Passover Events for Families 2023

Passover 2023 starts on April 5 and is a time for families to celebrate the Jewish people’s freedom from the pharaoh of Egypt.

Whether you are looking to start new holiday traditions with the family or are looking for a way to get kids more involved in the festivities, there are tons of events and activities that the whole family will love!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

The Jewish Museum, Scheuer Auditorium, 1109 5th Ave., Upper East Side

Sunday, April 2, 11 am – 3:30 pm

Ages 3-8

Free with admission: $18; $12 seniors; $8 students; free for youth younger than 18 and members.

This Passover extravaganza features art, music, and dancing! Set yourself free to the joyful sounds of Grammy-winner Joanie Leeds, craft a holiday work of art, create a freedom shaker, add to a giant mixed-media seder themed installation, explore the galleries, and more!

This program will be offered in American Sign Language and with interpretation.

Nat’s on Bank, 51 Bank St., West Village

Wednesday, April 5, 5 – 9:30 pm

All ages

$75 per person

Advanced reservations required.

Nat’s on Bank, the West Village eatery known for its whimsical design, is hosting their first Seder dinner, featuring a three-course, prix-fixe menu of modernized takes on holiday staples.

Each dish served will represent a piece of the Seder plate, with highlights including beet pickled deviled egg, Charoset, Zaroah, Kugel Fries, and Chocolate Dipped Matzo. Nat’s branded Haggadahs will be available for guests to use if they choose to.

Chabad of the West Side, 166 West 97th Street, Upper West Side

Wednesday, April 5, 7 pm

All ages

$125; $95 child over 3

Advanced registration required

Experience the story of Pesach through a dramatic reenactment of the escape from Egypt then take part in the seder.

Old Stove Pub, 1076 1st Ave., Turtle Bay

Wednesday, April 5, 7 pm

All ages

$120; $60 child

Advanced registration required

Join Chabad Sutton for a warm, inviting, and gourmet Seder led by Rabbi Shmuel and Raizy Metzger and family. Kosher catering by Pomegranate.

The 92nd Street Y, New York, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

Thursday, April 6, 5 pm

All ages

$125; $75 child; $25 children younger than 2

Advanced registration required

Passover heralds new growth and invites us to taste freedom! Join the 92NY for a joyful celebration filled with singing, interactive storytelling, delicious food & wine, and best of all … no cooking or cleaning up!

Virtual via The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave at 92nd St, Upper East Side

Sunday, April 9, 10 – 11 am

Ages 4-10

Free

Advanced registration required

Explore vibrant paintings by Chagall, imaginatively designed seder plates, and other striking works by artists in the Jewish Museum’s collection. Get inspired using drawing and found collage elements to design a unique Passover scene for the holiday.

Bronx

The Bronx Jewish Center, 900 Pelham Pkwy S., Van Nest

Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 pm

All ages

Contact for pricing

Advanced registration required

Celebrate the holiday in a warm and inviting atmosphere, with gourmet Passover cuisine, and a meaningful and interactive seder.

Brooklyn

Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy, Crown Heights

Sundays, 1 – 4:30 pm, through April 2.

All ages

Included with admission: $15; $12 seniors 65 and older with ID.

This annual Model Matzah Factory is back! Can you bake that matzah before the dough rises? Join the museum to cut, thresh, and grind wheat into flour. Race against the clock as you mix, punch, roll and bake your very own matzahs to take home.

Congregation B’nai Jacob, 401 9th St., Park Slope

Wednesday, April 5, 8 pm

All ages

$60; $30 child

Advanced registration required

Join the Chabad of Park Slope for a Passover Seder you will remember for a lifetime. Relive the exodus from Egypt, discover the eternal meaning of the Hagaddah, and enjoy handmade Shmurah Matzah.

Chabad of DUMBO, 205 Plymouth Street 1st Floor, DUMBO

Wednesday, April 5, 8 pm and Thursday, April 6, 8:30 pm.

All ages

Suggested donation of $36 per person

Celebrate Passover and take part in one or both seders with Chabad of DUMBO.

Queens

Yeshiva Har Torah, 250-10 Grand Central Pkwy., Bellerose

Wednesday, April 5, 7:15 pm

All ages

$50; $30 child

Advanced registration required

Enjoy the holiday in a warm and inviting atmosphere with gourmet Passover cuisine and enjoy a meaningful and interactive seder.

JCC-Chabad of LIC-Astoria, 10-29 48th Avenue, Long Island City

Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 pm

All ages

$100; $50 per child. After March 29: $150; $75 per child.

Join Chabad of LIC-Astoria for an enchanting Passover Seder and embark on a journey commemorating the Exodus.

Discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Matzah, Wine and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique tradition and customs.

Staten Island

Chabad Lubavitch of Staten Island, 289 Harold St.

Wednesday, April 5, 7:30-9:30pm

All ages

$40; $25 ages 2-12

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Passover with family and friends. Enjoy a community Seder with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, wine and dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.

Chabad South Shore Staten Island, 592 Woodrow Rd.

Wednesday, April 5, 7:45pm and Thursday, April 6, 8pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Enjoy gourmet Passover cuisine and the retelling of the Passover story with Chabad of the South Shore.

Long Island, Nassau County

Chabad of Oceanside, 3700 Oceanside Road W, Oceanside

Sunday, April 2, 10:30 am

All ages

$10 per child

Advanced registration required

Make your very own handmade matzah, do some taste testing, and hear the story of Passover.

Temple Hillel, 1000 Rosedale Road, Valley Stream

Wednesday, April 5, 7pm and Thursday, April 6, 7:45pm

All ages

$54 ages 11 and older; $25 ages 4-10

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Passover with a traditional seder. Attend one of both. For 2nd Seder Location, please call Itty at 516-359-2453.

Chabad of Oceanside, 3700 Oceanside Road W, Oceanside

Thursday, April 6, 8pm

All ages

$70; $45 per child

Advanced registration required

Relive the exodus, discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.

Long Island, Suffolk County

Chabad of the Hampton, 13 Woods Ln., East Hamptons

Wednesday, March 29, 4 – 6:30 pm

All ages

Free

Get ready for Passover by mixing, rolling, and baking your very own matzah from scratch! Paint & decorate a seder plate to use at your seder table. Children will learn about the story of Passover and the process of matzah baking in this very hands on family program.

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Ln., East Hampton

Wednesday, April 5, 6:30pm

All ages

Free; donations accepted

Advanced registration required

Join this interactive, meaningful, and delicious Passover seder! All are welcome! No prior affiliation necessary!

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills

Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, 8pm

All ages

$55; $30 children younger than 12

Advanced registration required

Share the spirit and the warmth of the Passover experience in a traditional setting with family, friends and the community. Relive the Exodus and discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah. Complete with matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.

Rockland

Crowne Plaza Suffern, 3 Executive Blvd., Suffern

Wednesday, April 5, 7 pm

All ages

$55; $30 child

Advanced registration required

Take part in a beautiful and spiritual Passover seder. .

Chabad of the Nyacks, Address provided with reservation

Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 pm

All ages

$55; $25 children 3-12

Advance registration required by March 31

Relive the exodus, discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.

Chabad of Englewood, 157 Van Nostrand Ave. Englewood, NJ

Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 pm

All ages

$70; $45 child. After March 30: $85; $60 child

Advanced registration required

Experience a meaningful and uplifting seder in a warm, family environment. Enjoy a four course dinner and return inspired.

Temple Beth El of Rutherford, NJ, 185 Montross Ave. Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, April 6, 8 pm

All ages

$36 minimum registration fee

Advanced registration required

Celebrate the holiday of Freedom at an inspirational seder complete with gourmet Passover dinner, the original handmade Shumrah matzoh, and 4 cups of exquisite Kosher wines.

Journey through the Haggadah with traditional songs, stories, and inspirational insights. The Seder is English friendly so everyone can feel welcome.

Friends of Lubavitch of Bergen County, 513 Kenwood Place, Teaneck

Thursday, April 6, 8:15 pm.

All ages

$54 adult; $36 child

Advanced registration required

Enjoy the Holiday of Freedom with family and friends at an inspirational Seder, complete with handmade Shmurah matzah, four cups of wine or grape juice, and a gourmet Passover dinner.