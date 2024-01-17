New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Things To Do

PAW Patrol Live! Comes to NYC in 2024

By Posted on
PAW Patrol Live! Comes to NYC in 2024
Pexels

PAW Patrol Live! Comes to NYC in 2024

Get ready to see some of your favorite rescue pups live on stage! PAW Patrol Live! is coming to New York City this spring, set to delight families and kids of all ages. 

The super cute show is called “The Great Pirate Adventure,” and it takes place on Pirate Day in exciting Adventure Bay, the main setting for the adorable search and rescue dogs from the popular animated series.

What is PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure About?

Curious about the plotline? Here’s the story: As Mayor Goodway prepares for a celebration, Ryder and his team of pirate pups have to save Cap’n Turbot from a cavern. At the same time, they find a secret treasure map. 

The PAW Patrol embarks to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger gets it first. It’s all paws on deck for this adventure!

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure will show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21. 

What to Expect at PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure

See the pups embark on this heroic adventure to find the secret treasure, and see these fun characters along the way: 

Chase: A German shepherd, this police pup is a natural leader.

Chickaletta: This cutie is Mayor Goodway’s chicken. She lives in the mayor’s handbag.

Mayor Goodway: The mayor of Adventure Bay.

Mayor Humdinger: The not-so-nice mayor of nearby Foggy Bottom. 

Marshall: This adorable Dalmatian pup is the team’s brave fire-dog.

Rocky: He’s a mixed breed recycling pup. As a creative pooch, he has lots of ideas, and someone else’s trash is often his treasure.

Rubble: This tough construction bulldog has a heart of gold. He’s strong, ready to help, funny and sweet!

Ryder: The 10-year-old boy who runs the lookout and leads the other patrol members. He adopted the puppies and trained them to be part of PAW Patrol.

Skye: She’s a fearless pup who’s smart and loyal.

Tracker: Get ready to meet Tracker! This young canine is the newest member of the patrol.

Cap’n Turbot: He’s a marine biologist and fisherman who has a boat called The Flounder. He loves finding marine wildlife!

Zuma: He’s a playful pup who serves as the patrol’s water-rescue dog. 

Are you little pups huge fans of PAW Patrol? Consider getting the “Very Important Pups” package. This fun VIP experience has a lot of perks your kids will enjoy.

VIPs will receive premium seating in one of the first five rows at the show and admission to the interactive post-show PAW Patrol Live! VIP experience which includes a character photo opportunity and exclusive souvenir item. 

What You Need to Know About Attending PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure in NYC

Where is the show located?

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure will be at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, located at 4 Penn Plaza in Manhattan

What are the dates and showtimes?

Show times for PAW Patrol Live! in NYC are:

  • Saturday, April 20, 2024: 10am, 2pm, 5:30pm
  • Sunday, April 21, 2024: 10am and 2pm

NOTE: Doors open one hour prior to showtime.

How much are tickets to the show?

Tickets start at $74. 

How long is the show?

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is 85 minutes including a 15- minute intermission.

For more information about PAW Patrol Live!, including how to get tickets and what to expect during the show, visit the website

Psst… Here are the Top 18 Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Barbara Russo

Barbara Russo was born and raised in New York City, resides in Staten Island and is a reporter at New York Family. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the City University of New York and enjoys playing guitar, following current events, and hanging out with her pet rabbits.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

5Photo for Kids

&lt;div class=&quot;yj6qo&quot;&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;&quot;&gt;After-school workshops for kids ages 11 to 17 designed to introduce students to the art of photography and the digital camera as a creative instrument to capture and create dynamic photographs. Students will learn aperture, shutter speed and ISO, photograph outdoors, exploring Brooklyn and beyond, and indoors,&amp;nbsp;shooting table-top set-ups and portraits. Students receive post-production (editing) education, and one of their images framed to take home.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;&quot;&gt;For more information go to&amp;nbsp;&lt;a style=&quot;color: #1155cc;&quot; href=&quot;http://www.5photoforkids.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.5photoforkids.com/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1660069281091000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw1KP0em53ueNVsC10B-h7-P&quot;&gt;www.5photoforkids.com&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

That's Mandarin

&lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;That&#039;s Mandarin is one of the oldest Chinese language schools in China. With a unique approach to language learning and our own in-house teaching methodologies; we aim to be not only the most experienced, but also one of the best Mandarin schools in China! We focus on providing the smoothest service and the best teaching experience to all our students; no matter whether they are studying Chinese online with our innovative online language learning system or at one of our Chinese language schools in China. Founded in 2005, That&amp;rsquo;s Mandarin has been delivering excellence in Chinese teaching for over 15 years to more than 30,000 students of different nationalities. We now have schools in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen with plans to open more locations in more cities soon.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p3&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;COURSE INFO&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Learn Chinese online and enjoy private online classes with our &lt;strong&gt;professional native Chinese teachers &lt;/strong&gt;anytime, anywhere. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Our Online Chinese Course is perfect for students abroad who want to learn Chinese &lt;strong&gt;remotely&lt;/strong&gt;. Besides, online Chinese classes are also a great opportunity for those who &lt;strong&gt;don&amp;rsquo;t have enough time &lt;/strong&gt;to come to our Mandarin school. By using That&amp;rsquo;s Mandarin &lt;strong&gt;special learning platform&lt;/strong&gt;, you can have online Mandarin classes with our teachers &lt;strong&gt;anytime &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;anywhere&lt;/strong&gt;.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;We Offer：&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Standard Chinese Course&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; HSK Preparation Course&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese Course for Kids&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese Course for Corporate Clients&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;All lessons are private Chinese classes with certified native Chinese teachers with 24/7 access to our online system.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;For every new student we offer a &lt;strong&gt;free trial lesson &lt;/strong&gt;with us.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Online Classes Content:&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;REAL-LIFE PRACTICE&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Communication skills&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Speaking practice&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Real-life situations&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Modern Chinese expressions&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LANGUAGE LEARNING&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; HSK Vocabulary&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Daily Vocabulary&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Useful Grammar&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Set Phrases&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Slang &amp;amp; Idioms&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;CULTURAL ELEMENTS&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese culture&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Natural wonders&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Famous sights&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Festivals &amp;amp; traditions&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Classic literature, opera &amp;amp; art&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;HEATED DISCUSSIONS&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Discovering interesting topics&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Discussing global topics&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Social phenomena&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Cultural differences&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;How&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;strong&gt;much?&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot; style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;The price starts at $24.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;When?&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;The schedule depends on your availability as the course is fully customized.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Where?&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;We use our in-house &lt;strong&gt;digital platform NihaoCafe &lt;/strong&gt;to help you connect with your teacher, review class notes, and schedule classes.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Online Chinese Class content and teacher&amp;rsquo;s notes automatically get recorded into the system, so it&amp;rsquo;s easy to &lt;strong&gt;review your classes&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; There&amp;rsquo;s a huge teaching &lt;strong&gt;resource database&lt;/strong&gt;, so you can prepare for your future online Chinese classes in advance&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; There is an online course &lt;strong&gt;arrangement system &lt;/strong&gt;that manages your booked Chinese classes &amp;ndash; to guarantee that wherever you are, you and your teachers can stay informed about the online Mandarin class schedule and changes&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Teachers can also add their &lt;strong&gt;own courseware &lt;/strong&gt;including webpages, PowerPoint presentations, videos, etc. into the system anytime&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Our professional &lt;strong&gt;IT team &lt;/strong&gt;is online 24 hours a day, ready to solve any unexpected issues&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;CONTACT&lt;/strong&gt;:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Website: https://www.thatsmandarin.com&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Email: [email protected]&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Phone: +86 10 8448 9799&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

CK Kids

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;CK Kids offers various classes and programs, including Afterschool Program, Lil Chefs, Boys Hip-Hop, Ninja Starz, Lil Artists, CK Kids Athletic Programs, Acrobatics, Dance and Drama, and Karate.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family January 2024

Related Articles