A Wave of New and Expanded Waterparks Near New York City

A wave of new and expanded waterparks is making a splash near New York City. Nestled not far, but far enough to feel like a short day trip or a manageable vacation- these family friendly destinations are set to be memory making summer fun for locals and visitors.

From thrilling water slides to relaxing lazy rivers, these cutting-edge waterparks promise a refreshing escape from the urban heat, offering a blend of exhilarating attractions and serene retreats.

Check out all the details.

Great Wolf Lodge in the Poconos

This already fun water resort is set to open a huge addition to its impressive water park, boasting a massive expansion spanning an incredible 40,000 square feet. This expansion will elevate the water park to new heights, encompassing 118,000 square feet of indoor pools, slides, and water play areas. Families can expect more exhilarating slides; a new attraction is the Slidewinder slide- a two-person tube slide that twists and turns its way down twists and loops.

And while these new additions are pretty cool, what we love about the expansion is there truly is something for kids of all ages; if you have a little one and a teenager, you know that both will gravitate toward different water experiences.

With the grand opening around the corner, kids can look forward to new slides and a major expanded water park that will undoubtedly create an endless adventure for every family member.

Want to extend your Great Wolf Lodge?

The lodge offers a range of accommodation options, including standard rooms, suites, and themed suites. The rooms are designed to cater to families and are often spacious and comfortable. Amenities may include flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, coffee makers, and Wi-Fi. Themed suites may feature additional elements like bunk beds, separate sleeping areas for kids, and themed decorations based on characters like Wiley the Wolf.

When is the Water Playground open?

Scheduled to open on July 4th,

How much is admission?

The water park is part of your hotel stay package, but day passes are available.

For more information about Great Wolf Lodge , visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Island Waterpark at Showboat in Atlantic City

Experience the ultimate summer getaway at Showboat Resort in Atlantic City. This famous destination boasts the world’s largest beachfront indoor waterpark, featuring over 12 exhilarating slides, a 1,000-square-foot surf simulator, and a retractable roof for year-round enjoyment. Families will be amazed as the iconic Atlantic City boardwalk truly goes next level with this new water park.

Bart Blatstein, the CEO of Tower Investments and owner of Showboat, shared his heartfelt inspiration behind this mind-blowing experience: “As a grandfather, there is nothing I love more than witnessing my grandkids play and have a blast. That’s exactly what Showboat Resort brings to the boardwalk.”

What Else You Need to Know About Visiting Island Waterpark at Showboat in Atlantic City :

Catering to adults and kids, the resort features designated areas for everyone to enjoy the summer fun. Additionally, Showboat Resort is home to the renowned Lucky Snake Arcade, which holds the world’s largest arcade title. Spanning over 200,000 square feet, this arcade extravaganza houses the impressive 40,000 square-foot Raceway Go Kart Track and over 600 games, including pinball, virtual reality, and bowling. The resort will introduce even more exciting activities this year, such as disco-themed rollerblading, a state-of-the-art classic movie-themed miniature golf course, a 40-foot-tall climbing wall, and the world’s largest Zoltar fortune teller.

How much is admission to the Island Waterpark?

Day General Admission,$89

Twilight Admission 4pm To 8pm, Starts at

$69, All-Access VIP Admission starts at

$119, Kids 3 and under are free.

There is also an end-the-day 4-hour admission ticket that excludes RipTide Zipline and Coconut Gravity Coaster.

Want to extend your Showboat Resort in Atlantic City?

If you’re planning to extend your stay after a fun day at the resort, fret not. The transformation into The Showboat Resort also closes the completion of the first phase of hotel renovations. Meaning, book a longer stay! Among the 477 guest rooms available, 36 Balcony Suites offer a comfortable and luxurious retreat for relaxation.

When is the Island Waterpark opening?

The park opens July 1st; purchase tickets now.

For more information about Island Waterpark at Showboat in Atlantic City, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Water Playground at LEGOLAND New York

LEGOLAND, New York, just got a little cooler with the opening of their new water playground! Located in the LEGO City area of the park, this tropical oasis, complete with gigantic LEGO palm trees and calypso music, offers water fanatics of all ages the opportunity to cool off while splashing, sliding, climbing, and exploring the island-themed adventure. With multiple water slides, splash pads, spray cannons, a climbing area, and a giant 318-gallon water bucket that fills up until it overflows, soaking visitors below, this is the best way to beat the heat during your visit.

“New York summers are hot – which is one of the reasons we’re so excited to give families a place to cool off this year,” said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “We have no doubt our Water Playground will become the heart of the Park this season with its four water slides and new creative building opportunities for kids. Everything we do is for the love of fun, and we’re committed to building unforgettable offerings that will keep families coming back to our Resort again and again.”

Unlike the other attractions at LEGOLAND New York, reservations must be made before you head to the Water Playground. Simply find the Water Playground the LEGOLAND New York website under Things to Do and click on the Rides and Attractions section, from there you’ll find more information on the Water Playground and a link to make the reservations for everyone in your group (even if you don’t plan on getting wet). Reservations are free and can be made beginning at 7am on the day that you visit, but not earlier than that. Space is limited to allow fun seekers plenty of opportunity to have a splashtastic time during the 20 minute time slot.

Ready to dry off and head back to the other rides and attractions? There are spacious changing rooms located within the Water Playground, and for an additional fee, you can step into a full body drying booth for a quick warm up!

But don’t leave the area just yet! Right next to the Water Playground is another new addition to the park where you can build and race a LEGO boat and watch it travel down a waterway! Just like in the Build & Test Zone, kids will get to use their imagination and LEGO bricks to come up with epic aquatic creations. When they are finished, they can go to the beginning of the water way, line up their boats, release them, and watch their boats travel through twists and turns! Will your ship make it to the end? Only one way to find out!

With so much to do and see, like the Dragon’s Apprentice roller coaster, MINILAND, 4D films from LEGO® City Studios at the Palace Cinema, and so much more, LEGOLAND New York is a summer destination not to be missed!

What Else You Need to Know About Visiting the New Water Playground at LEGOLAND New York:

Visitors should arrive 10-15 minutes before their reservation time slot to allow time to check in. You will only be able to experience the water playground during your reservation time, so arrive early, have your bathing suits on, and be ready to go! Be sure to bring your towels and coast guard certified flotation devices for those that need it. (Coast Guard Certified flotation devices are provided free of charge at the Water Playground). Guests 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult 18 years and older. Guests over 36” and under 40” tall may only ride the two lower slides.

When is the Water Playground open?

The Water Playground is open during the regular season (depending on weather) Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm and Saturday and Sunday, 10am-7pm. See website for select extended hours.

How much is admission?

Tickets start at $59 when purchased online and are $94 at the gate.

Want to extend your LEGOLAND New York experience?

Spend a night at the LEGOLAND New York Hotel, located just steps from the park, for even more LEGO fun with themed rooms, swimming pool, play areas, dance parties, storytime and more!

For more information about LEGOLAND New York, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.