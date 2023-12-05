New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family New York Family
Festivals & Holidays

Where to Take Photos with Santa in NYC

By Posted on
Where to Take Santa Photos in NYC
Unsplash

Where to Take Photos with Santa 2023

Make memories this holiday season by taking photos with Santa! Here are some places around New York to get photos with Santa this year.

Psst… Check out these holiday experiences around New York!

Manhattan

Photos with Santa Claus

Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Downtown Manhattan
Mondays-Fridays, 5 – 8 pm, through Dec. 22.
Free

Santa is flying his sleigh to The Shops & Restaurants to meet with children, friends and families from across the world. Take complimentary photos with Santa in a winter wonderland. 

Macy’s Santaland

Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Midtown
Through Dec. 24. See website for exact schedule.
Admission is free; photo packages start at $39.99
Advanced registration required

Take photos that will bring you memories for a lifetime when you visit Santa in Santaland! Visit Santa as he sits on his throne. He is excited to see you & take a photo. You can choose to sit next to him on his throne or on a red gift box nearby. 

Photos with Santa at Nordstrom NYC

Nordstrom NYC Flagship, 225 W 57th St., Midtown
Nov. 24 – Dec. 24, Daily 2 pm and 6 pm
Free

Throughout the season, families can participate in the daily Snow Shows, featuring an appearance by Santa and his elves and complete with a magical indoor snowfall along the store’s escalators.

Santa is joined by a cast of performers and characters throughout the store, and afterward he is available to meet with children and take ‘elf-ies’ at Nordstrom NYC’s Santa House located on Lower Level Two.

Selfies with Santa

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, Battery Park City
Dec. 8-24, Wednesdays – Saturdays, 10 am – 12 pm, and 3 – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 2 pm; Dec. 7, 10 am – 12 pm
Pet Photos: Thursday, December 7, 4 – 7 pm
Free

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a complimentary Santa experience at Brookfield Place. Get your own phone or cameras ready to create photo memories with Santa Claus. 

Santa Photos at the Museum of Broadway

Museum of Broadway, 145 W 45th St, Midtown
Dec. 10 and 17, Sundays, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm
Included with admission: $31.57-$46.82

Enjoy festive holiday treats and Meet SANTA in the SIX room for a limited time exclusive photo op with your own camera. In addition, the Museum will have holiday treats, crafts and holiday tunes to round out the events.

Santa Visits Conrad New York Downtown’s Lobby

Conrad New York Downtown, 102 North End Avenue, Downtown Manhattan
Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 – 4 pm; Sunday, Dec. 24, 11 am – 4 pm; Monday, Dec. 25, 10 am – 3 pm.
Free

Santa will make his yearly visit to Conrad New York Downtown’s lobby for a jolly meet and greet. This is a great opportunity for families to capture a classic holiday photograph and create unforgettable memories!

Bronx

Photos With Santa

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx
WHEN: Daily, all day, through Dec. 24.
Packages start at $39.99

Bring the family dressed in their holiday best and have your photo taken with Santa. Santa is located on Level 3 near the Food Court

Santa and his Elf visit Bronx’s Little Italy

Bronx Little Italy, 610 Crescent Ave, Bronx
Dec. 8-23, Fridays, 12 – 2 pm, Saturdays, 3 – 5 pm
Free

Bring your cameras while shopping in Little Italy to capture photos with Santa and his elf!

Brooklyn

Photos with Santa

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Mill Basin
Through Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule.
Pet Photo Nights Dec.4 and Dec. 11, 4-7pm
Photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. 

Photos with Santa

The Old Stone House, 336 3rd Street, Park Slope
Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 am – 12 pm
$30

Bring the family out for this annual photo session with Santa, in partnership with Park Slope Parents and the Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID.

Photographer Marc Goldberg will make his professional photos available on his website for purchase, and you’re welcome to snap your own photo as well. There will be crafting tables to engage with while you wait. 

Take a Selfie with Santa

Gateway Center, 501 Gateway Drive, Spring Creek
Dec. 16 & 17, 11:30 am – 2:30 pm; Dec. 23, 4 – 7 pm; Dec. 24, 1 – 4 pm.
Free

Bring your camera to meet Santa and his elves by the tree at the food court and capture holiday memories.

Queens

Photos with Santa

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale
Through Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule
Holiday Pet Photos: Monday, Dec. 4, 4-7 pm
Photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. Santa is located next to Bee’s Arts & Crafts. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.

Photos With Santa at Queens Center

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst
Nov. 16-Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule
Sensory Friendly Visit: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Photo packages start at $39.99

Take photos with Santa and tell him what’s on your wishlist! 

Santa Visits the New York Irish Center

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave. Long Island City
Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 – 4 pm
$5

On this special day, the Center opens its doors to welcome local children from across our diverse community, and throughout the Boroughs, for a chance to conference with Santa Claus ahead of the Big Day.

Santa is particularly fond of this opportunity, and he has told us he marks his calendar to be sure to return to the Center to meet our kids. Tea, coffee, and snacks will be on hand! And each child who walks through the door receives a free gift!

Staten Island

Pictures with Santa

Pictures with Santa Nov. 24-Dec. 24, See website for complete schedule
Santa Pet Pictures Dec. 4-5, 4 – 7 pm
Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave. Staten Island
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99.

Santa is coming to Staten Island! Make your appointment now to take photos with St. Nick! 

Long Island, Nassau County

Santa Photo Experience

Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City
Nov. 9-Dec. 24, various times
Photo packages start at $39.99

Visit Santa and take memorable holiday photos!

Photos with Santa

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville
Nov. 18-Dec. 24, various times
Pet Night Tuesdays: Nov 21, 28, Dec 5, 12 & 19, 4 pm – 7 pm
Photo package price vary

Bring the whole family to the mall for a dose of holiday magic with the one and only Santa Claus for a festive photo extravaganza!

Capture the joy and wonder of the season with a picture-perfect moment! Whether it’s your little one’s first visit or an annual tradition, Photos with Santa is the perfect way to add a touch of holiday enchantment to your family photos. 

Pictures with Santa

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury
Weekdays, 1 – 4 pm and 5 – 8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 1 pm and Sundays, 2 – 6 pm, through Dec. 23.
Free

Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap, next to him or on a bench in front of him. Make sure to bring your own camera for pictures.

Pictures with Santa

Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside
Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm, through Dec. 23.
Photo packages start at $21.99.

The Dees’ Pictures With Santa provides each family with a special and magical experience therefore, they ask that a photo package be purchased. Mrs. Claus joins Santa every Saturday. Sundays are Santa Only.

Santa at Stew Leonard’s East Meadow

Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front Street, East Meadow
Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm, through Dec. 17.
Free

Santa Claus will use his magic to visit Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow.  Families are invited to take complimentary photos with Santa. Register online.

Long Island, Suffolk County

Santa Photo Experience

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove
Daily, various times, through Dec. 24.
Pajama Photos With Santa: Tuesdays
Ugly Sweater Photos With Santa: Thursdays
Pet Photos with Santa: 12/10 and 12/17 from 6:30 pm – 8 pm
Photo packages start at $39.99

Santa is back! Make reservations for memorable holiday photos in center court.

Pictures with Santa

South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy. Bay Shore
Daily, various times, through Dec. 24.
Photo packages start at $39.99

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet Santa and tell him what you’re wishing for this year!

Santa Photo Experience

Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station
Nov. 9 – Dec. 24, various times
Pet Photos, December 10, 6:30-8pm
Photo packages start at $39.99

Take holiday photos with the man in red that you will cherish for years to come!

Rockland

Photos with Santa

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack
Daily, various times, through Dec. 24.
Photo packages start at $39.99

Capture the magic of the season with Santa photos at Palisades Center! Visit Santa’s set in the East Court on Level One next to H&M for a fun photo experience.

Bergen

Santa Photo Experience

The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave.,  Hackensack
Nov. 17-Dec. 23, various times
Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Make merry memories this holiday season when you take photos with Santa!

Photos with Santa

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus
Mondays – Saturdays, various times, through Dec. 24.
Pet Photo Nights: December 4 & 11
Photo packages start at $39.99

Cue the sleigh bells…Santa is coming to town! Don’t miss this enchanting opportunity to meet Santa Claus and create cherished memories with your loved ones. 

Photos with Santa

Bergen Town Center, Route 4 East & Forest Ave. Paramus, NJ
Mondays – Saturdays, various times through Dec. 24.
Photo packages start at $42.99

New Set. New Santa. New Holiday Experience at Bergen Town Center! 

Pictures with Santa

Paramus Park Mall, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus
Mondays – Saturdays, various, through Dec. 24.
Santa Pet Pictures: Mondays and Tuedays through 12/5, 4-7pm
Photo packages start at $39.99

Cue the sleigh bells! Don’t miss out on taking memorable pics with the Big Guy! Special Days: 

Photos With Santa

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ
Daily, various, through Dec. 24.
Photo packages start at $39.99

Visit Santa at his new home, American Dream’s Holiday Dreamland, and capture your family’s holiday cheer with a Santa photo. Be sure to book your spot now – and don’t forget to bring your wish list!

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Penguin Coding School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Penguin Coding School believes that &lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;anyone can code&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. The most compelling motivation for learning to code is that it enables building something kids can call their own. What makes this approach &quot;worth it&quot; for the kids is that at the end of the road, they see that their code actually does things in the real world. Not in some playpen, but in the real Internet where anyone can access it.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Programs:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Penguin Coding School &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;provides comprehensive coding education to kids ages 5-18. In-person &amp;amp; Online classes are available in Scratch, Minecraft, Roblox, Python, Javascript, Java, Robotics, and Mobile Apps. Their small class size, award winning teachers and age-appropriate curriculum ensure every child will learn coding with a smile. Penguin Coding has in-person classes in Cobble Hill and Park Slope, as well as three Massachusetts locations.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Free Trial Classes:&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-115c8d0a-7fff-6ffb-9ee2-4fd4aa248c0a&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Sign up for our award-winning&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;text-decoration: none;&quot; href=&quot;https://penguincodingschool.com/freetrial?utm_campaign=FreeTrials&amp;amp;utm_source=NYF&amp;amp;utm_medium=Directory&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;free trial classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. They offer a 60 minute free trial class in Scratch, Python, Roblox, Java, Robotics and much more! Appropriate for absolute beginners as well as those with some experience (trial classes are used to place students in the right level).&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Athletic Association of Yorkville Youths

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Serving the families and children of NYC for over 50 years with high-quality recreational activities that foster life-lessons which empower young people to succeed beyond sports. Our programs encourage positive attitudes and growth through teamwork and sportsmanship, attendance, fair play, respect, hard work, integrity and fun. Your child can participate in clinics and leagues in such sports as baseball, basketball, flag-football, lacrosse, soccer, hockey, wrestling, track, and tennis. We also offer weekly dodgeball tournaments, drama and musical theater workshops, and after school programs.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Plugged in Band

&lt;div&gt;Plugged In is a nonprofit program that offers online programs to student&amp;nbsp;musicians (Ages 10-18) in a non-competitive environment and provides band and individual performance opportunities in support of community and charitable causes.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Our programs include:&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Rock Band Classes&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Private Music Lessons&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Summer Camp&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Digital/Audio Production&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Songwriting and Recording Workshops&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Oh and hey parents, we are now offering private music lessons and our rock band program for adults too. Reach out to us for more information.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family December 2023

Related Articles