of Liberty, then spend the afternoon shopping at Empire Outlets

Ride the Roosevelt Island Tramway. Once there, visit Blackwell House (free), the sixth oldest farmhouse in NYC. Four Freedoms State Park and The Lighthouse

Pack up the beach bag and head to (an hour car ride or an hour and a half subway ride) NY’s surfer destination Rockaway Beach

Munch on the world-famous Banana Pudding at Magnolia Bakery

Escape the heat and head over to West Nyack, NY. Watch a movie, do some shopping, go bowling and eat delicious food!

Head to the 86th floor and the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building

History buffs will want to visit The Orangetown Historical Museum and Archives, where you’ll find children’s crafts, storytime and yoga

Broadway is back! Check out shows like Beetlejuice, Aladdin and more

The Madison Theatre at Molloy College in Long Island will be showcasing In The Heights & Xanadu in June, and in July you can see All Shook Up, and in August watch Freda Payne as the titular role in Ella, First Lady of Song

Looking for some excitement? Head to the Alley Pond Park Adventure Course on Sundays for a free program for families with children ages eight and older, where you’ll test your skills and mettle with obstacles like the Human Swingshot, Wild Woosey, Zip Line, Climbing Wall, and more.

Hop aboard RiseNY and virtually glide over NYC’s skyline and landmarks while suspended 30 feet in the air!

Head to Rockaway Beach with the family and learn to surf at New York Surf School

Head to L&B Spumoni Gardens in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, for a slice of their famous Sicilian-style pizza and some refreshing spumoni ice cream for dessert.

Stop by the annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast of the Giglio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for rides, games, and classic Italian treats this July

Head to Downtown Manhattan to visit the new Battery Playscape , an eco-inspired playground featuring twisty slides, tree houses, a puppet theater and more

Visit the New York Aquarium to see Spineless , the popular “bizarre but breathtaking” invertebrates exhibit

There is nothing like seeing the Yankees or Mets play America’s favorite pastime in their home stadiums, no matter who you root for

Skate your way to summer fun at The Roll-A-Rama at JFK airport, the Roller Rink at the Standard Plaza, United Skates at Atlas Park, and more

Make your way to Splish Splash Water Park for a day of water rides for the whole family, including a special section for the little ones

Catch a flick at Midtown’s Rooftop Cinema Club