12 Awesome Halloween Events and Activities in Westchester 2025

Boys and Ghouls (and their ghost-ups!) are invited to spend the spookiest time of the year right here in Westchester! The candy will be plentiful, as well as the fun! So dress up and get ready to scare up a good time!

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Oct. 18-19, Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

All ages

$16

Arrive in costume for a not-so-scary Halloween STEAM event featuring a variety of hands-on activities.

Sheldrake Environmental Center, 685 Weaver St., Larchmont

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 – 11 am & 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 3-7

$20 per family up to 5 members

Bring your little ones out for a spooktacular morning of Halloween nature fun, featuring ghoulish games, spooky crafts, and a forest adventure. Discover nocturnal animals, go on a haunted scavenger hunt, and enjoy delicious autumn treats–all with the beautiful fall setting of trails and pond as the backdrop!

Lyndhurst, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Oct. 18-19, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

$24-$30

Enjoy a special family weekend of Trick or Treating inside the mansion! Wear your Halloween costume and roam through the halls of this Gothic mansion while the guides hand out treats for the kids! Lyndhurst welcomes visitors to explore on their own the wonders of this Gilded Age mansion during the festive Autumn season! Please bring your own trick-or-treat bag for this event.

Hart’s Brook Park, 156 Ridge Road, Hartsdale

Saturday, Oct. 18, noon – 4:30 pm

Ages 12 and younger

$7

This annual event features a DJ, a Haunted Hayride, face painting, crafts, inflatables, food trucks, a Bubble Bus, entertainers, a cider press, and more.

Hudson Park Children’s Greenhouse, 44 Wildcliff Drive, New Rochelle

Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

$10

Dive into a whimsical fall adventure unlike any other, where you and your little ones can unleash creativity and embrace the beauty of the season. As your children paint pumpkins that will illuminate any doorstep with their brilliance, watch as they discover their artistic talents and revel in the magic of the season.

Club Fit Jefferson Valley, 600 Bank Road, Jefferson Valley

Friday, Oct. 24, 6 – 8:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

$20 for the first child, $10 for every additional child

Register in advance

Kids will enjoy a night full of thrills, including a costume contest, mummy wrapping, and the opening of the Haunted Nature Trail. The fun doesn’t stop there—explore inflatables, games, music, a magician, a fortune teller, and more!

The Nature Center at Greenburgh, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale

Oct. 25-26, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am – 2 pm

Ages 5-15

$30; $25 members

Run Wild is an adventurous 1.25-mile forest run and obstacle course through the preserve. During the run, you’ll get to navigate incredible forest trails as you push your limits and face thrilling obstacles. From alligator pools and balance beams to rope swings and belly crawls, get ready to unleash your inner wild side! Grab your cape and face paint for a Halloween-themed costume run!

Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Join this Annual Halloween Spooktacular for a Special Performance and meet-and-greet with your favorite good and bad witch, flying in for 30-minute performances. After each show, enjoy photo ops with the witches! Trick–or–treat between 11 am and 1 pm throughout the center. Candy is first-come, first-served. Plus, inflatable attractions for kids and extra photo ops to capture the magic. Costumes encouraged.

Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

Oct. 25 – 26, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $8-$15

Celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year with fun programs and projects for all ages! Get your face painted, explore a haunted historic home on a Gothic Glenview Tour, learn about the stars in a scary planetarium show, and create a masquerade mask in the Family Art Workshops. Come in costume and receive candy throughout the weekend!

Gateway Port Chester, 421 Boston Post Road, Port Chester

Saturday, Oct. 25, 1 – 3 pm

Ages 12 and younger

Free

Join Gateway Port Chester Shopping Center in the courtyard outside ULTA for a free afternoon of Halloween excitement. Families are invited to bring their little ghosts, ghouls, and goblins for lively entertainment and Halloween fun. Costumes are encouraged! This family-friendly event will include a meet-and-greet with Halloween Mickey and Minnie, a Halloween carnival 3-way game, festive Halloween music, free mini pumpkins for children, and delicious Halloween cookies.

White Plains Public Library, 100 Martine Ave., White Plains

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Join the library for a spooktacular family event, featuring the talented performer Liz McNicholl! This lively and engaging performance is perfect for children and families of all ages. Liz McNicholl will bring Halloween to life with captivating stories, energetic music, and festive fun. Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy an interactive experience filled with laughter, songs, and spooky surprises.

Cliffdale Farm, 85 Teatown Rd, Croton-on-Hudson

Saturday, Nov. 1, 10:30 am – 3:45 pm

All ages

$10-$17; free for children younger than 3

Not all that glitters is gold: without her magic ring, the Faerie Queen can’t hold her Halloween Ball! Enter the Enchanted Forest for a guided adventure in search of lost treasure featuring a cast of whimsical characters and familiar forest friends. Costumes are optional, but encouraged!

