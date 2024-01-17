PAW Patrol Live! Comes to NYC in 2024

Get ready to see some of your favorite rescue pups live on stage! PAW Patrol Live! is coming to New York City this spring, set to delight families and kids of all ages.

The super cute show is called “The Great Pirate Adventure,” and it takes place on Pirate Day in exciting Adventure Bay, the main setting for the adorable search and rescue dogs from the popular animated series.

What is PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure About?

Curious about the plotline? Here’s the story: As Mayor Goodway prepares for a celebration, Ryder and his team of pirate pups have to save Cap’n Turbot from a cavern. At the same time, they find a secret treasure map.

The PAW Patrol embarks to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger gets it first. It’s all paws on deck for this adventure!

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure will show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21.

What to Expect at PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure

See the pups embark on this heroic adventure to find the secret treasure, and see these fun characters along the way:

Chase: A German shepherd, this police pup is a natural leader.

Chickaletta: This cutie is Mayor Goodway’s chicken. She lives in the mayor’s handbag.

Mayor Goodway: The mayor of Adventure Bay.

Mayor Humdinger: The not-so-nice mayor of nearby Foggy Bottom.

Marshall: This adorable Dalmatian pup is the team’s brave fire-dog.

Rocky: He’s a mixed breed recycling pup. As a creative pooch, he has lots of ideas, and someone else’s trash is often his treasure.

Rubble: This tough construction bulldog has a heart of gold. He’s strong, ready to help, funny and sweet!

Ryder: The 10-year-old boy who runs the lookout and leads the other patrol members. He adopted the puppies and trained them to be part of PAW Patrol.

Skye: She’s a fearless pup who’s smart and loyal.

Tracker: Get ready to meet Tracker! This young canine is the newest member of the patrol.

Cap’n Turbot: He’s a marine biologist and fisherman who has a boat called The Flounder. He loves finding marine wildlife!

Zuma: He’s a playful pup who serves as the patrol’s water-rescue dog.

Are you little pups huge fans of PAW Patrol? Consider getting the “Very Important Pups” package. This fun VIP experience has a lot of perks your kids will enjoy.

VIPs will receive premium seating in one of the first five rows at the show and admission to the interactive post-show PAW Patrol Live! VIP experience which includes a character photo opportunity and exclusive souvenir item.

What You Need to Know About Attending PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure in NYC

Where is the show located?

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure will be at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, located at 4 Penn Plaza in Manhattan.

What are the dates and showtimes?

Show times for PAW Patrol Live! in NYC are:

Saturday, April 20, 2024: 10am, 2pm, 5:30pm

Sunday, April 21, 2024: 10am and 2pm

NOTE: Doors open one hour prior to showtime.

How much are tickets to the show?

Tickets start at $74.

How long is the show?

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is 85 minutes including a 15- minute intermission.

For more information about PAW Patrol Live!, including how to get tickets and what to expect during the show, visit the website.

