Radio City Christmas Spectacular Brings Extra Holiday Magic with Sensory-Friendly Performance

It’s that magical time of year again at Radio City Music Hall, when the legendary Rockettes kick off the holiday season with their dazzling 2025 Christmas Spectacular. This year’s show is even more special as it marks the Rockettes’ incredible 100th anniversary!

To celebrate, they’re making sure everyone can share in the magic, with a full range of accessibility options so every guest can enjoy the experience. Families can look forward to the third annual sensory-friendly performance, presented with TDF, plus select shows that include open captioning, audio descriptions, American Sign Language interpreters, and more ways to make the holiday fun truly welcoming for all.

Sensory-Friendly Performance

The Christmas Spectacular’s third annual sensory-friendly performance, presented in partnership with TDF, will take place on November 9 at 10 am. This year’s production features thoughtful modifications such as softer stage lighting, lowered audio levels, and additional house lighting to create a more comfortable experience.

Guests can also make their way to Radio City Music Hall’s Grand Lounge, which has been transformed into a sensory-safe space. With soft seating, fidget tools, and a calming atmosphere, it’s a great spot for anyone who needs a little time to pause and reorient during the excitement of the show.

Dedicated staff members from TDF and Radio City Music Hall, have been trained in sensory needs, and will be on-site to provide support throughout the event.

Radio City Music Hall and The Christmas Spectacular offer a variety of accessibility services to ensure more guests can experience the joy and thrills of the show. VITAC closed captioning, assistive listening devices, and relay calls made through a TTY machine are available at every performance.

In addition, American Sign Language interpreters will be present at four performances this season: Saturday, November 15, and Wednesday, December 10, at 11 am; Sunday, December 7, at 6 pm; and Wednesday, December 17, at 8 pm. An open-captioned performance will take place on Tuesday, December 2, at 5 pm, and an audio-described performance will be offered on Thursday, December 11, at 5 pm.

New Sensory Room

This season, Radio City Music Hall has teamed up with KultureCity, the world’s leading nonprofit dedicated to sensory accessibility and acceptance, to introduce the beautifully renovated Chris & Veronica Jackson Sensory Room. Open during all public events, this special space provides a calm, welcoming retreat for anyone who might feel a little overwhelmed by the excitement of the holiday festivities.

Designed with the holiday spirit in mind, the room features adjustable lighting, cozy seating, soothing visuals, and full wheelchair accessibility, making it a peaceful spot for guests of all ages to relax and recharge.

Families can also be reassured to know that sensory bags, packed with fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones, and other helpful resources, are available at every event. On top of that, all guest-facing staff have completed KultureCity training, so everyone can fully enjoy the sparkle and magic of the season.

Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance, presented in partnership with TDF, are now available at tdf.org/rockettes.

For more information on these and other accommodations, including accessible and companion seating, contact the Accessibility Services Department at accessibilityservices@msg.com or visit the Accessibility Services FAQ page.

Tickets for the 2025 Christmas Spectacular can be purchased in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets) and online.

