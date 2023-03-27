Passover Events for Families 2023
Passover 2023 starts on April 5 and is a time for families to celebrate the Jewish people’s freedom from the pharaoh of Egypt.
Whether you are looking to start new holiday traditions with the family or are looking for a way to get kids more involved in the festivities, there are tons of events and activities that the whole family will love!
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
- Manhattan
- Bronx
- Brooklyn
- Queens
- Staten Island
- Long Island, Nassau County
- Long Island, Suffolk County
- Rockland
Manhattan
Freedom Art Jam – In-Person Family Day
The Jewish Museum, Scheuer Auditorium, 1109 5th Ave., Upper East Side
Sunday, April 2, 11 am – 3:30 pm
Ages 3-8
Free with admission: $18; $12 seniors; $8 students; free for youth younger than 18 and members.
This Passover extravaganza features art, music, and dancing! Set yourself free to the joyful sounds of Grammy-winner Joanie Leeds, craft a holiday work of art, create a freedom shaker, add to a giant mixed-media seder themed installation, explore the galleries, and more!
This program will be offered in American Sign Language and with interpretation.
Seder Dinner
Nat’s on Bank, 51 Bank St., West Village
Wednesday, April 5, 5 – 9:30 pm
All ages
$75 per person
Advanced reservations required.
Nat’s on Bank, the West Village eatery known for its whimsical design, is hosting their first Seder dinner, featuring a three-course, prix-fixe menu of modernized takes on holiday staples.
Each dish served will represent a piece of the Seder plate, with highlights including beet pickled deviled egg, Charoset, Zaroah, Kugel Fries, and Chocolate Dipped Matzo. Nat’s branded Haggadahs will be available for guests to use if they choose to.
Family Seder
Chabad of the West Side, 166 West 97th Street, Upper West Side
Wednesday, April 5, 7 pm
All ages
$125; $95 child over 3
Advanced registration required
Experience the story of Pesach through a dramatic reenactment of the escape from Egypt then take part in the seder.
Chabad Sutton’s 16 Annual Passover Seder
Old Stove Pub, 1076 1st Ave., Turtle Bay
Wednesday, April 5, 7 pm
All ages
$120; $60 child
Advanced registration required
Join Chabad Sutton for a warm, inviting, and gourmet Seder led by Rabbi Shmuel and Raizy Metzger and family. Kosher catering by Pomegranate.
Intergenerational Community Seder
The 92nd Street Y, New York, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side
Thursday, April 6, 5 pm
All ages
$125; $75 child; $25 children younger than 2
Advanced registration required
Passover heralds new growth and invites us to taste freedom! Join the 92NY for a joyful celebration filled with singing, interactive storytelling, delicious food & wine, and best of all … no cooking or cleaning up!
Picture This! Collage Wonders for Passover Virtual Tour & Art Workshop
Virtual via The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave at 92nd St, Upper East Side
Sunday, April 9, 10 – 11 am
Ages 4-10
Free
Advanced registration required
Explore vibrant paintings by Chagall, imaginatively designed seder plates, and other striking works by artists in the Jewish Museum’s collection. Get inspired using drawing and found collage elements to design a unique Passover scene for the holiday.
Bronx
Passover Seder
The Bronx Jewish Center, 900 Pelham Pkwy S., Van Nest
Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 pm
All ages
Contact for pricing
Advanced registration required
Celebrate the holiday in a warm and inviting atmosphere, with gourmet Passover cuisine, and a meaningful and interactive seder.
Brooklyn
Matzah Bakery Workshop
Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy, Crown Heights
Sundays, 1 – 4:30 pm, through April 2.
All ages
Included with admission: $15; $12 seniors 65 and older with ID.
This annual Model Matzah Factory is back! Can you bake that matzah before the dough rises? Join the museum to cut, thresh, and grind wheat into flour. Race against the clock as you mix, punch, roll and bake your very own matzahs to take home.
Passover Seder with Chabad Park Slope
Congregation B’nai Jacob, 401 9th St., Park Slope
Wednesday, April 5, 8 pm
All ages
$60; $30 child
Advanced registration required
Join the Chabad of Park Slope for a Passover Seder you will remember for a lifetime. Relive the exodus from Egypt, discover the eternal meaning of the Hagaddah, and enjoy handmade Shmurah Matzah.
Passover with Chabad of DUMBO
Chabad of DUMBO, 205 Plymouth Street 1st Floor, DUMBO
Wednesday, April 5, 8 pm and Thursday, April 6, 8:30 pm.
All ages
Suggested donation of $36 per person
Celebrate Passover and take part in one or both seders with Chabad of DUMBO.
Queens
Passover Seder with Temple Torah
Yeshiva Har Torah, 250-10 Grand Central Pkwy., Bellerose
Wednesday, April 5, 7:15 pm
All ages
$50; $30 child
Advanced registration required
Enjoy the holiday in a warm and inviting atmosphere with gourmet Passover cuisine and enjoy a meaningful and interactive seder.
Passover Community Seder at Chabad of Long Island City
JCC-Chabad of LIC-Astoria, 10-29 48th Avenue, Long Island City
Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 pm
All ages
$100; $50 per child. After March 29: $150; $75 per child.
Join Chabad of LIC-Astoria for an enchanting Passover Seder and embark on a journey commemorating the Exodus.
Discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Matzah, Wine and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique tradition and customs.
Staten Island
Pesach Seder
Chabad Lubavitch of Staten Island, 289 Harold St.
Wednesday, April 5, 7:30-9:30pm
All ages
$40; $25 ages 2-12
Advanced registration required
Celebrate Passover with family and friends. Enjoy a community Seder with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, wine and dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.
Passover Seder
Chabad South Shore Staten Island, 592 Woodrow Rd.
Wednesday, April 5, 7:45pm and Thursday, April 6, 8pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Enjoy gourmet Passover cuisine and the retelling of the Passover story with Chabad of the South Shore.
Long Island, Nassau County
Family Model Matzah Bakery
Chabad of Oceanside, 3700 Oceanside Road W, Oceanside
Sunday, April 2, 10:30 am
All ages
$10 per child
Advanced registration required
Make your very own handmade matzah, do some taste testing, and hear the story of Passover.
Passover Seder with Chabad Valley Stream
Temple Hillel, 1000 Rosedale Road, Valley Stream
Wednesday, April 5, 7pm and Thursday, April 6, 7:45pm
All ages
$54 ages 11 and older; $25 ages 4-10
Advanced registration required
Celebrate Passover with a traditional seder. Attend one of both. For 2nd Seder Location, please call Itty at 516-359-2453.
Seder at Chabad of Oceanside
Chabad of Oceanside, 3700 Oceanside Road W, Oceanside
Thursday, April 6, 8pm
All ages
$70; $45 per child
Advanced registration required
Relive the exodus, discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.
Long Island, Suffolk County
Family Model Matzah Bakery
Chabad of the Hampton, 13 Woods Ln., East Hamptons
Wednesday, March 29, 4 – 6:30 pm
All ages
Free
Get ready for Passover by mixing, rolling, and baking your very own matzah from scratch! Paint & decorate a seder plate to use at your seder table. Children will learn about the story of Passover and the process of matzah baking in this very hands on family program.
Community Passover Seder
Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Ln., East Hampton
Wednesday, April 5, 6:30pm
All ages
Free; donations accepted
Advanced registration required
Join this interactive, meaningful, and delicious Passover seder! All are welcome! No prior affiliation necessary!
Passover Seders
The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills
Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, 8pm
All ages
$55; $30 children younger than 12
Advanced registration required
Share the spirit and the warmth of the Passover experience in a traditional setting with family, friends and the community. Relive the Exodus and discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah. Complete with matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.
Rockland
Community Passover Seder
Crowne Plaza Suffern, 3 Executive Blvd., Suffern
Wednesday, April 5, 7 pm
All ages
$55; $30 child
Advanced registration required
Take part in a beautiful and spiritual Passover seder. .
Community Passover Seder
Chabad of the Nyacks, Address provided with reservation
Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 pm
All ages
$55; $25 children 3-12
Advance registration required by March 31
Relive the exodus, discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.
Passover Seder with Chabad of Englewood: A Taste of Freedom
Chabad of Englewood, 157 Van Nostrand Ave. Englewood, NJ
Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 pm
All ages
$70; $45 child. After March 30: $85; $60 child
Advanced registration required
Experience a meaningful and uplifting seder in a warm, family environment. Enjoy a four course dinner and return inspired.
Community Passover Seder
Temple Beth El of Rutherford, NJ, 185 Montross Ave. Rutherford, NJ
Thursday, April 6, 8 pm
All ages
$36 minimum registration fee
Advanced registration required
Celebrate the holiday of Freedom at an inspirational seder complete with gourmet Passover dinner, the original handmade Shumrah matzoh, and 4 cups of exquisite Kosher wines.
Journey through the Haggadah with traditional songs, stories, and inspirational insights. The Seder is English friendly so everyone can feel welcome.
Pesach Seder 2023
Friends of Lubavitch of Bergen County, 513 Kenwood Place, Teaneck
Thursday, April 6, 8:15 pm.
All ages
$54 adult; $36 child
Advanced registration required
Enjoy the Holiday of Freedom with family and friends at an inspirational Seder, complete with handmade Shmurah matzah, four cups of wine or grape juice, and a gourmet Passover dinner.