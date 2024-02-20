Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide
Pokémon Will Light Up the Empire State Building on Feb. 27

Pokémon Will Light Up the Empire State Building on Feb. 27
Courtesy of the Pokémon Company International

Pokémon Will Light Up the Empire State Building on Feb. 27

All aspiring Pokémon trainers should catch a glimpse at the Empire State Building next week. 

In celebration of Pokémon Day on Feb. 27, the iconic landmark will light up in blue and yellow between sunset and 2 am EST next Tuesday. 

The event will kick off a new era for the Pokémon brand as it gears up for the US premiere of Pokémon Horizons: The Series on March 7, exclusively on Netflix. 

The series is the first new mainline Pokémon animated series to be released in over 25 years, and it will introduce new characters and stories that will expand and evolve the franchise. 

That’s not where the celebration stops. Fans can join in on the festivities in-person and from home in a variety of ways. 

Head over to the Empire State Building at any time of day on Feb. 27 to access exclusive Pokémon GO content when at or near the building.

Pokémon Will Light Up the Empire State Building on Feb. 27
Courtesy of The Pokémon Company International

Complete Timed Research tasks to earn various rewards (including Incense and Lure Modules), encounter Pikachu with a party hat and interact with additional themed PokéStops. You might have a better chance at attracting the Symbol Pokémon, Unown! 

Bring the fun home with you by tuning into the Empire State Building on their social platforms (including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook) to see Captain Pikachu, one of the stars of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, explore the world-famous Observatory. 

And in the spirit of giving back to the community, The Pokémon Company International will donate $10,000 to the New York-based charity the Toy Foundation to support the organization’s mission of delivering the extraordinary benefits of play to children in need. 

Don’t miss your chance to catch ‘em all at the Empire State Building and help usher in the new era of Pokémon!

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

