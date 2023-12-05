Where to Take Photos with Santa 2023

Make memories this holiday season by taking photos with Santa! Here are some places around New York to get photos with Santa this year.

Manhattan

Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Downtown Manhattan

Mondays-Fridays, 5 – 8 pm, through Dec. 22.

Free

Santa is flying his sleigh to The Shops & Restaurants to meet with children, friends and families from across the world. Take complimentary photos with Santa in a winter wonderland.

Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Midtown

Through Dec. 24. See website for exact schedule.

Admission is free; photo packages start at $39.99

Advanced registration required

Take photos that will bring you memories for a lifetime when you visit Santa in Santaland! Visit Santa as he sits on his throne. He is excited to see you & take a photo. You can choose to sit next to him on his throne or on a red gift box nearby.

Nordstrom NYC Flagship, 225 W 57th St., Midtown

Nov. 24 – Dec. 24, Daily 2 pm and 6 pm

Free

Throughout the season, families can participate in the daily Snow Shows, featuring an appearance by Santa and his elves and complete with a magical indoor snowfall along the store’s escalators.

Santa is joined by a cast of performers and characters throughout the store, and afterward he is available to meet with children and take ‘elf-ies’ at Nordstrom NYC’s Santa House located on Lower Level Two.

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, Battery Park City

Dec. 8-24, Wednesdays – Saturdays, 10 am – 12 pm, and 3 – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 2 pm; Dec. 7, 10 am – 12 pm

Pet Photos: Thursday, December 7, 4 – 7 pm

Free

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a complimentary Santa experience at Brookfield Place. Get your own phone or cameras ready to create photo memories with Santa Claus.

Museum of Broadway, 145 W 45th St, Midtown

Dec. 10 and 17, Sundays, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm

Included with admission: $31.57-$46.82

Enjoy festive holiday treats and Meet SANTA in the SIX room for a limited time exclusive photo op with your own camera. In addition, the Museum will have holiday treats, crafts and holiday tunes to round out the events.

Conrad New York Downtown, 102 North End Avenue, Downtown Manhattan

Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 – 4 pm; Sunday, Dec. 24, 11 am – 4 pm; Monday, Dec. 25, 10 am – 3 pm.

Free

Santa will make his yearly visit to Conrad New York Downtown’s lobby for a jolly meet and greet. This is a great opportunity for families to capture a classic holiday photograph and create unforgettable memories!

Bronx

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx

WHEN: Daily, all day, through Dec. 24.

Packages start at $39.99

Bring the family dressed in their holiday best and have your photo taken with Santa. Santa is located on Level 3 near the Food Court

Bronx Little Italy, 610 Crescent Ave, Bronx

Dec. 8-23, Fridays, 12 – 2 pm, Saturdays, 3 – 5 pm

Free

Bring your cameras while shopping in Little Italy to capture photos with Santa and his elf!

Brooklyn

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Mill Basin

Through Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule.

Pet Photo Nights Dec.4 and Dec. 11, 4-7pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland.

The Old Stone House, 336 3rd Street, Park Slope

Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 am – 12 pm

$30

Bring the family out for this annual photo session with Santa, in partnership with Park Slope Parents and the Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID.

Photographer Marc Goldberg will make his professional photos available on his website for purchase, and you’re welcome to snap your own photo as well. There will be crafting tables to engage with while you wait.

Gateway Center, 501 Gateway Drive, Spring Creek

Dec. 16 & 17, 11:30 am – 2:30 pm; Dec. 23, 4 – 7 pm; Dec. 24, 1 – 4 pm.

Free

Bring your camera to meet Santa and his elves by the tree at the food court and capture holiday memories.

Queens

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale

Through Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule

Holiday Pet Photos: Monday, Dec. 4, 4-7 pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. Santa is located next to Bee’s Arts & Crafts. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst

Nov. 16-Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule

Sensory Friendly Visit: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Photo packages start at $39.99

Take photos with Santa and tell him what’s on your wishlist!

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave. Long Island City

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 – 4 pm

$5

On this special day, the Center opens its doors to welcome local children from across our diverse community, and throughout the Boroughs, for a chance to conference with Santa Claus ahead of the Big Day.

Santa is particularly fond of this opportunity, and he has told us he marks his calendar to be sure to return to the Center to meet our kids. Tea, coffee, and snacks will be on hand! And each child who walks through the door receives a free gift!

Staten Island

Pictures with Santa

Pictures with Santa Nov. 24-Dec. 24, See website for complete schedule

Santa Pet Pictures Dec. 4-5, 4 – 7 pm

Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave. Staten Island

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99.

Santa is coming to Staten Island! Make your appointment now to take photos with St. Nick!

Long Island, Nassau County

Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City

Nov. 9-Dec. 24, various times

Photo packages start at $39.99

Visit Santa and take memorable holiday photos!

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

Nov. 18-Dec. 24, various times

Pet Night Tuesdays: Nov 21, 28, Dec 5, 12 & 19, 4 pm – 7 pm

Photo package price vary

Bring the whole family to the mall for a dose of holiday magic with the one and only Santa Claus for a festive photo extravaganza!

Capture the joy and wonder of the season with a picture-perfect moment! Whether it’s your little one’s first visit or an annual tradition, Photos with Santa is the perfect way to add a touch of holiday enchantment to your family photos.

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

Weekdays, 1 – 4 pm and 5 – 8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 1 pm and Sundays, 2 – 6 pm, through Dec. 23.

Free

Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap, next to him or on a bench in front of him. Make sure to bring your own camera for pictures.

Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm, through Dec. 23.

Photo packages start at $21.99.

The Dees’ Pictures With Santa provides each family with a special and magical experience therefore, they ask that a photo package be purchased. Mrs. Claus joins Santa every Saturday. Sundays are Santa Only.

Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front Street, East Meadow

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm, through Dec. 17.

Free

Santa Claus will use his magic to visit Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow. Families are invited to take complimentary photos with Santa. Register online.

Long Island, Suffolk County

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

Daily, various times, through Dec. 24.

Pajama Photos With Santa: Tuesdays

Ugly Sweater Photos With Santa: Thursdays

Pet Photos with Santa: 12/10 and 12/17 from 6:30 pm – 8 pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Santa is back! Make reservations for memorable holiday photos in center court.

South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy. Bay Shore

Daily, various times, through Dec. 24.

Photo packages start at $39.99

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet Santa and tell him what you’re wishing for this year!

Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station

Nov. 9 – Dec. 24, various times

Pet Photos, December 10, 6:30-8pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Take holiday photos with the man in red that you will cherish for years to come!

Rockland

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Daily, various times, through Dec. 24.

Photo packages start at $39.99

Capture the magic of the season with Santa photos at Palisades Center! Visit Santa’s set in the East Court on Level One next to H&M for a fun photo experience.

Bergen

The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

Nov. 17-Dec. 23, various times

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Make merry memories this holiday season when you take photos with Santa!

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Mondays – Saturdays, various times, through Dec. 24.

Pet Photo Nights: December 4 & 11

Photo packages start at $39.99

Cue the sleigh bells…Santa is coming to town! Don’t miss this enchanting opportunity to meet Santa Claus and create cherished memories with your loved ones.

Bergen Town Center, Route 4 East & Forest Ave. Paramus, NJ

Mondays – Saturdays, various times through Dec. 24.

Photo packages start at $42.99

New Set. New Santa. New Holiday Experience at Bergen Town Center!

Paramus Park Mall, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Mondays – Saturdays, various, through Dec. 24.

Santa Pet Pictures: Mondays and Tuedays through 12/5, 4-7pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Cue the sleigh bells! Don’t miss out on taking memorable pics with the Big Guy! Special Days:

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

Daily, various, through Dec. 24.

Photo packages start at $39.99

Visit Santa at his new home, American Dream’s Holiday Dreamland, and capture your family’s holiday cheer with a Santa photo. Be sure to book your spot now – and don’t forget to bring your wish list!