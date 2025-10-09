Diwali Events in NYC 2025 - New York Family

Diwali Events in NYC 2025

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains globally every year. This year, the holiday falls on October 20, and we have a roundup of events leading up to it to celebrate! Learn about the holiday and the culture that surrounds it with these events all over the city.

Manhattan

53rd Street Library, 18 West 53rd St., Midtown

Friday, Oct. 17, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Learn about the story behind Diwali with the Ramleela Diwali Puppet Show! What is the meaning of true devotion, love, kindness and valor? Brave prince Ram and his allies must rescue his kidnapped wife Sita from the King Ravan in this ancient Indian story from the Ramayana, coming to learn the true meaning of why Diwali is celebrated. Storytime, art and Diwali songs with author Anu Sehgal will follow the puppet show.

Asia Society, 725 Park Ave., Upper East Side

Saturday, Oct. 18, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

$20; $15 members; $10 children older than 2

Diwali returns to Asia Society with a colorful, fun-filled, and multi-sensorial afternoon, presented in collaboration with The Culture Tree. Enjoy music and dance performances, storytelling, and hands-on arts and crafts inspired by the holiday.

The Broome Street Ganesha Temple, 430 Broome St., 2nd Floor, SoHo

Sunday, Oct. 19, 10 am

All ages

$20

Enjoy a morning filled with beautiful prayers, rituals, and blessings. It’s a rare chance to connect with your community, immerse yourself in the joy of Diwali, and experience the magic of this auspicious day together. After the puja, enjoy a captivating Diwali storytime with author Anu Sehgal as she reads from her favorite bilingual Diwali book, Kahaani Rangeeli. The day will wrap up with a delicious prasaad and Diwali trivia.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side

Oct. 20-22, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$18

Experience rich Indian culture as you journey through different parts of India to experience art and culture while celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights.

South Street Seaport Museum, 12 Fulton St., Downtown Manhattan

Monday, Oct. 20, 3 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Seaport Museum and The Culture Tree for festive activities to mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Decorate your own “diya lamp”, enjoy a Diwali Puppet Storytime, and take part in an interactive dance workshop and performance where you will experience and dance to popular Diwali songs, music, and stories.

Brooklyn

Smorgasburg, 90 Kent Ave., Williamsburg

Saturday, Oct. 11, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free admission

This celebration of South Asian cuisine and culture features guest vendors, interactive activities, dance performances, and a curated shopping experience by Brown Girl Mag.

Leonard Library, 81 Devoe St., Williamsburg

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Color and fold your own Step-by-Step Diwali mini zine, exploring five small steps to honor Diwali and connect with the festival’s essence. Join Geshu Sugandh—local children’s book author and creator of BrooklynBiharn, a bilingual storytelling studio in English and Hindi—for a joyful, hands-on celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights from India. Through storytelling, crafts, zine-making, and snacks from her book My Heart Would Like Some More, Please!, explore Diwali, Hindi language, and the foods of India. Group size limited to 12.

One MetroTech Center, 1 MetroTech Center, Downtown Brooklyn

Thursday, Oct. 16, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Diwali through music, dance, food, and more to mark the Festival of Lights in unity, joy, and renewal.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

$35

This fun-filled celebration features a Bollywood dance workshop, henna art, kids’ arts and crafts, Sparklers, a food stall, and many local vendors. Enjoy an evening of cultural activities, delicious food, and festive fun for the whole family.​

Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park

Saturday, Oct. 18, 4 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Pandit Ravi Doobay describes traditions honoring the holy month of Kartika on the Hindu calendar and Bharatanatyam dancer Sloka Iyengar performs exquisite devotional dances.

Queens

The Figure Studio, 111-49 Lefferts Blvd., South Ozone Park

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2:30 – 3:30 pm & 4 – 5 pm.

Ages 0-14

$25

Bring the magic of the Festival of Lights to life with hands-on art, interactive storytelling, and festive fun. This boutique cultural event blends creativity, tradition, and togetherness into one unforgettable afternoon.

Queens Library – Flushing Branch, 41-17 Main St., Flushing

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 4 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with vibrant classical Indian dance performances by Sadhanalaya School of Dance. This program also includes traditions from across India, beautiful traditional clothing, and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Saturday, Oct. 18, noon – 4 pm

All ages

$20; $15 member; free for children

Celebrate Diwali with this all-ages festival and concert, featuring Pt. Kinnar Seen, Dr. Naren Budhkar, and kathak classical dancer Abha B. Roy with Srijan Dance Company. With family-friendly workshops, including block printing with Dr. Alka Mukerji, rangoli making with Dr. Anju G. Modak, Indian cooking with Chef Nupur and Queens Curry Kitchen, henna by Bella Beauty, as well as Hindi calligraphy and more. The afternoon begins with family-friendly workshops, an Indian classical and folk dance steps workshop for all ages, followed by a kathak dance presentation by Srijan Dance Company and a sitar recital by Pt. Kinnar Seen, with Dr. Naren Budhkar on tabla.

Ozone Park Library, 92-24 Rockaway Blvd., Ozone Park

Saturday, Oct. 18, 3 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy an afternoon of vibrant classical Indian dance performances, a look at how Diwali is celebrated across different regions of India, and a showcase of beautiful traditional attire.

Staten Island

St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave., St. George

Thursday, Oct. 16, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Enjoy a special Diwali storytime filled with light, laughter, and learning! Listen to readings of beautiful picture books that tell the story of Diwali, the Festival of Lights—sharing tales of the triumph of good over evil, and the traditions celebrated in homes across Southeast Asia. Afterwards, make a fun craft activity to create lanterns and rangoli designs.

