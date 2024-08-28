NYC Parades, Carnivals, and Festivals September 2024

Looking for some amazing community events to enjoy with your family? Parades, carnivals, and festivals bring people together, creating a wonderful sense of community. Families can bond while celebrating and making joyful memories. Explore the following list of parades, festivals, and carnivals for an unforgettable family outing!

Click on your preferred region to jump down to that section:

Manhattan Festivals and Carnivals

Brooklyn Festivals and Carnivals

Queens Festivals and Carnivals

Bronx Festivals and Carnivals

Staten Island Festivals and Carnivals

Manhattan

Uptown Kid Lit 2024 – Music Edition

Inwood Hill Park, 218th St. & Indian Road, Inwood

Sunday, Sept. 8, 12 – 4 pm

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Meet beloved local authors & musicians with new books, as they lead story times and activities, workshops, and more, all with a musical twist. Along with new books, there will be FREE school supplies. Spanish interpretation will be provided at the main stage presentations.

Summer on the Hudson: West Side County Fair

Pier I in Riverside Park South, West 70th St., Upper West Side

Sunday, Sept. 8, 1 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Enjoy a full day of county fair magic in Manhattan with live bands, sideshow performers, carnival rides and games, local food and merchandise vendors, cotton candy, and more!

The Feast of San Gennaro

Mulberry St., Little Italy

Sept. 12-22, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Free Admission

The Feast of San Gennaro is not only a New York icon, but a world known 11 day event which stretches throughout 11 blocks of the Little Italy neighborhood. For generations, this feast has always been an important part of the neighborhood representing Italian culture and traditions. The Feast celebrates the life of San Gennaro of Naples who was Bishop of Benevento, Italy and was martyred in 305 AD. This year’s Grand Marshall is Anne Burrell, host of Food Network’s hit show, Worst Cooks in America.

The 55th Annual African American Day Parade

111th street -136th St. at Adam Clayton Powel Jr. Blvd., Harlem

Sunday, Sept. 15, 12:30 pm; Pre-parade show at 11 am at 125th St.

All Ages

Free

This annual parade honors African Americans who have made key contributions to the African American Community through Politics & Government. The parade features over 200 participating groups such as Businesses, Corporations, Community-Based Organizations, Religious Organizations, Educational institutions (including Student Organizations and HBCU Alumni Groups), Civil Servants, Physicians, Unions, Cowboys & More.

Climate Science Fair

The High Line, W 16 St. and 10th Ave., Chelsea

Sept. 21-23, Daily, 10 am – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

The second annual Climate Science Fair, presented by Emerson Collective, returns to take over the High Line in New York City. Featuring entrepreneurs, nonprofits, scientists, and activists addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time, more than 30 climate-solution-leading companies from across the nation will showcase their important work with a focus on four critical areas that impact our everyday lives: energy, food, home, and nature. The Climate Science Fair welcomes everyone to the High Line — scientists, farmers, foodies, artists, thinkers, nature lovers, and the curious of all ages.

The Little Red Lighthouse Festival

Fort Washington Park, Hudson River Greenway, Washington Heights

Saturday, Sept. 28, 12 – 4 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Manhattan’s only remaining lighthouse with readings of the eponymous children’s book, live music, City Parks Foundation Puppetmobile performance, and activities for all ages!

Harvest Festival

Randall’s Island Urban Farm, Fields 62/63 and the Urban Farm 3, Randall’s Island

Sunday, Sept. 29, 12 – 3 pm

All Ages

Free

Join the Randall’s Island Park Alliance for a family-friendly celebration of fall where you can get your face painted, sample fresh farm food, and take home a pumpkin from the patch! Plus, live music, arts, and crafts, educational activities, and cooking demonstrations. Location:

Chalk Art Fest

Van Cortlandt Park, Broadway and Mosholu Ave., Fieldston

Thursday, Sept. 5, 4 – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Create temporary art inspired by Adinkra and Uli symbols of West Africa, which adopt the spirit of the human body using basic geometric and abstract shapes, animals, and floral designs. Adinkra and Uli symbols promote healing while capturing joy, love, freedom, hope, pride, beauty, wisdom, strength, leadership, womanhood, and power. In honor of the ancestors, the event will be held in front of the Enslaved African & Kingsbridge Burial Grounds, located behind the Tennis Courts. Parking is available in the Van Cortlandt Golf Lot and Broadway.

Bronx Night Market

1 Fordham Plaza, Belmont

Saturday, Sept. 7, 4 – 10 pm

All Ages

Free Admission

As the longest-running event series in the northmost borough, the Bronx Night Market stands as a transformative force, revolutionizing the foodie scene and cultivating a deep connection to the identity of the Bronx. With a remarkable lineup of 50 local vendors, this iconic market draws over 4,000 guests each time, making it a thriving hub for community engagement and culinary exploration. Beyond its diverse array of cuisines and unique vendors, the Night Market serves as a dynamic platform for local businesses, providing a stage for the wealth of talents within the Bronx.

28th Annual Central American Parade and Cultural Festival

Parade begins at the Happy Land Memorial Monument (Southern Blvd. and East Tremont Ave.) to (Southern Blvd. and East Tremont Ave.), Bronx Park South

Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 am – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

This will be a day filled with vibrant colors, delicious food, lively music, and traditional dances celebrating the rich culture of Central America. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of this beautiful region.

Annual Ferragosto Festival

Between East 187th St. and Crescent Ave., Belmont

Sunday, Sept. 8, 12 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free Admission

The Annual Ferragosto Festival invites New Yorkers and visitors to experience the neighborhood’s old-world charm with a day-long celebration of Italian culture and tradition, featuring delicious food from local small businesses, live music, and amusing entertainment.

2024 Fall Arts & Crafts Fair

City Island Ave. from Bay St. to Schofield St., City Island

Sept. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm.

All Ages

Free

Walk City Island Avenue to see local art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, fresh air, food, and live music!

Bus Festival

Emily Warren Roebling Plaza at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Main St. & John St., Brooklyn HeightsSunday, Sept. 8, 10 am – 3:30 pm

All Ages

Free

The New York Transit Museum’s beloved festival of vintage buses and surface vehicles returns! Explore buses from their vintage fleet, representing more than 90 years of New York City surface transit history. Enjoy photo ops, meet some of the bus drivers who help keep our city moving, check out the pop-up shop, and take in the view of the Manhattan skyline from the Emily Roebling Plaza underneath the Brooklyn Bridge.

Brooklyn Book Festival: Children’s Day

Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech, 15 MetroTech Center, Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 am – 4 pm

All Ages

Free

With a Picture Book Stage, Young Reader’s Stage, Performance Stage, Workshop Room and a dedicated Makers & Creators area, families will enjoy a full day of readings, workshops, performances, book signings, and art projects with favorite authors and illustrators.

Atlantic Antic

Atlantic Avenue, Boerum Hill

Sunday, Sept. 29, 12 pm – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

A Brooklyn institution, The Annual Atlantic Antic™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn and a joyful experience, looked forward to by residents of Brooklyn and beyond each year. Strolling the avenue from Fourth to the Waterfront on a lovely fall day, is a celebration of ethnic tastings, fine arts and crafts from around the world, non-stop music and entertainment, and just pure fun.

Astoria Alive Street Fair31st St. between Ditmars Boulevard and 21st Ave., AstoriaSunday, Sept. 8, 11 am – 6 pmAll Ages

Free Admission

Enjoy fun food, great shopping, and exciting kiddie rides.

Mid-Autumn Festival (中秋节) at APEC

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 229-10 Northern Boulevard, Douglaston

Saturday, Sept. 14, see website for schedule

All Ages

Tickets start at $5

Pre-registration suggested

Enjoy a variety of programs, including bird walks, Chinese calligraphy, origami, and Chinese yo-yo performances.

NYC Mid Autumn Fest 2024

915 Wyckoff Ave. Glendale

Saturday, Sept. 14, 12 pm

All Ages

$25; free admission for kids younger than 16

This day-long celebration features a mix of performers and creators: musicians, dancers, DJs, artisans, culinary masters, creators, martial arts practitioners, visual artists, and comedians.

Bayside Day Celebration

Bayside Historical Society, 208 Totten Ave., Fort Totten

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 – 5 pm

Ages 5 and up

Free

The Bayside Historical Society, celebrating its 60th anniversary, is holding a very special event to commemorate the 110th anniversary of “Bayside Day”. Get ready for a fun afternoon of free activities including outdoor lawn games, kids games and crafts, and groovin’ music from the 60’s performed by Chicken Head Rocks! Inside the BHS Castle, explore historical photo exhibits of our beloved Bayside community and test your memory with Bayside trivia. There will be trivia prizes, books for sale, and food & refreshments served in commemorative keepsake cups.

Kew Gardens Community Arts Day 2024

Austin’s Ale House, 82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens

Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate artists at the 10th Kew Gardens Community Arts Day featuring an eclectic mix of artwork created by talented Queens artists sold on the streets of Kew Gardens. Enjoy many hours of wonderful local music, art experiences for children and adults, an opportunity to meet some reptiles brought to Kew Gardens by Alley Pond Environmental Center, the annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival on 83 Avenue, several public service organizations to answer your questions, offerings by local businesses and do expect some surprises and more.

NYSoM SuperHero Festival 2024

Evergreen Park, St. Felix Ave 60th Pl, Ridgewood

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

NYSoM Fall Blockbuster is back as with the 6th Annual Superhero Festival! The festival will feature SuperHero Carnival (Inside Evergreen Park) with your favorite Marvel, DC, Anime, Sci Fi and Fantasy Heroes, Heroines and Villains such as Batman, Spider Man, Sailor Moon, Darth Vader and Daenerys Targayeran. Play character-themed games for prizes at the NYSoM Street Arcade (on the street, St Felix Ave Btwn 60th Place And 60th Lane). Meet classic video game legends including Super Mario Brothers, Mega Man, Mortal Kombat and more.

New York BagelFest

Citi Field, 41 Seaver Wy, Flushing Meadows–Corona Park

Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 am – 4 pm

All Ages

$49; free admission for children 12 and younger.

The New York BagelFest, the country’s most anticipated bagel event, is returning for its fifth year. Explore an extraordinary lineup of 50 esteemed exhibitors, featuring the finest bagel artisans and renowned breakfast brands from around the globe. New York BagelFest offers a full day of unlimited tastings, lively entertainment, and competitive events. Perfect for families and food enthusiasts alike, the day is packed with activities designed to delight all ages, from hands-on bagel making to tasting the latest innovations in breakfast cuisine.

Richmond County FairHistoric Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave., Great Kills|Sunday, September 1, 12 – 8 pmAll Ages$8-18

Since 1895, the Richmond County Fair has been a beloved Staten Island tradition, celebrating the borough’s vibrant community with local products, entertainment, and competitions. This year’s fair will feature classic fairground festivities like rides, games, live music, contests, and shopping, along with a unique touch of Staten Island history. Enjoy signature demonstrations of historical trades by costumed interpreters and explore an American Revolutionary War encampment with musket demonstrations and activities for all ages.

Fall Harvest Festival.

Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Road, Mid-Island

Sunday, September 8, 11 am – 2 pm

All Ages

Free

The JCC has planned a fun day of activities for families with kids of all ages! Families can look forward to inflatables, face painting, balloon art, Rosh Hashanah & fall crafts, photo ops, giveaways, and more! Attendees can also participate in free, interactive demos including a parent-child Music Together class, Krav Maga self-defense, youth theater and improv by Moonlight Productions, and a grownup-and-me class by Happy Day Play!

The Soorya NYC Festival of Sri Lankan Culture & Traditions

Staten Island Museum, 1000 Richmond Terr., Silver Lake

Saturday, September 14, 3 – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Soorya NYC presents folk and traditional arts to encourage cultural exchange centered on the local Sri Lankan community. Presented by the Center for Traditional Music and Dance, Soorya NYC helps to sustain the continuity of Sri Lankan heritage in NYC and share these traditions with the wider public. Throughout the afternoon and evening, you can expect live music and performances, culinary delights, an artisan market, and family-friendly activities.

Raptor Fest

Freshkills Park Event Entrance, 350 Wild Ave., Mid-Island

Sunday, September 15, 12 – 3 pm

All Ages

Free

Experience the thrill of viewing New York’s premier predators live and up close, including eagles, falcons, owls, hawks, and more! This family-friendly event is free to the public and will feature education and activity stations along with live birds of prey performing aerial feats.

Mexican Independence Day Parade

Parade begins in front of La Colmena, 774 Port Richmond Ave. and ends at Veterans Park.

Sunday, Sep. 15, 2 – 6:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Mexican history with cultural groups, live music, and free resources. This event is a unique opportunity to celebrate together.