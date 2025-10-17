Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show Returns to NYC

Saks’ anticipated holiday attraction returns to the Big Apple after taking a hiatus last year.

There’s nothing quite like the holidays in New York City. From the yearly tree-lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center to shopping at the famed Winter Village, the city has no shortage of family-friendly experiences that make the time of year absolutely magical.

This year, families can hold their breath in anticipation as the Saks Fifth Avenue light show returns. This year marks the return of the iconic holiday light show on November 24th with a reimagined, state-of-the-art display.

The famed center six windows of the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship will bring enchanting scenes of New York City to life, from a snowy Central Park boat scene to a holiday tree decorated in the distinctive style of the Fifth Avenue store. Additional windows will showcase Your Story in Lights, a visual ode to making the holidays your own, featuring motifs from the holiday campaign and awe-inspiring fashion.

“Saks Fifth Avenue embodies the holiday standard with elevated, exclusive luxury offerings, where dressing becomes storytelling, and each look becomes its own festive moment,” said Emily Essner, President & Chief Commercial Officer. “From hallmark traditions like the return of our beloved light show to reimagined customer engagements that awaken the holiday spirit and ignite inspiration, we look forward to offering our customers a best-in-class experience crafted uniquely for them this holiday season.”

The lights will dance to a curated medley of uplifting music, creating a luminous celebration of light and sound. For the 16th year, Mastercard is celebrating the festive season and proudly presenting the holiday windows and light show.

The Return of a Legacy

The return of the lights marks a continued legacy for the company.

In 2024, the lights went dark for the first time in 20 years, with the company citing it was looking to ‘change its approach.’

“For many years, the holidays at Saks Fifth Avenue included a light show at our flagship store, and, for some time, we have contemplated changing our approach,” a spokesperson for Saks Fifth Avenue told Gothamist in a statement last year regarding the change. “In our 100th year, which also marks the anniversary of the flagship, we are celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the façade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known.”

At the time, the famed luxury retailer was experiencing financial hardship, and many speculated that this was the reason why it decided to skip the annual event.

Although the strip of 5th Avenue was slightly darker last holiday season, the store did keep up with its themed windows, showcasing outstanding pieces from top names in luxury set against colorful snowflake fragments, dichroic vinyl, and silver harlequin flooring.

The Retailer Bounces Back

Along with the light show, Saks has announced its Holiday Your Way campaign for the 2025 holiday season.

The campaign’s distinguished cast includes Meadow Walker, Julez Smith, and Magnus Ferrell, as well as the iconic fashion editor, Patti Wilson, whose signature mix of fantasy and elegance embodies the joy and glamour of the holidays. Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson of Frenchette and Le Rock are also featured, evoking the energy of New Yorkers at the heart of the holiday dining scene.

The campaign launches in tandem with the inspiring Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Book, a compelling printed guide, followed by a shoppable online edition that will launch later this month. From captivating editorials showcasing the season’s most luxurious accessories to an inside look into exclusive holiday experiences, customers can discover a gift for everyone on their list.

“Saks Fifth Avenue is defining the season with customer connectivity and meaningful memories at the core of our approach,” said Kristin Maa, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Global. “Holiday Your Way inspires customers to embrace their individual style for every occasion and invites them on an engaging journey of shopping discovery. We continue to bring the magic of the holidays directly to our customers through compelling content, the unmissable windows, and immersive in-store experiences that captivate at every turn.”

