Mother’s Day Experiences Around NYC 2021

It seems like every day should be Mother’s Day after this past year but on Sunday, May 9, it’s officially Mother’s Day! It’s a great day to pull out all of the stops for mom and the leading ladies in your life! There’s no better way to celebrate than with some fabulous and exclusive Mother’s Day experiences in and around NYC, or virtually while supporting local NYC venues and businesses! No matter what Mother’s Day adventure you choose, you’ll have no FOMO because you and your mom, grandma, aunt, or another leading lady will have the best mommy and me moments with these extra-special experiences.

Brooklyn Robot Foundry will host a special Mother’s Day Class, creating a Bracelet-o-matic for Mother’s Day this year! Moms will love that this awesome two-in-one robot moves and helps the kids to build a bracelet for Mom! Kids will not only love making the Bracelet-o-matic, they’ll also have a blast using it to create baubles to gift Mom and other loved ones. They’ll also provide a card for them to customize for mom to complete the gift! The class will be held on Saturday, May 8th 11a-12p ET and 1p-2p ET. This online class will have the kids all prepped for Mother’s Day!

Add a visit to the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, The Edge, to the top of your list (pun intended) for an extended Mother’s Day celebration! There is a Perrier-Jouët Champagne Admission the week leading up to Mother’s Day, May 9, including a glass of Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé Champagne. Along with enjoying spectacular views and a champagne toast in the sky, moms can snap a photo with the Perrier-Jouët floral arch designed by East Olivia framing the best view in the city. Plus, the first 100 guests to purchase, redeem or upgrade to a glass of Perrier-Jouët on Mother’s Day at Edge’s bar will also receive a free East Olivia bouquet.

For a Mother’s Day gift that doubles as a weekend family activity, the new Rainbow Bagel Making Kit from Brooklyn-based small business FarmSteady includes everything needed to make Insta-worthy, vibrantly swirled rainbow bagels at home. Moms will love that the kit comes with FarmSteady’s bagel baking mix, gel food coloring, and baking yeast, as well as detailed instructions sharing how to roll, loop and boil your way to bagel perfection.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown curated the perfect, pampering package for Mom for the ultimate spring treat. This thoughtful gift includes a weekend of activities with a bespoke aromatherapy experience, in-room breakfast, and a flower pop-up shop with Amaranth, a floral atelier. Treat leading ladies to the Perfectly Pampered package that is designed to indulge Mom at any time during the entire month of May. Enjoy overnight accommodation, daily breakfast served through in-room dining for two, the Bespoke Aromatherapy Experience by Soveral at The Spa, and a late checkout of 2:00 pm. The Perfectly Pampered package is available from May 1 through 31, 2021.

Perfect Picnic knows all mothers deserve a special treat on Mother’s Day so celebrate with a full-service Mother’s Day Picnic experience at The Pool in beautiful Central Park! Think fresh flowers to take home, decadent fruit and dessert platters, the best local cheeses, meats, and crudités NYC has to offer. Plus, you can curate the menu with all of her favorite things. When you arrive at your picnic spot, their picnic experts will have everything set up so mom won’t have to lift a finger! She’ll especially love that when you’re all done, you can simply walk away and someone else will clean up.

Fancy Apple Bikes has the perfect ride to your Mother’s Day activities with its tandems, child seats, trailers, and tag-a-longs. Fancy Apple Bikes is provides an elevated ride for families to have a fun Mother’s Day ride through Central Park! What can be better than exploring the city with your whole family on the same bike? Moms will love that the main tandem bikes’ advantage is that cyclists can ride them regardless of their fitness levels. There are also Fancy Apple kids’ bikes so if your kid is too young to cycle, it’s not a reason to miss out on beautiful weather and a beautiful ride this Mother’s Day. Simply choose an add-on and they will equip the bikes with a child seat, trailer (for two children), or a tag along.

Enjoy a NYC Mother’s Day Cruise on Classic Harbor Line’s Mother’s Day Around Manhattan Brunch on Sunday, May 9. It has two additional departures with available seating–one at 10:00 am and another at 2:15 pm. On Mother’s Day, moms will enjoy continually refreshed Mimosas and the crew will take photos of or with mom against the gorgeous backdrop of the Manhattan skyline, statues, and bridges. The kid-friendly voyage leaves out of the Classic Harbor Line dock at Chelsea Pier 62 for a cruise that circumnavigates Manhattan for peerless views with light narration from the Captain. Highlights are the best views of Manhattan, first, and a menu of spring vegetable quiches, smoked salmon and bagel platter, sage sausage, and roasted breakfast potatoes with each party served their seasonal prix-fixe menu individually at their own private table. Celebrate Mom in style with us aboard a NYC Mother’s Day Cruises!

Wow mom this Mother’s Day when you splurge on a luxurious spa day and/or staycation at The Baccarat Hotel. Send mom to visit the Spa de La Mer, offering two Mother and Me packages. The first is the Luxury Mother and Me package, including a 60 minute aromatherapy massage, 60 minute customized facial, one-hour poolside cabana, and box of Baccarat Chocolate. For younger daughters and moms, we suggest the Mini Mother and Me package, including a 60 minute massage/facial combo, one-hour poolside cabana, and box of Baccarat chocolate. After the perfect spa day, families will enjoy their special Mother’s Day tea through in-room dining. There is one tea for adults and for children so anyone staying in the hotel over Mother’s Day weekend can order this. They also have a Mother’s Day Moment package that includes additional amenities for moms.

Walk on the wild side this Mother’s Day with a 15-minute Virtual Wild Encounter featuring a Bronx Zoo alligator! The zoo chose alligators for this special experience since unlike most reptiles, female alligators are exceptional, devoted, and caring moms. Moms will love that they have the chance to ask keepers questions in real-time and find out all about caring for these amazing alligators. Kids will love that they will also get to meet a second, surprise animal guest of honor, which could be a fennec fox, penguin, red kangaroo, hornbill, or warthog. This Mother’s Day gift package is a wild way to celebrate your favorite mom and to support the Bronx Zoo during these challenging times while connecting with animals like never before.

The Greens will return to The Rooftop at Pier 17 just in time for Mother’s Day, continuing as a unique outdoor dining destination with an emphasis on seasonal cuisine, trend-forward cocktails, and interactive programming. A scenic rooftop retreat in the historic Seaport District, The Greens mini lawns each hold up to eight guests and are equipped with a sun umbrella, multiple lounge chairs, and a love seat. In addition to the individual mini lawns, The Greens will expand to The Rooftop’s two patios, offering an alternative venue with the same sweeping views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and iconic Brooklyn Bridge. To ensure a safe and responsible experience for all guests, each lawn will include a QR code for contactless ordering and will be sanitized between every 90-minute reservation.

Governor’s Island is an incredible island escape and opening just ahead of Mother’s Day! There’s a lot to do on Governors Island this year with 120 acres of open space and endless activities, free arts, culture and science programs, history tours, special events, new public art, a wide variety of food and drink, and more. Book your ferry tickets and plan ahead for a special day for mom filled with fun and relaxation. Start at Slide Hill, with its twist-y, turn-y slides and venture over to play:groundNYC’s The Yard, NYC’s only adventure playground to let imaginations run wild as you build you own fun with items in the yard. Take mom for a joy ride on a surrey, pedal car, scooter and more from Blazing Saddles Bike Rentals but make sure you take a break in Hammock Grove’s cozy hammocks, daydreaming as you take in the breathtaking 360-degree views.