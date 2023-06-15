Make Music Day Returns to New York June 21

The sounds of the city will sound a lot like music on June 21. Make Music Day, a decades-long community music celebration, is back for its 16th year in New York City.

Make Music Day is an invitation to explore the harmony of the world around us. Some highlights of this year’s celebration in New York include:

Pueblo Harlem, Johnny Hartman Plaza in Hamilton Heights, 12 to 8 pm. The Afro Latin Jazz Alliance (ALJA) will celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture.

Street Studios, 19 E Houston Street in SoHo, 12 to 4 pm. Guest producers will invite the public and passersby to contribute original audio, which they’ll record, mix, loop and play back to create spontaneous and collaborative productions.

Paul’s Pianopalooza, Madison Square Park, 3 to 7 pm. Join the New York State Music Teachers Association as they kick off a piano-based marathon and a 90th birthday celebration for NYC composer and educator Paul Sheftel. Pianists of all ages will perform a program of Paul’s works.

Roomful of Pianos, Little Island, 4 to 5 pm. In this event, four to eight pianists will play repertoire from four pianos simultaneously.

Stridulations, Little Island, 5 to 6 pm. Multi-talented musical and visual artist Billy Martin will conduct his suite of interlocking rhythmic compositions that anyone can join.

This is just a small sampling of the over 4,000 events that will be taking place on Make Music Day all over the world. And the events on Make Music Day are for everyone, not just classically-trained musicians.

“This June, we’re excited to invite everyone to make music, whether you think of yourself as a musician or not,” said executive director Aaron Friedman in a press release. “From the sound of traditional instruments, voices, household objects, or even nature, if you keep an ear out, you’ll notice there’s music everywhere.”

The celebration started in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique before coming stateside to New York 16 years ago. Since then, the celebration has become a global phenomenon celebrated by millions of people in over a thousand cities around the world.

Kick off your summer the right way: with music! All Make Music Day events are free and open to the public.

