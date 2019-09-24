We’re finally starting to feel the fall breeze and see the changing colors of the leaves: fall has officially begun! It’s the season of crunching leaves beneath your feet, spooky costumes and candy, turkey and stuffing, and, of course, the beginning of a new school year. This exciting season has so much to offer, especially in NYC. From fall festivals to theater to autumn sweets, there are so many exciting activities and events to take part in. We’ve collected a few ideas for family-friendly things to do in the fall so that you can make the most of the crisp weather and fall-inspired treats.

Apple picking is also a fall classic! Check out our guide to The Best Apple Picking Orchards for Families Near New York City.

Walk The High Line

Beautiful in any season, but especially stunning in the fall, The High Line is a great place to take a family stroll. Be sure to take a photo at the 26th Street Viewing Spur to get an awesome view of the city in the background. The Viewing Spur is also a nice spot to sit and observe the city beneath you. Grab a bite to eat at one of the many cafés and restaurants while you’re there, and appreciate the artwork around you.

Le Carrousel StoryTime

November 2-30

Every Saturday in November, head to Le Carrousel in Bryant Park for an interactive storytelling experience. Hop, skip, and sing along with the CaliCo Cat and Hugo Horse! Take a ride on the carrousel afterwards or spend the day in Bryant Park, enjoying the fall weather. Meet at the carousel on the south side of the park along 40th street.

Grab a Slice of Pie at the Little Pie Company

You’ll smell the delicious aroma of freshly baked pie from miles away. Handmade with the finest ingredients, Little Pie Company offers an assortment of pies just waiting for you and your family to taste! Some of our fall favorites are the sweet potato pie, old-fashioned apple pie, sour cream apple walnut pie, and the southern pecan pie. The Little Pie Sampler is great for families, complete with four 5-inch pies, so that your little ones can each have their own personal pie or you can all have a taste of each. Open Monday-Friday 8 am-8 pm, Saturday 10 am-8 pm, Sunday 10 am-6 pm. 424 West 43rd St., New York, NY 10036.

Harvest Festival

October 6

Bring your family for a fun and entertaining celebration of the fall! There will be live musical performances, pumpkin decorating, face painting, kite making, meet the chickens, crafts, games and more. Enjoy the crisp autumn weather as you make your way through the various festival activities. Free, 12-4 pm. Fields 62 and 63 and the Urban Farm, Randall’s Island Park, Wards Meadow Loop, New York, NY 10035

Grand Bazaar NYC

Grand Bazaar NYC hosts a wide range of events throughout the fall that provide a great way to spend time with your community and family. There’s the NY Handmade Collective Pop-Up- Fall on September 29, Artisanal Sweet Treats Bazaar on October 20, Scary Bazaar- Halloween Special on October 27, the Grand Holiday Bazaar on November 24, and many more! All events take place on Sundays, 10 am-5:30 pm. 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024.

Fall at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan

There are so many exciting activities and events at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan during the fall, and you do not want to miss out! On October 19-20, The Creative Kitchen will be leading Pumpkins & Potions, a hands-on children’s cooking class and interactive experience with food. All throughout October, you can participate in the first annual Ghost Hunt. Create a tool to capture the ghosts that are scattered around the museum to unveil a secret message. Look forward to DIY Fall Games, Kids Kitchen: Ultimate Fall Flavors, Amazing Apple Festival with The Creative Kitchen, Native American Arts Fest: Storytelling, Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats, Turkey of Thanks Art Installation, and much more in November. Open Monday-Friday, Sunday 10 am-5 pm, Saturday 10 am-7 pm, closed on Mondays beginning October 21. 212 West 83rd St., New York, NY 10024.

photo via kraftmaid.com

Sign Up for a Cooking Class at Taste Buds Kitchen

Offering fun cooking classes for kids and parents throughout the fall, Taste Buds Kitchen is a great place to get creative and eat delicious food! The classes are designed for kids, ages 2 to teens, and parents to cook together, 9 am-10 pm. Certain classes are for specific age groups, such as ages 2-5, 9 and up, 5-8, or 2-8. Some of our upcoming favorites are the Cookies & Milk Workshop on September 29, Galaxy Donuts Workshop on October 12, Halloween Haunted House Workshop on October 26-27 and 31, Pancake Mini Muffins Workshop on November 3, Handmade Pasta Workshop on November 3 (10:30-12:30 pm), and Turkey Cupcakes Workshop on November 23 and 27. Classes range from $45-$75 per child with one caregiver included. 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001.

Go Leaf Peeping in Central Park

Watch the leaves change colors and take in the blur of red, orange, yellow, and brown all around and above you on the trees. Use the Central Park Fall Foliage Map to find the most colorful foliage throughout the park. You could even hop on the Fall Foliage Walk; kids get a kick out of the beautiful nature and will be excited to walk through the woods, and you’ll certainly get nice photos on your camera roll. Looking for more places to see the leaves? Check out our guide to The 10 Best Spots for Leaf Peeping in and Around NYC!

See a Show at The New Victory Theater

The New Victory Theater is excited to kick off their 2019-2020 season, and they’re looking forward to seeing you and your family there! Come watch The Pout-Pout Fish on October 12-20, for ages 4-7, and drop into the Family Workshop: Under-the-sea Puppetry on October 20. In November, check out the opera show, Aesop’s Fables for ages 7 and up, on November 1-3, and the Family Workshop: Magical Masks on November 17 for ages 6 and up. 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036.

Fort Tryon Kids: Pop-Up Playtime

September 10-October 10

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays through October 10, head to an outdoor playtime venue with the Imagination Playground’s moving play pieces, arts and crafts, bean bag toss, volleyball, and ping pong. A trained Playground Associate begins every session with a physical activity or game. Enjoy the fall weather before the cold air takes over! Tuesdays and Thursdays 2-4 pm, Saturdays 10 am-4 pm. Fort Tryon Park, 190th Street Subway Terrace, New York, NY 10040.