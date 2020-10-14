New Sea Life Aquarium Opening in Spring 2021 at American Dream

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Sea Life Aquarium, a worldwide chain of aquarium attractions, is set to open in spring 2021 at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“The City Under the Sea”

The theme of the new Sea Life Aquarium is “the city under the sea.” That means the aquarium has more than ten exhibits that are all inspired by iconic New York landmarks. Wander through “Sharks Fish Avenue,” for some shopping. Then stop by “Jellies 54,” a jellyfish exhibit with mood lighting to match Manhattan’s famous Studio 54. Other exhibits include the “Ocean Tunnel” where you can take in views of “Clamhattan,” and the “Urban Jungle,” a peek into the rainforest.

A Great Location

The new aquarium at the American Dream Mall is super accessible if you’re coming from the city. NJ Transit runs an express bus straight from Port Authority to the mall. Once you get to American Dream, you won’t want to leave! You can also explore Dreamworks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, and Big Snow, a real indoor ski resort.

But the best part of Sea Life’s new location is that it’s right next to the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center which has over 2 million LEGO bricks, a LEGO-themed train ride and a 4D cinema.

COVID Safety Measures

The attractions will be limiting capacity and staff will be ensuring social distancing throughout LEGOLAND. There will be signage throughout the park, reminding guests to stay cautious and considerate of distance. Face coverings or masks will be worn by all staff and guests. Enhanced cleaning measures will also be implemented throughout the day to clean and sanitize.