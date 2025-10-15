Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Set to Open This Month!

You know the holiday season’s right around the corner when the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park returns! This year, it opens on Friday, October 24, kicking off one of NYC’s most beloved family traditions.

The park’s annual transformation includes festive, open-air holiday shopping, free ice skating, and plenty of food and drink.

Whether you’re picking up handmade gifts, teaching your kids to skate, or just enjoying the lights with a cup of cocoa, the Winter Village is a fun day out right in the heart of Midtown. And, of course, New Yorkers already know that while there are so many bigger parks, Bryant Park is truly one of the most beautiful parks in the city.

The Holiday Shops: A Festive and Unique Shopping Experience

With so many big stores offering the same generic-looking gift items, the shopping alone is worth the trip. The Holiday Shops by Urbanspace bring together over 190 local and international vendors, offering everything from handmade jewelry and art prints to gourmet snacks and unique stocking stuffers. Plus, it feels like wandering around through a European market, right in the heart of Manhattan.

A few highlights from this year’s lineup include:

Baked by Melissa: New to the Holiday Shops, enjoy handcrafted mini cupcakes loved nationwide for their creative twists on classic flavors. These are those bite-sized cupcakes everyone fights over at parties!

Buttermee Pancakes: Also new to the market this year, these mini pancake bites are as delicious as they are meaningful, with a portion of proceeds supporting mental health programs.

Cheese Wheel Pasta: Back by popular demand, serving creamy pasta spun to perfection inside a giant wheel of cheese (yes, it's as good as it sounds).

Pinky Pilots: Affordable, feel-good art prints and originals that brighten any space and bring positive energy to your home – and heart!

Affordable, feel-good art prints and originals that brighten any space and bring positive energy to your home – and heart! Soap for Sinners: All-natural soaps and apothecary goods that make thoughtful gifts—or a little treat for yourself. Free from preservatives, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, this new addition for 2025 delivers clean skincare for everyday grime.

Visitors can check out the Bank of America Small Business Spotlight, where you’ll find a rotating selection of local entrepreneurs selling everything from ceramics to greeting cards, all in rent-free booths designed to help NYC small businesses shine. This year features Brooklyn’s Tribe & Oak (Oct. 24–Nov. 11), Staten Island’s JAY CERAMICS (Nov. 12–30), Brooklyn’s Smar Art (Dec. 1–16), and Manhattan’s Vanilla Joe & Co. (Dec. 17–Jan. 4).

You Gotta Check Out Midtown’s Free Ice Skating Rink

At the center of all the holiday activity and shopping is The Rink, New York City’s only free-admission ice skating rink. Bring your own skates or rent a pair. Kids can use skate aids, lessons are available, and Bank of America cardholders even get 10% off skate rentals when booking online. There will also be special skating performances throughout the season.

When you need a break from the cold, head to The Lodge, a cozy indoor spot with comfort food, hot drinks, and seasonal cocktails.

More to Come at Winter Village This Season

Later in the season, keep an eye out for Santa’s Corner, Cozy Igloos, and everyone’s favorite, Bumper Cars on Ice (for kids and adults!).

The Winter Village runs from October 24, 2025, through March 1, 2026, and the opening weekend takes place from Friday, October 24, to Sunday, October 26, at Bryant Park (between 40th and 42nd Streets on Sixth Avenue).

For up-to-date rink and shop hours, visit wintervillage.org.

