Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Attractions & Museums

LEGOLAND Discovery Center is Coming to American Dream

Posted on By
LEGOLAND discovery center
Courtesy of LEGOLAND Discovery Center

LEGOLAND Discovery Center is opening in spring 2021 at American Dream. It’s going to be a fun-filled, indoor LEGO playground, offering interactive and educational activities for families with children ages 3-10.  LEGOLAND is a wonderful destination to spend around 2-3 hours of fun with the family. Keep reading to learn more about this awesome theme park! 

Psst…Here’s a great option for a fun family outing this fall: A Day Trip to Olana State Historic Site

A Quick Guide to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

LEGOLAND discovery center
Courtesy of LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Miniland: Explore the incredible LEGO sculptures and tiny towns on display at Miniland. Some of the LEGO structures may look awfully familiar to your little ones, as they’re interactive models of landmarks in New York City and New Jersey. 

LEGO Characters: Yes, there are meet and greets! Take some pictures with or just say hello to Kai, Bertie and more of your child’s favorites while you’re visiting. 

Train Ride: This fun, interactive train includes a magic wand that riders can use to play games during their ride on the “Imagination Express.”

Workshop: Get some quick guidance on how to build some really cool LEGO creatures, during one of the creative workshops.

LEGO 4D Cinema: The LEGO® Movie™ 4D A New Adventure, a 4D movie, is showing exclusively at LEGOLAND Discovery Center! With additional wind, rain, and snow effects, a 4D experience makes it feel like you’re in the story too!

Cafe: Stop by and have a sandwich or a coffee at the LEGOLAND cafe. 

COVID Safety Measures 

The attractions will be limiting capacity and staff will be ensuring social distancing throughout LEGOLAND. There will be signage throughout the park, reminding guests to stay cautious and considerate of distance. Face coverings or masks will be worn by all staff and guests. Enhanced cleaning measures will also be implemented throughout the day to clean and sanitize the attractions including high-traffic areas, play areas, and at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, the LEGO bricks.

Opening 

Spring 2021 (Exact date TBA)

Tickets

Cost of tickets will be announced closer to the scheduled opening

 How to Get to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Address: 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

By car: American Dream is accessible via Route 3, NJ Turnpike, and Route 120

By train: From Penn Station in NYC or local NJ stations, take NJ Transit Train to Secaucus Junction and transfer to the #356 bus to American Dream

By bus: From Port Authority in NYC, take NJ Transit Bus #355 to American Dream. From NJ locations, connect to bus #356 at Secaucus Junction or take local routes from Hoboken, Paterson, or Hackensack to American Dream

More info: newjersey.legolanddiscovery.com

About the Author

Marta Rybczynski

Marta Rybczynski

Marta is a Summer Intern at New York Family. She recently completed her English degree at The University of Baltimore, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She had her first taste of magazine writing/editing at her University’s literary magazine, “Skelter.” She hasn’t looked back since! She’s been published many times in the news website, "The Pop Topic." She’s currently working with Baltimore’s upcoming “Mortified” show, where she’ll be sharing some of her most embarrassing short stories written in her youth. She’s been a writer since the beginning. Born and raised in Baltimore City, Marta is active in keeping up with the politics of the City and she is interested in the narrative theories surrounding cities and communities. She writes about culture and relationships, and is excited to write about these overlaps within New York City communities!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family October 2020