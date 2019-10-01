While we are technically out of the “back-to-school” phase of school supplies, shopping, and stress, the first few months of a new school year are always a bit hectic. Between school projects, parent-teacher conferences, and various forms to sign for field trips, after-school activities, and sports, there’s a lot to keep track of. Amidst the autumn school craze, it’s understandable to put immunizations and medical records on the back burner. After all, the rules and regulations for all of the vaccinations that your little one needs can be quite overwhelming, especially if this is their first time at school or child care. Read on as we break down the medical and immunization requirements for NYC kids, according to the NYC Department of Education and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene!

Looking for more information about medical and immunization records? Check out the NYC Department of Education and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene official guidelines.

Medical Requirements for Child Care and Kids Starting at a NYC School for the First Time

Whether your kids attend public, private, or parochial schools (or child care), they have to submit a report of a physical medical examination. Your little one’s doctor will fill out the official Child Adolescent Health Examination Form, but double check that it includes weight, height, blood pressure, body mass index, vision screening, hearing screening, dental screening, medical history, developmental assessment, and a nutritional evaluation. If your little one already had a physical examination done for child care, all students have to have another one done between the ages of 5 and 6, since kids grow so fast! For little ones entering child care, they also have to get an anemia screening and lead screening, assessment, and testing.

Immunization Requirements

Shots are definitely not a favorite among kids, but all students between the ages of 2 months and 18 years have to meet certain immunization requirements. We get how busy the school year can be, but it is very important that you stay up to date with these vaccinations so that your little one can stay in school. The vaccinations are broken down by grade level, and many require more than one dosage. New students can start school or child care with an initial series of immunizations, and then adhere to the “catch up” schedule outlined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Check out our Family Vaccination Schedule below to easily see which vaccinations your little one still needs! Be sure to bookmark the schedule so that you can refer to it throughout the year.

How to Survive a Family Trip to the Doctor’s Office that Involves Vaccinations

We all know that kids do not like getting their vaccinations. Rightfully so — they hurt! But as parents, we also know that they don’t really have another option if they want to stay healthy and remain in school. We’ve got a few tips for how to calm your little ones down at the doctor’s office. First, squeeze their hand and tell them to look away from the needle and towards you instead. Make funny faces, noises, and smile to distract them from the shot. Second, promise your little one something fun afterwards to award them for their bravery. Take a trip to the ice cream shop or let them choose a sticker or lollipop from the doctor’s office! Finally, bring along your child’s favorite stuffed animal or blanket to make them feel safe and comfortable. Of course, you know your kids best, so feel free to get creative with your own ideas.

There are so many vaccinations and dates to keep track of, you have to find a time to visit your doctor, and kids typically don’t react well to needles. But all of the struggles are worth it for your little ones to stay happy, healthy, and educated in school or child care! We hope to make the process easier for you with our Family Vaccination Schedule which you can click to download below. Your doctor will be able to help you out with checking off the vaccination boxes, but it’s always a good idea to be prepared and informed to make sure that your little one stays up to date. And if you’re looking for something exciting to do as a family after the trip to the doctor’s office, browse our guides to family-friendly fall activities in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx!