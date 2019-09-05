New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family New York Family
New York Family Magazine
Menu Close
Magazine Issues

The September 2019 Issue of New York Family

Posted on By

Features

Scheduling Your Kids
How much is too much when it comes to your kid’s schedule? Our Editor weighs in

We Try Out Stitch Fix
Making shopping for kids’ clothes an absolute cinch

Apple Picking and Fall Fun
Our top picks for apple picking, hayrides and fall fun close to the Big Apple!

Dikla Goren Dekel — Stylish Mom on the Go
The DUMBO influencer and blogger chats with us about gratitude, embracing chaos and her passion for fashion

New York’s Best Neighborhoods for Families
We break down the most family-friendly spots to live around the city. Did your ‘hood make the cut?

Stories & Columns

Mom Stories
Essay: Being a New York Newbie

Ask the Expert
How to deal with bullies, even if the bully is your own child

Mom Hacks
Healthy, easy and affordable school lunches and snacks for when you’re bored of the same old

Family Health
Flu shot facts. Don’t do winter without reading this.

Parent’s Book Club
Jennifer Weiner’s latest novel, Mrs Everything

Home & Away

Neighborhood Guide: Chinatown
The best places to slurp some xiao long bao with the fam and much more!

Family Day Out: Beer Halls and Beer Gardens
Keep the whole family pleased with these surprisingly kid-friendly spots

Travel
HersheyPark: We review the chocolate wonderland with kids in tow

Family fun

Calendar
Unmissable events in Manhattan and beyond for September

Cover by Ana Gambuto

About the Author

Avatar

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family September 2019

>