Entertainment Series Backyard at Hudson Yards Returns for 2023

Families will enjoy movie nights, live entertainment, lots of fun food offerings, kids programming and much more.

Get ready for some family fun this summer! Hudson Yards announced its 2023 programming for its popular Backyard at Hudson Yards series, and it’s set to delight families across the city. Presented by Wells Fargo, the series kicked off this month and activities will run through October.

There’s so much for families to enjoy throughout the seasonal event for 2023 but a highlight is the return of Summer Concerts at the Wells Fargo Stage, a free and fun concert series programmed by The Bowery Presents.

Live outdoor concerts will take place every Wednesday at 6pm, June 21 to Aug. 9 in the Public Square & Gardens. Today’s emerging artists will take the stage as part of the concert series. Check out the concert lineup and more information online.

Other family fun that’s planned for Backyard at Hudson Yards includes movie nights, exciting and educational kids programming, outdoor fitness classes, lots of delicious food options and so much more.

What to Expect at Backyard at Hudson Yards 2023

This year, Backyard at Hudson Yards presented by Wells Fargo will feature:

Summer Concerts: Enjoy a series of live outdoor concerts programmed by The Bowery Presents—all for free! Wednesdays, June 21-Aug. 9; 6pm. (NOTE: Following the concerts, select restaurants and bars at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards will have After Hours events for ages 21 and older.)

The Big Screen: Games, series and tournaments will play on the 30-foot Big Screen featuring popular international sporting events from golf, basketball, football and more. Screenings are free for all visitors and seating is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Backyard Bites: The series features an array of food options. Choose from a variety of food truck offerings that include tacos, burgers, veggie burgers, street food and more.

Kids Music Classes: Kids will love Mozart for Munchkins. The series offers free, monthly music classes for kids of all ages on the Public Square and Gardens. The series runs every third Saturday through Sept. 23. Registration is required.

STEM Fun: MakeInspires will host STEM education classes and workshops for kids ages 5-12. Classes are held twice a month on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will run through the fall. Classes include Sail Subway Car, Light-up Bracelet and Stomp Rockets. Check out the schedule and more information on the website.

Movie Nights: Movie Nights will return this year beginning mid September. A full film line-up to be announced later this year!

Power Hour: Work up a sweat during free fitness classes, held every Tuesday and Thursday morning, 8:30-9:30 am through October on the Public Square and Gardens. Classes, which include yoga, HIIT and strength, are free but registration is required. Check out the schedule and more information on the website.

What You Need to Know About Visiting Backyard at Hudson Yards

What is Hudson Yards?

Hudson Yards is an area on the West Side of Manhattan that is home to more than 100 shops and culinary experiences, offices, public art and more.

Where is Hudson Yards located?

Hudson Yards is located on Manhattan’s West Side, between 10 and 12 Avenues, from West 30 to West 34 Streets.

When is Backyard at Hudson Yards open?

Backyard at Hudson Yards runs through October 2023. Hours vary for individual events and activities. A schedule of activities is available on the website.

How much is admission to Backyard at Hudson Yards?

It depends on which activity. Some are free, while others require an admission or registration fee.



For more information about Backyard at Hudson Yards, visit Hudsonyardsnewyork.com or follow Hudson Yards on Facebook or Instagram.