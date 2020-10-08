LEGOLAND Discovery Center is Coming to American Dream

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

LEGOLAND Discovery Center is opening in spring 2021 at American Dream. It’s going to be a fun-filled, indoor LEGO playground, offering interactive and educational activities for families with children ages 3-10. LEGOLAND is a wonderful destination to spend around 2-3 hours of fun with the family. Keep reading to learn more about this awesome theme park!

Psst…Here’s a great option for a fun family outing this fall: A Day Trip to Olana State Historic Site

A Quick Guide to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Miniland: Explore the incredible LEGO sculptures and tiny towns on display at Miniland. Some of the LEGO structures may look awfully familiar to your little ones, as they’re interactive models of landmarks in New York City and New Jersey.

LEGO Characters: Yes, there are meet and greets! Take some pictures with or just say hello to Kai, Bertie and more of your child’s favorites while you’re visiting.

Train Ride: This fun, interactive train includes a magic wand that riders can use to play games during their ride on the “Imagination Express.”

Workshop: Get some quick guidance on how to build some really cool LEGO creatures, during one of the creative workshops.

LEGO 4D Cinema: The LEGO® Movie™ 4D A New Adventure, a 4D movie, is showing exclusively at LEGOLAND Discovery Center! With additional wind, rain, and snow effects, a 4D experience makes it feel like you’re in the story too!

Cafe: Stop by and have a sandwich or a coffee at the LEGOLAND cafe.

COVID Safety Measures

The attractions will be limiting capacity and staff will be ensuring social distancing throughout LEGOLAND. There will be signage throughout the park, reminding guests to stay cautious and considerate of distance. Face coverings or masks will be worn by all staff and guests. Enhanced cleaning measures will also be implemented throughout the day to clean and sanitize the attractions including high-traffic areas, play areas, and at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, the LEGO bricks.

Opening

Spring 2021 (Exact date TBA)

Tickets

Cost of tickets will be announced closer to the scheduled opening

How to Get to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Address: 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

By car: American Dream is accessible via Route 3, NJ Turnpike, and Route 120

By train: From Penn Station in NYC or local NJ stations, take NJ Transit Train to Secaucus Junction and transfer to the #356 bus to American Dream

By bus: From Port Authority in NYC, take NJ Transit Bus #355 to American Dream. From NJ locations, connect to bus #356 at Secaucus Junction or take local routes from Hoboken, Paterson, or Hackensack to American Dream

More info: newjersey.legolanddiscovery.com