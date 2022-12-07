Santa Photos 2022
Make memories this holiday season by taking photos with Santa! Here are some places around New York to get photos with Santa this year.
Psst… Check out Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!
Manhattan
Santaland
Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W. 34th Street, Herald Square
November 25-December 24, See website for schedule
There is no fee to meet Santa. Optional photo packages start at $39.99
Advanced Registration Required
Take photos that will bring you memories for a lifetime when you visit Santa in Santaland! Guests will visit Santa in his office as he works behind his desk again this year. He’s excited to see you & take a photo with you as you sit on the opposite side of this desk. Young children who are not able to sit up on their own will require an adult or older child to sit with them to hold them up. Santa will not be able to hold children on his lap or desk.
Selfies with Santa
Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Chelsea
December 5-16, Mondays-Fridays, 5-8pm
Free
Santa is flying his sleigh to The Shops & Restaurants to meet with children, friends and families from across the world. Santa’s helpers will take complimentary photos with guests’ cameras. Spots are available on a first come, first served basis.
Cricket’s Candy Creations’ Dessert Before Dinner: Visit From Santa
Cricket’s Candy Creations, 200 Hudson Street, Tribeca
December 16-18, Friday-Sunday, 12-3pm
$20 per portrait (Tickets to candy crafting tours sold separately)
Santa is coming to town to take pictures and give away sweet treats to those on the nice list.
Santa’s Corner
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, Between W. 40th and 42nd Streets, 5th and 6th Avenues, Midtown
December 16-22, 2022, 10am-12pm, daily
Free
Bronx
Photos with Santa Claus
The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx
November 19-December 23, See website for schedule
Photo packages start at $39.99
Capture Magical Memories this Holiday Season and get your Photo taken with Santa! Save the Time and Skip the Line by Making Your Reservation Online.
Selfies with Santa and Cookies and Crafts
Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx
Saturday, December 10, 10am-1pm
$10; free for adults when accompanied by a child
Advanced Registration Required
Enjoy a morning at the mansion! Families are invited to explore the museum decorated with festive holiday trees in each of the period rooms, take selfies with Santa, and children can get creative decorating their own holiday cookies in the conservatory.
Brooklyn
Photos with Santa
Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Marine Park
November 18-December 24, See website for schedule
Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99
The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Pre-Booking your visit is recommended to help reduce wait time.
Queens
Photos with Santa at the Queens Center Mall
Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst
November 17-December 24, See website for schedule
Santa Cares, Sunday, December 4, 10-11:30am
Pet Night with Santa, Monday, December 5, 4-7pm
Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99
Capture the magic of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Pre-Booking your visit is recommended to help reduce wait time.
Free Photos with Santa
Rego Center, 6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park
December 3-17, Saturdays, 12-2pm
Free
Meet and take photos with Santa for free! First Come, First Served.
Westchester
Santa Photos at The Westchester
The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave., White Plains
November 10-December 24, See website for schedule
Caring Santa is Coming to Town Sunday, December 4, 9-10:30am
Pet Photos with Santa Sunday, December 11, 6-7pm
Photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Get ready to tell Santa what you want for Christmas this year and take a photo to remember. Save time and reserve your spot in advance.
Santa Photos
Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers
November 17-December 24, Sundays, 12-6pm; Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Christmas Eve, 10am-4pm
Packages start at $39.99
Santa will be available for photos and visits in his NEW winter wonderland cabin. Photos are available for purchase and reservations are recommended through the Cross County Center website.
Santa At Ridge Hill
Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd, Yonkers
November 21-December 24, See website for schedule
Photo packages start at $34.95
Up on the rooftop click, click, click! Visit Santa at Ridge Hill throughout the season spreading holiday magic and taking photos with families to cherish for a lifetime. Guests will need to book a Santa reservation in advance to ensure a time slot. Walk-ups are also welcome, but it cannot be guaranteed that you will be able to visit Santa at that time. It’s recommended to stop by early in the day or right after Santa’s breaks to get on the list.
Visit Santa at Boscobel
Boscobel House, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison
December 3-18, -Saturdays 12/3, 12/10 and Sunday 12/18, 10am-3pm
$14; $12 seniors; $4 children ages 4-18; free to healthcare workers, members, and children under age 4
Boscobel will be welcoming Santa Claus in their Winter Garden. He will greet children of all ages. Guests are encouraged to take their pictures and talk with Santa. Along with visiting Santa, guests are welcome to enjoy the new Winter Garden and Boscobel’s seasonally-festooned landscape. All gardens and grounds admissions ticket holders will be welcome to visit Santa.
Photos with Santa at the Jefferson Valley Mall
Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights
November 25-December 24, See website for schedule
Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99
Capture the magic of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Pre-Booking your visit is recommended to help reduce wait time.
Nassau County, Long Island
Time to Book Santa Photos at Roosevelt Field
Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City
November 10-December 24, See website for schedule
Pet Photos with Santa November 20-December 18, Sundays, 7-8:30pm
Photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Take photos with Santa that will bring you memories that will last beyond the holiday season. Save time by securing your spot today.
Pictures with Santa
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville
November 19-December 24, See website for schedule
Sensitive Santa, Sunday, December 11, 9:30-11:30am
Pet Pictures With Santa, November 22-December 20, Tuesdays beginning at 4pm
Photo packages start at $34.95
Say cheese! Santa is at Broadway Commons and he wants to see you. Have your picture taken with Santa!
Pictures with Santa
Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury
Nov. 25, 2022 through Dec. 23, 2022, November 25, 10am-1pm & 2-6pm. Regular Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 1-4pm & 5-8pm; Weekends, 10am-1pm & 2-6pm
Free
Bring your own camera to take photos of your child with St. Nick! Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap, next to him or on a bench in front of him.
Suffolk County, Long Island
Photos with Santa
Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore
November 18-December 24, See website for schedule
Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99
The most wonderful time of year — Santa’s here! ‘Tis the season for pics with St. Nick. Don’t miss out capturing merry pics with Santa. Pre-booking your Santa Magic photo experience in encouraged. Walk-up visits are available as space permits.
Time to Book Santa Photos at Walt Whitman Mall
Walt Whitman Mall, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station
November 17-December 24, See website for schedule
Caring Santa, Sunday, December 4, 9-10:30am
Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Secure your spot today to take photos with Santa.
Time to Book Santa Photos at Smith Haven Mall
Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove
November 10-December 24, See website for schedule
Caring Santa, Sunday, December 4, 9-10:30am
Pet Photos with Santa, November 20-December 18, Sundays, 7-8:30pm
Visit is free, photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Secure your spot in advance to meet and take photos with Santa.
Rockland/Bergen
Visit Santa at Palisades Center
Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack
November 18-December 24, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Sunday, 12-6-pm; Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th: 10am-4pm
Santa Cares Sunday, December 4, 9-10:30am
Pet Night with Santa, Sunday, December 11, 4-6pm
Photo packages start at $39.99
Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, it’s time to plan your visit with Santa at Palisades Center! The jolly and joyous gift-giver invites children, families, and pets to whisper their Christmas wishes. With decked-out evergreen trees and scattered presents, it’s the perfect setup for a holiday card! Reservations are strongly encouraged for all guests, with walk-up visits available as space allows throughout the day.
Santa at BTC
Bergen Town Center, Route 4 East & Forest Avenue, Paramus
November 18-December 24, 11am-7pm, daily
Sensory Santa, Monday, December 5, 8:45-9:45am
Santa Photos Pet Days, November 28-December 12, Mondays, 5-7pm
Photo packages start at $39.99
Santa is coming to Bergen Town Center to take photos with you and your family! Reservations are encouraged.
Pictures with Santa
Paramus Park, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus
November 18-December 24, See website for schedule
Pet Nights with Santa, November 21-December 5, Mondays, 4-7pm
Photo packages start at $39.99
Embark on an enchanted adventure to take pictures with Santa. Join him to create magical memories you and your family will always remember!
Time to Book Santa Photos at The Shops at Riverside
The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack
November 18-December 24, See website for schedule
Photo packages start at $39.99
Meet Santa and take photos with him for holiday memories you won’t want to forget. Reservations are highly encouraged.
Photos with Santa
Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus
November 11-December 24, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm. Closed Thanksgiving.
Santa Paws, November 14-December 19, Mondays, 4-7pm
Photo packages start at $39.99
‘Tis the season for pics with St. Nick. Don’t miss out capturing merry pics with Santa. Pre-booking your Santa Magic photo experience in encouraged. Walk-up visits are available as space permits. Get a free call from Santa when you book your reservation in advance!