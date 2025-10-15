A Parent’s Guide to Cityside Pumpkin Patch in Queens

Last week, my daughter and I made our way to the top of The Summer Club, which is now completely transformed into a fall festival extravaganza. Because I had errands to run in Hewlett, Long Island, we started our drive later and farther out east than I would have liked to – it was approximately 515 pm. Although I was worried about rush-hour traffic, I packed my patience and was pleasantly surprised. The ride was an uneventful 45 minutes and I was shocked to find plenty of street parking. We found a free spot about a block away.

Upon entering on the ground level, I wasn’t prepared for a four-flight walk-up, so be forewarned. When we reached the top, the smell of the food was divine. The outdoor kitchen is just inside the doorway and we were thrilled to see a sprawling, city-view pumpkin patch filled with a plethora of locally sourced pumpkins. It was like stepping into a secret fall getaway, except it was right in my own backyard.

Navigating Our Way Through the Rooftoop

Although it was hard to resist grabbing a bite to eat, we were eager to walk around and take advantage of the events. We passed through the dining area, eyeing the spooky face-in-hole photo boards, and walked through the fall-foliage archway where we saw face painting, Cup Knockdown and a lovely spot to take photos with gourds galore, under the Cityside Pumpkin Patch sign.

However, my daughter was immediately drawn to Scarecrow Archery (they were skeletons). With the help of a quick lesson from her trainer, who was dressed like a pirate, she quickly learned how to shoot a bow and arrow and nailed a few of the creepy, but cute, boney figures. She got multiple turns, and when that was done, we went to the bar and waited in line to order—even though we didn’t have to. I assumed food was ordered there because the full menu was on display, but they were serving drinks only.

After standing in line for 15 – 20 minutes, we reached the front, realized our mistake after speaking to a staffer, and went back toward the entrance to order food from the sweetest young lady at the food counter.

There was so much to choose from! We went with the Monster Smash Burger (which came with fries), the caramel dipped candy apple, the pumpkin zeppole, and the triple hot chocolate. I’m not a huge hamburger fan, but something told me to order one for dinner. I’m so glad I did. The burger came with cheese and caramelized onions on a brioche bun and was absolutely delicious. All the selections were very good.

By now it was dark, so my daughter and I decided to relax after our meal and revel in the warm breeze and beautiful views from the rooftop at night. The Silvercup Studios sign shone brightly to our right, the elevated train hummed along its track, and the lights from nearby buildings gave us a cozy feeling. Although the rooftop had lots of visitors, we never felt packed like sardines which is a huge feat in NYC. The music was low but inviting, and the overall atmosphere was comfortable.

After a while, my daughter wanted to try the Pumpkin Smash Zone so we walked a few feet to the plastic-covered flooring. The mallet was bigger than she is—and pretty heavy—so you’ll definitely have to help your little one with it. She got to pick the pumpkin she wanted to annihilate and decided to chose a big one. I tried to steer her toward a smaller, easier option, but you know kids! She couldn’t break it, so I stepped onto the sticky plastic to help. The staff does a great job at cleaning up pumpkin carcasses, but the plastic can still be slippery, so tread lightly.

Together we smashed the pumpkin and then walked back to the opposite side of the rooftop where my daughter took a few more swipes at the skeletons. This time, the arrows and skeletons glowed under the festival lighting, and so did the pumpkin patch at the back of the rooftop. That’s where we decided to select our pumpkin (after dancing in the moonlight and taking in more of the city views).

We spent a delightful 2.5 hours at Cityside Pumpkin Patch and never felt bored. On the way home we talked about the fun time we had. These are memories we’ll both cherish forever.

Tips for Visitors

Here are some helpful tips I curated after spending time at Cityside Pumpkin Patch:

Book a time slot that matches your kiddo’s energy. Weekend mid-afternoons can be busy, weeknights may be quieter.

Layer up: rooftops get breezy but a light jacket can keep you cozy.

Pack lightly: there’s a four-flight walk-up. If you need assistance, call before you arrive to make sure there’s elevator access available.

Photos first, play second: grab your family shots early before the kids get pumpkin-smeared or tired and cranky.

Watch your step: the Pumpkin Smash Zone is fun but slippery. Look out for little ones and step in slowly to steady your gait. Also, stand back – pumpkin pieces can take flight after being smashed.

Think before you park: there’s street parking on the venue block and surrounding streets, but keep your parking location in mind if you’re getting a large pumpkin. They’re heavy!

Bring antibacterial products: hand sanitizer and wipes are helpful after handling the mallet and bow and arrow.

Enjoy the pumpkin zeppole but…: while they’re delicious, they are also covered in cinnamon sugar – it gets everywhere. Bring wipes to clear the sweet dust off of yourself and the tables.

When: Thursdays–Sundays through Nov. 2, Times vary and sell out quickly; check the venue’s calendar to pick a slot that suits you best.

Where: The Summer Club, 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Long Island City

Ages: All ages welcome; children under 3 are free.

Prices: Tickets range from $16.75 to $53.50 per person. Semi-private cabanas for up to 10 people start at $211.

Most ticket packages include a pumpkin; otherwise, pumpkins are $10–$20 depending on the size.

