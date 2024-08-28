Long Island Carnivals and Festivals September 2024

Looking for some amazing community events to enjoy with your family? Carnivals and parades create a great family atmosphere. Families can bond while celebrating and making joyful memories. Explore the following list for an unforgettable family outing!

Nassau County

54th Annual San Gennaro Feast

Sacred Heart Church, 282 Long Beach Road, Island Park

Sept. 5-8, Thursday, 6 – 10 pm; Friday, 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, 3 – 11 pm; Sunday, 1:30 – 9 pm

All Ages

Free, ride tickets available for purchase

The 54th Annual San Gennaro Feast will open on Thursday with a Mass at 6:00 p.m., followed by a traditional outdoor procession. The festival features a midway with exciting carnival rides for all ages, homemade Italian specialties prepared by parishioners, carnival games, raffles, and fun!

Summer Carnival at Eisenhower Park

Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd, East Meadow, New York

Sept. 6-8, Friday, 6 – 10 pm; Saturday, 1 – 10 pm; Sunday, 1 – 7 pm.

All Ages

Free Admission, ride ticket available for purchase

Enjoy exciting rides, thrilling games, delicious fair foods, and family fun!

Long Island Water Lantern Festival

Eisenhower Park – Field 2, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Saturday, Sept. 7, 4:30 – 8:30 pm

All Ages

$28.33

The Long Island Water Lantern Festival is bringing people together for a celebration of light and community! This unforgettable evening will be filled with tasty food trucks, fun music, activities, and thousands of lanterns lighting up the night with love, hope, and happiness.

Long Island Fair

Old Bethpage Restoration Village, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage

Sept. 13-15, Friday-Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All Ages

$10 until Sept. 1; $20 after Sept. 1; $15 ages 5-12 and 60 and older; free for children younger than 5

The Long Island Fair celebrates Long Island’s agricultural heritage, showcases the creative talents of Long Islanders, and provides family friendly entertainment, activities and educational opportunities.

Hicks Fall Festival

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

Sept. 14-Oct. 27, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm. See website for complete schedule of events.

All Ages

Free admission; $8 hay maze only; Weekend and holidays pay-one-price wristband available for purchase.

The arrival of autumn and the change of seasons brings fall-blooming plants, chrysanthemums, pumpkins, cabbage, seasonal vegetables, decor, festivities for the kids, and of course Otto the Ghost! Meet and take pictures with Otto, walk through an animated children’s Halloween story, take part in fun activities, and enjoy delicious fall food favorites including fresh roasted corn, fudge, apple cider, homemade pies, cider-dipped donuts, and more! Free festivities daily include corn hole, scarecrow ring toss, tons of photo op areas, pumpkin patch, Otto the ghost’s animated children’s story, and pictures with Otto himself!

Long Island Family Day

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Sunday, Sept. 22, 12 – 3 pm

All Ages

Free

Long Island Family Day is a fun and educational Back to School event that brings together families of all backgrounds to meet new resources while having fun. With a variety of vendors, exhibitions, and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Learn about and meet after-school programs, schools & educational resources, parties, family entertainment, and activities. Long Island Family Day offers a unique opportunity to connect to local resources in the community and discover new ideas for enhancing family life.

Pride in Port

On Main Street from Belleview Avenue to Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington

Saturday, Sept. 28, 11:30 am – 6 pm

All Ages

Free Admission

A day to celebrate Port Washington, starting with a community parade at 11:30 am. The homecoming football game follows as well as Family Fun Day with games, rides, corn hole, dancing, a food truck court, and more. Senior citizens are invited to a free luncheon at Schreiber High School. Parade on Main Street from Belleview Avenue to Port Washington Blvd. Family Fun Day with corn hole tournament and dancing at Schreiber track and Seeber Field. Homecoming football game at Schreiber field. Senior Citizen Lunch at Schreiber cafeteria.

Suffolk County

Annual Labor Day Street Fair

Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma

Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 am – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

This Annual Labor Day Street Fair features over 200 vendors with live entertainment, merchandise, food, children’s rides, arts and crafts, plus more!

The Feast of Mother Cabrini

Suffolk County Community College Grant Campus, Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood

Fridays, 6 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 4 – 11 pm, through Sept. 2; Sept. 1, 4 – 11 pm; Sept. 2, 2 – 8 pm.

All Ages

Free admission; ride tickets available for purchase.

Long Island’s Largest Italian Festival is returning for a 2-week-long celebration! There will be a delicious Italian feast, plenty of fun rides and games, and a breathtaking firework show on Saturday 8/24, and Sunday 9/1 at dusk.

Captree Dockside Family Festiva

Captree State Park, 3500 E. Ocean Parkway, Babylon

Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 am – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Go fishing from the Captree fleet, listen to live music, and enjoy pony rides, pirate shows, food vendors, and more!

10th Annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival

Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson

Saturday, Sept. 14, 8:30 am – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Be there for the 10th Annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival. Opening Ceremony begins at 8:30 am, Races Begin at 9 am, and Closing Ceremony at 5 pm. Celebrate the 10th anniversary and the Year of the Dragon with a Fire Breathing Dragon Display, Dragon Dance, Land Dragon Races, Food Trucks & Vendors, Kid’s crafts & activities, Tug of War Team Competition, and more!

22nd Annual Long Island Garlic Festival

Waterdrinker North Fork, 4560 Sound Ave. Riverhead

Sept. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am – 6 pm.

All Ages

$20

The Long Island Garlic Festival is all about celebrating the harvest season, supporting local vendors, enjoying great garlic, and most of all, having fun! Tiptoe through the Sunflower Fields, go Pumpkin Picking, get lost in the Corn Maze, explore Waterdrinker’s Adventure Avenue, go on a Garlic Scavenger Hunt, and learn all about Garlic on the Musical Hayride.

Family Fun Day at Woodside Nursery and Garden Center

Woodside Nursery & Garden Center, 134 East Woodside Ave., Patchogue

Saturday, Sept. 14, 12 – 4 pm

All Ages

Free Admission

Enjoy a day filled with fun activities where each child will get a free bounce session and a free professional photo. Pay-as-you-go options will include a bounce house, inflatable slide, dinosaur trail, goldmine, face painting, crafts, raffle auction, crafts, and food. The money raised will go towards Angela’s House.

Heritage Country Fair

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main Street, Smithtown

Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 pm – 4 pm

All Ages

$7; free for children younger than 3 and attendees in historical garb

Head to this annual Heritage Country Fair, a celebration of American folk traditions, history, and Autumn. With activities like the Spirit of LI Mounted Drill Team, historical reenactors, antique cars, petting zoo and pony rides, an exciting vendor market, food trucks, children’s activities and crafts, and so much more, the Heritage Country Fair is a day full of fun for the whole family!

Lenny Bruno Farms’ Annual San Gennaro Feast

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville

Sept. 21-22, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

All Ages

$10

The Lenny Bruno Farms Annual San Gennaro Feast is a spectacular two-day event celebrating Italian-American culture, delicious cuisine, and the beauty of the farm. This is the ONLY Farm-to-Truck event on Long Island! All food vendors feature foods directly harvested from the farm. The San Gennaro Feast promises to be a delightful experience for visitors of all ages, with a wide array of activities and attractions to enjoy. Explore the vibrant vendor market and food trucks, where local vendors will showcase their culinary skills using the freshest vegetables right from the farm.

Southampton History Museum Fall Fair

Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton

Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 am – 4 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the history and culture of Southampton with demonstrations by skilled tradespeople, live performances of 19th-century music, tales of famous and lesser-known Long Island legends, interactive crafts, as well as games and toys for the young and young-at-heart, plus so much more! The Rogers Mansion Museum Complex and our Carriage House Thrift Shop will also be open for you and your family to explore.

Draw Out! Community Arts Festival

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Avenue, Huntington

Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 – 5 pm

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Enjoy a day of creativity in the Museum and Heckscher Park! Enjoy a broad array of activities designed for all ages, including watercolor painting, collage, and more. Live music on the terrace throughout the day. Docents will be in the galleries to bring the artwork to life! The first 100 attendees* will receive free art supplies! Watercolor Painting by the Pond Sketching from a Live Model Docents in the Galleries Live Music by Dead Ahead Artist demonstrations with Long Island Biennial exhibiting artists Jeremy Grand and Herold Patrick Alexis *Art supplies are limited to the first 100 attendees.

Fish Hatchery Fall Festival

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 am – 4 pm

All Ages

$7; $6 seniors; $5 child; free for members.

This annual fundraiser offers kid’s fishing, environmental exhibitors, music, games, and live animal encounters.

43rd Annual Hallockville Country Fair

Hallockville Museum Farm, Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville, NY

Sept. 28-29, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm.

All Ages

$12; $8 for ages 4-12; free admission for ages 3 and younger.

The Hallockville Country Fair is a North Fork tradition! Celebrate the rich folk arts and agricultural heritage in a true old-fashioned country fair atmosphere. The Fair features family-friendly activities for all ages to spend the day enjoying including Tractor Pulls & Hayride (provided by our neighbor LIAPA), Vendors selling handcrafted wares, Farm Animals, Historic Tours through Hallock Homestead & Cichanowicz Farmhouse, Steam and Quilt Exhibits, Food trucks, Farmers Market, Live Music, Children’s Area & Activities, and much more!