Where to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in the Bronx & Beyond

The borough is packed with famed ‘Día de los Muertos’ holiday events!

While October and November are mostly known for their respective holidays, there’s one more event that deserves just as much shine. Día de los Muertos, also known as ‘Day of the Dead’, falls between the 1st and 2nd of November, and is a Mexican celebration that honors and remembers deceased loved ones and brings families together to celebrate the lives of ancestors, believing that their spirits return to be with the living during this time.

The Bronx is heavily influenced by Latin culture, with many local businesses and attractions hosting Día de los Muertos celebrations and events. It’s a great time to educate children about Mexican culture and to celebrate the life of a loved one who may have passed on. From family art projects to dance performances, here are all of the ways to celebrate the holiday in the Bronx and Westchester.

The Bronx

1040 Grand Concourse

November 1, 1 pm to 3 pm

Every year, the Bronx Museum hosts a family-friendly event surrounding the holiday. Families and children of all ages gather for artmaking, storytelling, a communal altar (ofrenda), and cultural activities. The event is free to attend, and RSVPs are recommended but not required.

2474 Westchester Ave.

November 1, 8 pm to 10 pm

For those who prefer a more creative touch to celebrating the holiday, BAAD will host a Día de los Muertos dance compilation, bringing local artists together for a spirited night of dance, ritual, and remembrance. The choreography will span from contemporary, experimental, and cultural, and feature eight exciting dancers. Tickets can be purchased online, and there is an option for virtual viewing.

Wave Hill House, 4900 Independence Ave.

November 1, 10 am to 1 pm

The little ones can celebrate Day of the Dead by channeling their inner artist. Participants will create nicho boxes, marigold crafts, contribute to a community altar, and explore traditions of memory and remembrance at this family-friendly celebration.

378 E 151st St.

4 pm to 8 pm

With Mexican pride at the forefront, families and visitors can join this coalition for a day of magical costumes, dancing, altar buildings, and more as they pay homage to their loved ones who are no longer on this Earth.

Westchester & Upstate

511 Warburton Ave

November 1 & 2, 12 pm to 4 pm

Celebrate Día de Muertos at the Hudson River Museum with art-making activities and a community altar, where families are invited to place pictures of their departed loved ones. Family-friendly activities include a special art workshop where visitors can create their own sugar skull mask, or calavera. This is an important part of the annual celebration that ties the reality of death to more hopeful concepts of rebirth, resurrection, and regeneration.

100 Martine Ave.

November 1, 11 am to 12 pm

For the little ones, the local library is hosting an arts and crafts session accompanied by storytelling to celebrate Día de Muertos. Little ones can expect a thrilling Día de los Muertos story and will make paper petal paintings to take home!

28 Beekman Ave.

November 1, 4 pm to 9 pm

Sleepy Hollow is a great place to visit with children. Only a short hour drive away from the city, the town celebrates Día de los Muertos in the most fabulous way possible. Enjoy their main street brimming with festive activities, including face paint, live music and dance, food and craft vendors, and children’s activities. Visitors are encouraged to bring. picture of a loved one or pet for their altar.

