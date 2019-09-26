What to Do for Fall: Family-Friendly Activities in the Bronx

Grab a slice of pumpkin pie, take a walk to see the changing leaves, and enjoy the fall season with the fam! Mark your calendars with this list of fun events and ideas that are a must-do in the Bronx this season!

If you are looking for more fall fun throughout the City, check out our other posts that focus on Manhattan and Brooklyn happenings!

Grab a Slice of Pie at Contis Pastry Shoppe

Offering apple pie, pumpkin, sweet potato, coconut custard, pecan, key lime, lemon meringue, and so much more, Contis Pastry Shoppe is the place for pie in the Bronx. Celebrate the fall season with a delicious slice of pie, and keep the bakery in mind for when Thanksgiving rolls around! There are also lots of other treats to try if pie isn’t one of your fall favorites. Open Monday-Friday 6:30 am-7 pm, Saturday 7 am-8 pm, and Sunday 7 am-5 pm. 786 Morris Park Ave., Bronx, NY 10462.

Honey and Harvest Weekend

October 12-14

Get ready for a full weekend of festivities at Honey and Harvest Weekend! Your family will learn all about bees and honey with a live hive viewing. Sample delicious honey and honeycomb, and take home honey-inspired recipes. Watch cooking demonstrations, listen to music, and partake in the many workshops that this fall weekend has to offer. Included in All-Garden Pass, 10 am-6 pm. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126.

Spooky Pumpkin Garden

September 21-October 31

Leading up to Halloween, the New York Botanical Garden will be transformed into a spooky pumpkin garden for your family to explore! Check out the various gourds, scarecrows, monstrous pumpkins, and more. Meet creepy creatures on weekends, and break out your costume for Spooky Pumpkin Nights in the Adventure Garden. Don’t miss out on the Pumpkin Carving Face Off, Pumpkin Carving Demonstrations, and Giant Pumpkin Weekend! 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458-5126.

Boo at the Zoo

Weekends September 28-November 3

The annual Halloween tradition at the Bronx Zoo is back again this year for more spooky fun for families! There will be magic shows, a corn maze, costume parade, the extinct animal graveyard, pumpkin carving demos, Halloween crafts, a candy trail, mind reading, Bronx Zoo quests and so much more. Get in costume and head on over to the Bronx Zoo this fall! 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460.

Family Art Projects at Wave Hill

Wave Hill offers exciting Family Art Projects all throughout the fall for you and your family to enjoy! Get crafty and creative with the various themes as you design your project together. Upcoming art projects include Three Sisters Companion Planting, Painting to Migratory Bird Songs, and Preserving Past and Future Fossils. If any of these projects sound interesting, head on over to Wave Hill to see what they are all about this fall season. 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471.

New York Public Library Activities and Events

The Bronx branches of the New York Public Library have a lot of fun workshops and activities in store for you this fall! In addition to all of the Halloween and Thanksgiving festivities, the libraries consistently offer a fun space for arts and crafts or movies with friends and family. Snack & Paint is on October 21 in Sedgwick Library, and Family Afternoon Movie: Jumanji is on October 12 in Morrisania Library. The Bronx libraries are a great way to have some free fun!

Go Leaf Peeping in Van Cortlandt Park

Spend the day in the park with your family! As NYC’s third largest park, Van Cortlandt Park is a great place to check out the color-changing leaves. There are Common Horse chestnut trees, White Ash trees, tulip trees, and other natural beauties for you to observe. Afterwards, head to one of the four playgrounds for your little ones to run around and play! Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park S, Bronx, NY 10471.

Pumpkin Painting: Bronx

October 24

Get crafty and creative this fall with pumpkin painting! GreenThumb will provide the pumpkins and paint, while supplies last, so all you need to bring is your imagination and autumn excitement. But feel free to bring any other supplies to decorate your pumpkin further. Pumpkin decorating is a wonderful opportunity for some quality family time, so bring your whole family for the workshop! Free, 3:30-5:30 pm. Enter at either United We Stand Community Garden, 627 East 137th St., Bronx, NY 10454 or 138th Street Community Garden, 638 East 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10454.

Play Mini Golf at Turtle Cove Golf Center

The 18-hold miniature golf course at Turtle Cove Golf Center provides loads of family fun throughout the fall. With new obstacles in the course and the delicious food at Park Place Cafe, playing a round of mini golf here is the perfect activity for an autumn afternoon. And in October, kids get to pick a free pumpkin with the purchase of a round of mini golf, as a part of the Annual Pumpkin Give-A-Way! Adults are $8 and kids ages 12 and under are $7. There is also the Family Putt Putt Mini Golf Package, which includes mini golf for four people, one 12 inch plain pizza, five mozzarella sticks, and four bottles of water for $39 plus tax. Open Monday-Friday 8 am-10 pm, Saturday-Sunday 7 am-10 pm, with the last sale at 9:30 pm. 1 City Island Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx, NY 10464.

Catch a Ball Game at Yankee Stadium and Visit Plymouth Rock Kids Clubhouse

Take me out to the ball game! Whether you are a huge Yankees’ fan or have never watched a game of baseball before, this fall is the perfect time to watch the Yankees play at Yankee Stadium. While you’re there, you must check out Plymouth Rock Kids Clubhouse, the new play area for kids that has interactive and engaging activities. The play space is shaped like a mini baseball field, and much of the equipment is Yankees-themed. Kids can climb, slide, and play hide-and-seek in this 2,850 square foot area. The Clubhouse has a dugout for parents to sit and watch their little ones play, complete with television monitors so that you don’t have to miss any of the game! There are also family restrooms with changing tables and a private space for nursing mothers, lounge chairs, television, and power outlets for mothers using electric breast pumps. Stay up to date with the game schedule to plan your day at Yankee Stadium!