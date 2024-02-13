Our Ultimate Summer Camp Guide 2024 is here!

Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide

New York winters are brutal; there’s no denying that. So how do we cope through the frigid, cabin fever months? By looking forward to the summer, of course! And what’s the best part of summer? That’s easy — summer camp!

Summer camp offers children the unique opportunity to make new, lasting friendships and enjoy exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experiences while giving parents a little much-needed break at the same time.

So why choose camp? There are endless reasons, but we won’t list them all here. Check out Why Day Camp is So Beneficial (page 18) and 20 Lessons From Camp We Use Every Day (page 28), where you’ll find all the information you need to make the right choice for your family. If you’re on the fence for financial reasons, we’re sharing 8 Top Tips for Saving Money on Summer Camp (page 12) to help parents on a tight budget.

Once you’ve made the final decision to say YES to summer camp, the next step is finding the right one. Our guide has you covered from A to Z – literally! Our comprehensive Camp Directory (starting on page 32) lists dozens of camps for New York parents to consider when selecting where your child will be making memories this summer.

It’s never too early to start preparing for for your child’s summertime adventures, so we’re sharing our Checklist for Parents of First-Time Overnight Campers (page 10), plus tips galore for Homesick Campers (page 16), Staying Hydrated (page 24) and Sun Care (page 26).

Let’s make this the best summer yet!

