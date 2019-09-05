The September 2019 Issue of New York Family

Features

Scheduling Your Kids

How much is too much when it comes to your kid’s schedule? Our Editor weighs in

We Try Out Stitch Fix

Making shopping for kids’ clothes an absolute cinch

Apple Picking and Fall Fun

Our top picks for apple picking, hayrides and fall fun close to the Big Apple!

Dikla Goren Dekel — Stylish Mom on the Go

The DUMBO influencer and blogger chats with us about gratitude, embracing chaos and her passion for fashion

New York’s Best Neighborhoods for Families

We break down the most family-friendly spots to live around the city. Did your ‘hood make the cut?

Stories & C olumns

Mom Stories

Essay: Being a New York Newbie

Ask the Expert

How to deal with bullies, even if the bully is your own child

Mom Hacks

Healthy, easy and affordable school lunches and snacks for when you’re bored of the same old

Family Health

Flu shot facts. Don’t do winter without reading this.

Parent’s Book Club

Jennifer Weiner’s latest novel, Mrs Everything

Home & Away

Neighborhood Guide: Chinatown

The best places to slurp some xiao long bao with the fam and much more!

Family Day Out: Beer Halls and Beer Gardens

Keep the whole family pleased with these surprisingly kid-friendly spots

Travel

HersheyPark: We review the chocolate wonderland with kids in tow

Family fun

Calendar

Unmissable events in Manhattan and beyond for September

Cover by Ana Gambuto