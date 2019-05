Mother’s Day Weekend Garden Party at the New York Botanical Garden

Saturday, May 11th – Sunday, May 12th, 10 am – 6 pm.



Come celebrate with their biggest garden party yet!

The most spectacular spring landscape New York City has to offer is the setting for live music, games, picnicking, and more.

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Boulevard

Bronx, NY 10458

nybg.org

718-817-8700