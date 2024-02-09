RISE NY Presents Immersive and Engaging History of New York City

There’s no place in the world quite like New York City, and RISE NY celebrates everything that makes the city unique.

Whether you’re a tourist visiting the city for the first time or you’ve been living in New York for your whole life, this immersive three-part adventure will make you fall in love with New York City all over again.

Your journey begins inside a replica of New York’s inaugural City Hall subway station. You’ll take a ride on New York’s first ever subway back to 1904 and learn all about New York City’s history.

In a documentary film narrated by Jeff Goldblum, visitors will be taken through the past 100-plus years and see how New York City’s culture has grown and developed over time.

History buffs will love hearing about the evolution of the iconic New York City skyline, Broadway, historical landmarks and more.

But that’s not where the story stops. After enjoying the immersive documentary, you’ll work your way through a series of museum-style galleries covering the city’s history through the lens of seven influential categories: finance, skyline, television and radio, fashion, music, film and Broadway.

Wall Street is a cornerstone for the American economy, which means finance is a staple of New York City history.

Artifacts, including a check signed by Alexander Hamilton and a replica of the New York Stock Exchange bell, bring history to life and show how the city grew to become a powerhouse in the world of finance.

New York City has been featured in radio and television since the beginning of the media. See iconic pieces from shows like Friends, Seinfeld, Sesame Street, and Saturday Night Live and learn about how the history of the city and history of film and television go hand in hand.

Countless musical milestones have their roots in New York. Watch music history come alive through famous costumes, instruments and more.

Watch clips of some of the city’s most famous moments on the silver screen in RISE NY’s film museum, created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival.

And nothing says New York City quite like Broadway. See slices from five musicals that have made their mark on the Great White Way: Hamilton, Aladdin, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked and The Lion King.

Finish off your RISE NY experience with a bird’s eye view of the city unlike anything you’ve witnessed before. Rise, one of New York City’s newest attractions, is sure to be the most thrilling part of your visit.

This virtual reality flight simulator will take you through a year of New York in one day.

The immersive experience will take you 30 above the skyline and through landmarks and cultural moments, like the Statue of Liberty, the 4th of July Fireworks on the East River and, of course, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square.

The ride is reminiscent of the Soarin’ attractions in Disney World and Disneyland, and it’s sure to charm even life-long New Yorkers.

RISE NY is the perfect experience for visitors young and old. There’s no shortage of immersive and engaging experiences throughout the museum.

Kids and adults alike will love seeing their favorite music, movies and television shows in a new context. And even the biggest New York history buff will walk out knowing something they didn’t know before.

Add RISE NY to your New York City bucket list for this winter, Mid-Winter Break and beyond!

