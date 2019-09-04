Top Family-Friendly September Events Across NYC

School is starting and fall is almost here! This September, explore NYC with the family with these family-friendly September events across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. What are you waiting for? Start scrolling through and mark your calendars.

Manhattan

Gracie Square Art Show

September 7-8

Bring your family to browse various artworks of regionally and nationally celebrated artists. Not only can you purchase masterpieces for your home, but you can also enjoy sandwiches, sweet treats and drinks from Yura at the Grace Square Art Café. Kids will also get to participate in hands-on art projects and workshops. Free, 10 am-5 pm. Carl Schurz Park, East End Avenue and East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028, graciesquareartshow.com

Uptown Kid Lit

September 8

Bring your kids to experience a whole event centered around reading and writing. Hosted by Word Up Community Bookshop, Uptown Kid Lit is a children’s book festival that has books for every reading level. There will also be a puppet show performance, story time, readings, activities, author talks, a school supply giveaway and more! Introduce your kids to the world of literature and foster their love of reading at Uptown Kid Lit. Free, 12-4 pm. Inwood Hill Park, 600 W. 218th St., New York, NY 10034, wordupbooks.com

West Side County Fair

September 8

Enjoy a full day of outdoor fun with your family at West Side County Fair. A perfect Sunday activity before the kids head back to school on Monday, the fair features live bands, sideshow performers, carnival rides, local food and merchandise vendors, cotton candy, Grow NYC Stop ‘N’ Swap and more! Free, 1-6 pm. Pier 1 in Riverside Park South, West 70th Street, New York, NY, 10069, nycgovparks.org

93rd Annual Feast of San Gennaro

September 12-22

Stretching over 11 days, you have plenty of time to check out the Feast of San Gennaro. Eat at the best restaurants in Little Italy, taste food from street vendors, listen to music at concerts, watch the parades, play games, engage in arts and crafts and jump on the bounce house! Families love the exciting and colorful environment of this festival. And don’t forget to check out the world-famous cannoli eating contest! Free admission, cost varies for food. Little Italy, Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Street, New York, NY, 10013, carnifest.com

6th Annual TeamCindy 5k Run for Research

September 14

Get active with your family at this 5K run or walk! The course is stroller-friendly, so you can even bring your really little ones out for a jog. Then head to the After Party & Awards Ceremony to enjoy lunch (included in your registration) and recognition. All proceeds go towards early detection and prevention of brain aneurysms. $35 through August 30, $40 day before and $45 day of. Adults, $20 Ages 12 & under and students, 8 am-12 pm. Riverside Park, Riverside Drive & West 103rd Street, New York, NY 10025, bafound.org

Monarch Celebration

September 14

Monarch butterflies are true beauties, and at the height of their migration, you are sure to find a bunch of them! Your little ones will explore the gardens in search of these butterflies. Learn all about their migration to Mexico and other interesting facts about the life of a monarch butterfly. There will also be lots of fun interactive activities and crafts, all related to these fascinating creatures. Free, 1-4 pm. Touchdown of the 103rd Street Footbridge in Randall’s Island Park, 20 Randall’s Island Park, New York, NY 10035, nycgovparks.org

WWI History Weekend

September 14-15

Time travel back to World War 1 at WWI History Weekend. As the largest, free, public WWI exhibit in the United States, this history-filled weekend is sure to impress. Watch performances by reenactors, talk to authors and experts and check out the vintage vehicles and animals. Free, 10 am-5 pm Saturday, 9 am-3 pm Sunday. Parade Ground, 15 Evans Road, New York, NY 10004, govisland.com

Halloween Costume Workshop

September 28

Kids ages 6 and up are invited to get inspired at The Skyscraper Museum’s Halloween Costume Workshop. Halloween is always one of those holidays that sneaks up on us, so this year, start planning your epic costumes in advance. Make a unique costume using the skyscraper designs and museum contents as guidance. Children $5, parents free, RSVP required, 10:30-11:45 am. The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280, skyscraper.org

Kite Flight for Peace & Human Rights

September 28

Hop into a kite making workshop to construct your very-own kite! Kids and families are invited to design and fly their own kites, representing ideas of freedom and peace. The event recognizes the United Nations General Assembly and International Peace Day in a creative and recreational fashion. Free, 11 am-4 pm. 1 FDR Four Freedoms Park, Roosevelt Island, New York, NY 10280, skyscraper.org

Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival

September 28

Join in on the fun of science at Submerge, hosted by Hudson River Park. There will be experiments, science entertainment for kids, kayaking, local wildlife, fishing, interactive demonstrations, and more. The goal of the festival is to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of our coastal waters, introduce children to marine science, and make STEM accessible for children. Free, 11 am-4 pm. Hudson River Park, Pier 84 at West 44thStreet, New York, NY 10036, hudsonriverpark.org

New York, NY 10044, fdrfourfreedomspark.org

Brooklyn

Nature Discovery: Pond Life

September 8

Explore the pond in this hands-on, interactive experience with nature! There are so many different species of aquatic invertebrates, animals and plants that live in ponds, and kiddos can get up close and personal with them. Using dip nets to comb the pond, kids will learn all about these species. Free, 11 am-12:30 pm. Canarsie Park, 88th Street and Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236, nycgovparks.org

New York Bike Jumble

September 14

With the autumn weather rolling in, there’s no better time for a bike ride around the neighborhood. But finding the right bicycle for your little ones can be difficult, especially if it’s their first bike without training wheels (or with!). The Bike Jumble has endless options of both new and used bikes, great deals and replacement parts. Kids will love getting to test out their bikes themselves. Free admission, bike costs vary, 10 am-4 pm. Old Stone House, 336 3rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11215, nybikejumble.com

Domino Kids! Featuring Scott Klopfenstein

September 15

Bring your little ones along to sing and dance with Scott Klopenstein! Scott will lead young kids through an interactive, sing-a-long session. Afterwards, spend the day at Domino Park and grab a bite at Tacocina. Free, 10-11 am. Domino Park, Tacocina Lawn, 15 River St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, dominopark.com

Little Laffs-Big Fun for Little Ones

September 15

Little Laffs presents: “Big Fun for Little Ones,” an all-in-one performance. Kids ages 3 to 9 will love this entertaining show that combines juggling, balloon art, music, comedy and more! Head to Jalopy Theater for laughter and fun for young kids. $5 kids, $10 adults, or $25 for the family (Four people), 11 am. Jalopy Theatre and School of Music, 315 Columbia, Brooklyn, NY 11231, jalopytheatre.org

One Crown Heights Neighborhood Festival

September 15

Enjoy Brooklyn Children’s Museum programming at this festival! There will be family-friendly performances, games, food vendors, the New York City Parks play mobile, face painting, community conversations, soccer matches, a bounce house and more! If you would like to take a midday break from the festival, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum will offer free admission all day; so spend a few hours there before heading back to the festival. Free, 1-6 pm. Brower Park, Park Place between Brooklyn and Kingston Avenues, Brooklyn, NY 11213, brooklynkids.org

BAM Animation Block Party

September 20-22

Stop by the largest animation festival on the East Coast with your little ones to watch the world’s best independent, professional and student animation. Animated films are perfect for kids, especially these unique selections that they’ve likely never seen before. There’s also a specific program for kids, “Animation for Kids,” on Sept.22 at 2 pm which features the best family-friendly animated clips. Prices and screen times vary. Brooklyn Academy of Music, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, animationblock.com

Broolyn Chess Festival

September 21

Are your kids ready to test out their chess skills? Whether they’re fierce competitors or learning for the first time, the Brooklyn Chess Festival is an educational and engaging experience. NYC Parks is partnering with New York Chess & Games and FilmBarn Brooklyn to present not only chess games, but lots of other board games! They will be able to perfect and test their board game skills, as well as meet new friends as they make their way through the rounds of games. They will have a balst! Free, 10 am-4 pm. Dr. Ronald McNair Park, Eastern Parkway between Classon and Washington Avenues, Brooklyn, NY, 11238, nycgovparks.org

Schoolfest 2019

September 21

Education is a priority. That’s why Schoolfest 2019 invites all North Brooklyn parents and students to have access to the best educational resources. The festival brings together all public, charter and private schools. They also include early childhood centers and extracurricular providers in North Brooklyn to inform parents and engage students. Navigate admission processes, meet with over 70 schools and organizations and participate in workshops. Free, 12-4 pm. John Ericsson Middle School 126, 424 Leonard St. (Bayard entrance), Brooklyn, NY 11222, townsquarebk.org

Pow! Kids Book Launch & Sunday Story Time: Bodega Cat by Louie Chin

September 22

Be among the first to read Bodega Cat, by Louie Chin, at this exciting Kids Book Launch! Kids will love reading about the adorable cat, Chip, who takes readers through his life at the Matos family’s bodega, the Spanish word for grocery store. Learn about community, cultural diversity, family and New York’s people and neighborhoods. Bodega Cat is perfect for little ones, ages 3 to 5. Free, RSVP encouraged, 11:30 am-12 pm. POWERHOUSE on 8th, 1111 8th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, powerhouseon8th.com

45th Annual Atlantic Antic

September 29

Join the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York this fall for a day of food, music, shopping and more. The festival prides itself on bringing together diverse backgrounds and age groups, as it spans four Brooklyn neighborhoods. With an entire block dedicated to kid fun, complete with pony rides, bounce houses, face painting and other activities for kids. Don’t miss out on this exciting street festival that the whole family will surely have a blast at. Free, 12-6 pm. Atlantic Avenue, Hicks Street to 4th Avenue: Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, and Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY, atlanticave.org

Queens

Sunnyside Outdoor Movie Nights: West Side Story

September 6

Come watch West Side Story (1961) with your family in the park! Play on the playground before the movie starts, then lay down your blanket and enjoy the movie. This is the last movie of Sunnyside Outdoor Movie Nights, and it’s the perfect, kid-friendly end to the series! Free, 8-10 pm, recommended arriving early. L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground, 43rd Street and Greenpoint Avenue, Sunnyside, Queens, 11104, sunnysideshines.org

Beats in Bliss Plaza With McManus Irish Dance

September 12

We sometimes celebrate our half-birthdays, so why not celebrate being halfway to St. Patrick’s Day? Immerse yourself in Irish culture with McManus Irish Dance and live Irish music. This family-friendly event encourages little ones to come dance, play games and make arts and crafts! Free, 4-7 pm. Bliss Plaza, 46th Street and Queens Boulevard, Sunnyside, Queens, NY 11104, sunnysideshines.org

Socrates Sculpture Workshop: Playground Design

September 14

Art is all around us — including in playgrounds! Isamu Noguchi designed playgrounds that are also works of art. Educators from The Noguchi Museum will lead kids through exploring how a playground can be a sculpture, and then young artists will get to design their own playgrounds! Free, 12-3 pm. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, Queens, NY 11106, socratessculpturepark.org

Guess What: Family-Friendly Stand-Up Comedy

September 21

Yes, you can bring the kids to this comedy show! Hosted by an 11-year-old and her dad, this family-friendly stand-up show is sure to have kids and adults alike laughing. Kids will even have a chance to tell their jokes on stage. Free. 1-3 pm (doors open at 12:30 pm). The Creek and The Cave, 10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, Queens, NY 11101, creeklic.com

Poseidon Parade

September 21

Spend the afternoon at this family-friendly parade! See huge parade floats, colorful costumes, and beautiful artwork on the boardwalk. Enjoy the day outside before the cold weather arrives! Free, 12-4 pm. Beach 94th Street Plaza in Rockaway Beach, Beach 94th Street and Shorefront Parkway, Queens, NY 11693, nycgovparks.org

The Big Chocolate Show

September 21-22

To kick off Chocolate Week NYC, visit New York’s largest chocolate show! There will be chocolate tastings, live demonstrations, book signings and tasting classes, led by chocolatiers, chefs and experts from around the world. The Big Chocolate Show works with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, which raises funds for pediatric cancer research. One-day general admission $15 kids ages 3-12, $30 adults, ticket packages vary for tasting classes, family packs, and weekend admission, 10 am-6 pm Sept. 21, 10 am-5 pm Sept. 22. Resorts World Casino, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11420, thebigchocolateshow.com

37th Annual Queens County Fair

September 21-22

Be among the first to experience the Amazing Maize Maze for the season at Queens County Fair! After you conquer the corn maze, check out the corn husking and pie eating contests, livestock competitions, hayrides, carnival rides, games and arts and crafts. Listen to live music, enjoy delicious food and get recycling tips and more at this fun-filled day at the farm! Advance Tickets $5 kids ages 3-12, $10 adults, additional fees for select attractions, 11 am-6 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, Queens, NY 11004, queensfarm.org

Apples & Honey Day

September 22

Celebrate the harvest season with apples and honey! Create apple- and honey-inspired arts & crafts, enjoy tastings, meet a beekeeper, and listen to delightful music. There will also be demonstrations and family-friendly workshops, all related to apples and honey! Free with Garden admission, 12-5:30 pm. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org

3rd Annual Sri Chinmoy 5K, 10K & Kids Race

September 22

Whether your family loves to go for runs together or you’ve never run a 5K before, this running event is perfect for an autumn morning. Enjoy cool weather and scenic views as you make your way around the course. There’s even a race specifically for kids under age 13! Afterward, enjoy a fresh and delicious pancake breakfast. 5K $20, 10K $30, Kids Race $2, prices go up after Sept. 6, 5K and 10K at 10 am, Kids Race at 9:45 am. Alley Pond Park between 73rd and 76th Avenues, near Springfield Playground and Aarya Park Parking Lot, Oakland Gardens, 11364, us.srichinmoyraces.org

Athens Square’s Latin Night: Queensboro Dance Festival

September 26

Queensboro Dance Festival brings dance groups together in Athens Square for Latin Night! Watch your little ones dance it out alongside professional dancers in a mini dance workshop. There’s also a DJ and open dance floor to test out some of your dance moves. The dance groups performing include A&Y Duo, Rastro Dance Company, Sector Dance and more. Free, 7-8 pm. Athens Square, 30th Street and 30th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, NY 11102, queensborodancefestival.com

Bronx

Family Art Projec: Shadow Play

September 1

How can you use the sun as a tool in creating art? In Shadow Play, little ones get to catch the sun at the right angle and chase their shadow! Families will create art under the sun’s rays and tell stories, and use props, paper, drawing materials, and their bodies to get crafty. Free with admission to Wave Hill, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill Public Gardens, 675 West 252ndSt., Bronx, NY10471, wavehill.org

Dinos After Hours

September 7

All ages are welcome at this family program all about dinosaurs! Meet a modern-day “dinosaur” up close, compare the bones of dinosaurs and modern animals, and have an exclusive after-hours tour of Dino Safari. Enjoy a pizza dinner as a part of the prehistoric, dinosaur evening. $45, 5-7 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

The Explorer’s Club: Survival Crash Course

September 8

Urban Park Rangers will lead kids through techniques of wilderness survival and emergency preparedness in an outdoor setting! Learn more about the natural world through hands-on, interactive activities. Afterwards, earn a survival stamp for your achievements! Free, 1-2:30 pm. Van Cortlandt Nature Center, Van Cortlandt Park, 246 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471, nycgovparks.org

Ferragosto – Bronx Little Italy

September 8

Immerse yourself into Italian culture, eat delicious food, and listen to wonderful entertainment all day long! There will be plenty of activities for kids, Italian street performances, celebrity guests, and family-owned, small-town businesses and restaurants who are ready to share their slice of Italian culture with you. Free, 12-6 pm. Arthur Avenue between Crescent Avenue and 187thStreet, Bronx, NY 10458, ferragosto.com

Back to School Pizza Party

September 13

School’s back in session! Come celebrate the start off a new school year with pizza, classmates, and neighborhood friends. There’s a lot to look forward to in the 2019-2020 school year, so get ready for all that’s up ahead with this pizza party. Free, 3:30-4:30 pm. Mott Haven Library, 321 East 140th St., Bronx, NY 10454, nypl.org

Artes Brasileiras Musical Performances: Nation Beat

September 14

Enjoy live music by Nation Beat with your family on this fall afternoon! Nation Beat knows how to get a crowd moving with their Brazilian maracatu drumming and New Orleans second line roots rhythms, so be prepared to dance. Nation Beat also appeals to kids of all ages, as they have several educational programs, including The Big Beat Program for grades K-12. Free with garden admission, 1-4 pm. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org

Open House 2019: The Riverdale Y

September 15

To kick off their fall programs, The Riverdale Y invites your family to come enjoy the pool, gym, and fitness center. Sample classes in fitness, swim, sports, and arts as well. At this kid-friendly celebration, there will also be a bouncy castle, face painting, STEM projects, arts and crafts, and more! Free, 10 am-2 pm. Riverdale YM-YWHA, 5625 Arlington Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, riverdaley.org

6th Annual Boogie on the Boulevard

September 15

The center lanes of Grand Concourse are closed to cars and open to you and your family for an afternoon of culture, community, art, and fun! Listen to music, make arts and crafts, dance, learn about healthy eating, play fitness activities and more at the Boogie on the Boulevard. Bring your family to get involved with your community. Free, 2-6 pm. Grand Concourse from 162nd to 170th streets, Bronx, NY, boogieontheboulevard.org

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Yankees Knit Cap Night

September 20

Baseball games have always been a childhood favorite. But when the Yankees take on the Blue Jays, this won’t be just any ball game. It’s Yankees Knit Cap Night! Presented by WFAN, the first 18,000 guests get a free Yankees Knit Cap. The weather’s getting cooler, and it’ll be hat season before we know it. Little ones will look adorable in these knit hats with a pom-pom on top. $15-$385 depending on seat, 7:05 pm. Yankee Stadium, 1 East 161st St., Bronx, NY 10451, mlb.com

Day for Kids Festival and Steven Bonano 5K Walk/Run Memorial Run

September 28

Calling all kids for this exciting 5K! There is a one-mile run for kids ages 13 and under, so no worries if they do not want to run a full 5K. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club wants your help to continue to provide educational and developmental programs for young kids, so come out and run, and then celebrate afterwards at the Day for Kids Festival! There will be food, entertainment, and visits by local elected officials. You can even register your child for Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club membership! $20 per runner, Kids 12 and under free, 9 am-4 pm. 1930 Randall Ave., Bronx, NY 10473, kipsbay.org