Fun and Learning at the Brooklyn Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo

Fun and Learning at the Brooklyn Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo

Join us for a fun-filled day of exploring educational options in our community!

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
Time: 12 pm – 3 pm
Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center, Brooklyn
1561 Bedford Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11225
Admission: Free (RSVP required)

Looking for the perfect school fit for your child? The Brooklyn Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo is your one-stop destination to explore top charter schools in Brooklyn. Meet representatives from a variety of schools, learn about their programs, and discover the best educational options for your family

Hosted by Brooklyn Family & amNY, the Brooklyn Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo brings together charter school representatives, afterschool programs, community resources, and family services under one roof.

What to Expect:

  • Meet Charter School Representatives: Learn about Brooklyn charter schools, ask questions, and even complete same-day applications.
  • Explore Programs & Services: Discover afterschool activities, support services, health & wellness resources, and more.
  • Family Fun Activities: Games, interactive activities, and giveaways for kids and families.

This is a free event, but RSVP today to secure your spot: Register here.

Interested in exhibiting? Schools and local businesses can contact Events@newyorkfamily.com to get involved.

