STEAM the Summer Slide Away at Extreme STEAM Science Kids Camp

The “summer slide” is a common concern among educators and parents, where students can lose academic skills during the summer break. Studies suggest that about a third of the science and math knowledge gained during the school year may dissipate over the summer months. In today’s technology driven world, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects are vital for children’s academic and overall life success.

However, it’s equally important for kids to have a fun and fulfilling summer break. Balancing academic retention with enjoyable experiences is key. This is where programs like the Extreme STEAM Science Kids Camp play a crucial role.

Operated as part of Park Shore Country Day Camp in Dix Hills, the Extreme STEAM Science Kids Camp caters to students completing first through fifth grades. The camp provides a blend of indoor and outdoor classrooms, including a hydroponic grow lab, multiple gardens, a robotics room, an engineering room, and a unique space called the ESSK cave, housing reptiles, fish, and a pond ecosystem. Campers engage in diverse activities such as coding robots, designing and engineering projects, conducting experiments, caring for animals, and tending to gardens on a daily basis.

One noteworthy aspect of ESSK is its integration of the arts with STEM subjects, forming a holistic approach known as STEAM. This integration aims to make learning both enjoyable and educational, fostering essential skills like collaboration, communication, problem solving, and critical thinking.

The camp is staffed by experienced instructors who guide campers through a journey of critical thinking and discovery. Each day, children participate in age-appropriate activities designed to stimulate their minds and fuel their imaginations.

In 2023, for example, campers designed tents and engineered protective shelters for butterfly eggs and baby caterpillars they found in their butterfly garden. When it was time for the nascent butterflies to emerge, one camper suggested they invite other campers to watch, “because it makes you feel good and free.”

“That is the exact kind of compassion and kindness we need in science and engineering education,” says Extreme STEAM Science Kids director Stacey Susinno. “Summer is a time in which our campers can discover true fulfillment in learning for the purpose of helping our Earth.”

In 2024, the Extreme STEAM Science Kids Camp offers four blocks of camps throughout the summer to accommodate varying schedules and interests:

Block One: Energy Explorers (July 1-12): Activities include coding robots, studying energy exchanges, and creating hands-on terrariums.

Block Two: Patterns in Nature Adventure (July 15-26): Campers explore patterns in nature, engineer habitats, and code robots to mimic animal behaviors.

Block Three: Systems and Interactions Safari (July 29-August 9): Campers design gardens, program robots, and delve into systems thinking.

Block Four: Ideals and Visionaries – Structure and Function Quest (August 12- 23): Activities include engineering virtual gardens, enhancing robot functions, and exploring structural design.

The camp not only nurtures confidence in STEM abilities but also provides ample outdoor time under the guidance of caring counselors and teachers. To learn more about how Extreme STEAM Science Kids Camp can offer a fun and enriching summer experience while preventing the summer slide, visit extremesteamcamp.com for more information or to schedule a tour. Join us in making this summer both educational and memorable for your child!

