Santa Photos 2022

Make memories this holiday season by taking photos with Santa! Here are some places around New York to get photos with Santa this year.

Manhattan

Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W. 34th Street, Herald Square

November 25-December 24, See website for schedule

There is no fee to meet Santa. Optional photo packages start at $39.99

Advanced Registration Required

Take photos that will bring you memories for a lifetime when you visit Santa in Santaland! Guests will visit Santa in his office as he works behind his desk again this year. He’s excited to see you & take a photo with you as you sit on the opposite side of this desk. Young children who are not able to sit up on their own will require an adult or older child to sit with them to hold them up. Santa will not be able to hold children on his lap or desk.

Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Chelsea

December 5-16, Mondays-Fridays, 5-8pm

Free

Santa is flying his sleigh to The Shops & Restaurants to meet with children, friends and families from across the world. Santa’s helpers will take complimentary photos with guests’ cameras. Spots are available on a first come, first served basis.

Cricket’s Candy Creations, 200 Hudson Street, Tribeca

December 16-18, Friday-Sunday, 12-3pm

$20 per portrait (Tickets to candy crafting tours sold separately)

Santa is coming to town to take pictures and give away sweet treats to those on the nice list.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, Between W. 40th and 42nd Streets, 5th and 6th Avenues, Midtown

December 16-22, 2022, 10am-12pm, daily

Free

Meet Santa by the Tree and take a FREE photo together on your mobile device. Guests are welcome to borrow complimentary Bryant Park props for their photos or bring their own. There is no cost to pose with Santa, and tickets are not required. Guests will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bronx

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx

November 19-December 23, See website for schedule

Photo packages start at $39.99

Capture Magical Memories this Holiday Season and get your Photo taken with Santa! Save the Time and Skip the Line by Making Your Reservation Online.

Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx

Saturday, December 10, 10am-1pm

$10; free for adults when accompanied by a child

Advanced Registration Required

Enjoy a morning at the mansion! Families are invited to explore the museum decorated with festive holiday trees in each of the period rooms, take selfies with Santa, and children can get creative decorating their own holiday cookies in the conservatory.

Brooklyn

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Marine Park

November 18-December 24, See website for schedule

Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Pre-Booking your visit is recommended to help reduce wait time.

Queens

Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst

November 17-December 24, See website for schedule

Santa Cares , Sunday, December 4, 10-11:30am

Pet Night with Santa , Monday, December 5, 4-7pm

Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99

Capture the magic of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Pre-Booking your visit is recommended to help reduce wait time.

Rego Center, 6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park

December 3-17, Saturdays, 12-2pm

Free

Meet and take photos with Santa for free! First Come, First Served.

Westchester

The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave., White Plains

November 10-December 24, See website for schedule

Caring Santa is Coming to Town Sunday, December 4, 9-10:30am

Pet Photos with Santa Sunday, December 11, 6-7pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Get ready to tell Santa what you want for Christmas this year and take a photo to remember. Save time and reserve your spot in advance.

Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

November 17-December 24, Sundays, 12-6pm; Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Christmas Eve, 10am-4pm

Packages start at $39.99

Santa will be available for photos and visits in his NEW winter wonderland cabin. Photos are available for purchase and reservations are recommended through the Cross County Center website.

Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd, Yonkers

November 21-December 24, See website for schedule

Photo packages start at $34.95

Up on the rooftop click, click, click! Visit Santa at Ridge Hill throughout the season spreading holiday magic and taking photos with families to cherish for a lifetime. Guests will need to book a Santa reservation in advance to ensure a time slot. Walk-ups are also welcome, but it cannot be guaranteed that you will be able to visit Santa at that time. It’s recommended to stop by early in the day or right after Santa’s breaks to get on the list.

Boscobel House, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison

December 3-18, -Saturdays 12/3, 12/10 and Sunday 12/18, 10am-3pm

$14; $12 seniors; $4 children ages 4-18; free to healthcare workers, members, and children under age 4

Boscobel will be welcoming Santa Claus in their Winter Garden. He will greet children of all ages. Guests are encouraged to take their pictures and talk with Santa. Along with visiting Santa, guests are welcome to enjoy the new Winter Garden and Boscobel’s seasonally-festooned landscape. All gardens and grounds admissions ticket holders will be welcome to visit Santa.

Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights

November 25-December 24, See website for schedule

Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99

Capture the magic of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Pre-Booking your visit is recommended to help reduce wait time.

Nassau County, Long Island

Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City

November 10-December 24, See website for schedule

Pet Photos with Santa November 20-December 18, Sundays, 7-8:30pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Take photos with Santa that will bring you memories that will last beyond the holiday season. Save time by securing your spot today.

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

November 19-December 24, See website for schedule

Sensitive Santa , Sunday, December 11, 9:30-11:30am

Pet Pictures With Santa , November 22-December 20, Tuesdays beginning at 4pm

Photo packages start at $34.95

Say cheese! Santa is at Broadway Commons and he wants to see you. Have your picture taken with Santa!

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

Nov. 25, 2022 through Dec. 23, 2022, November 25, 10am-1pm & 2-6pm. Regular Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 1-4pm & 5-8pm; Weekends, 10am-1pm & 2-6pm

Free

Bring your own camera to take photos of your child with St. Nick! Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap, next to him or on a bench in front of him.

Suffolk County, Long Island

Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore

November 18-December 24, See website for schedule

Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99

The most wonderful time of year — Santa’s here! ‘Tis the season for pics with St. Nick. Don’t miss out capturing merry pics with Santa. Pre-booking your Santa Magic photo experience in encouraged. Walk-up visits are available as space permits.

Walt Whitman Mall, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station

November 17-December 24, See website for schedule

Caring Santa , Sunday, December 4, 9-10:30am

Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Secure your spot today to take photos with Santa.

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

November 10-December 24, See website for schedule

Caring Santa , Sunday, December 4, 9-10:30am

Pet Photos with Santa , November 20-December 18, Sundays, 7-8:30pm

Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Secure your spot in advance to meet and take photos with Santa.

Rockland/Bergen

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

November 18-December 24, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Sunday, 12-6-pm; Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th: 10am-4pm

Santa Cares Sunday, December 4, 9-10:30am

Pet Night with Santa , Sunday, December 11, 4-6pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, it’s time to plan your visit with Santa at Palisades Center! The jolly and joyous gift-giver invites children, families, and pets to whisper their Christmas wishes. With decked-out evergreen trees and scattered presents, it’s the perfect setup for a holiday card! Reservations are strongly encouraged for all guests, with walk-up visits available as space allows throughout the day.

Bergen Town Center, Route 4 East & Forest Avenue, Paramus

November 18-December 24, 11am-7pm, daily

Sensory Santa , Monday, December 5, 8:45-9:45am

Santa Photos Pet Days , November 28-December 12, Mondays, 5-7pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Santa is coming to Bergen Town Center to take photos with you and your family! Reservations are encouraged.

Paramus Park, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

November 18-December 24, See website for schedule

Pet Nights with Santa , November 21-December 5, Mondays, 4-7pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Embark on an enchanted adventure to take pictures with Santa. Join him to create magical memories you and your family will always remember!

The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

November 18-December 24, See website for schedule

Photo packages start at $39.99

Meet Santa and take photos with him for holiday memories you won’t want to forget. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

November 11-December 24, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm. Closed Thanksgiving.

Santa Paws , November 14-December 19, Mondays, 4-7pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

‘Tis the season for pics with St. Nick. Don’t miss out capturing merry pics with Santa. Pre-booking your Santa Magic photo experience in encouraged. Walk-up visits are available as space permits. Get a free call from Santa when you book your reservation in advance!