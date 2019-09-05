The September 2019 Issue of New York Family

Features
Scheduling Your Kids
How much is too much when it comes to your kid’s schedule? Our Editor weighs in
We Try Out Stitch Fix
Making shopping for kids’ clothes an absolute cinch
Apple Picking and Fall Fun
Our top picks for apple picking, hayrides and fall fun close to the Big Apple!
Dikla Goren Dekel — Stylish Mom on the Go
The DUMBO influencer and blogger chats with us about gratitude, embracing chaos and her passion for fashion
New York’s Best Neighborhoods for Families
We break down the most family-friendly spots to live around the city. Did your ‘hood make the cut?
Stories & Columns
Mom Stories
Essay: Being a New York Newbie
Ask the Expert
How to deal with bullies, even if the bully is your own child
Mom Hacks
Healthy, easy and affordable school lunches and snacks for when you’re bored of the same old
Family Health
Flu shot facts. Don’t do winter without reading this.
Parent’s Book Club
Jennifer Weiner’s latest novel, Mrs Everything
Home & Away
Neighborhood Guide: Chinatown
The best places to slurp some xiao long bao with the fam and much more!
Family Day Out: Beer Halls and Beer Gardens
Keep the whole family pleased with these surprisingly kid-friendly spots
Travel
HersheyPark: We review the chocolate wonderland with kids in tow
Family fun
Calendar
Unmissable events in Manhattan and beyond for September
Cover by Ana Gambuto