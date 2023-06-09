Dance Classes for Kids in NYC

Summer is the perfect time to try new things — so why not give dance a try? We’ve rounded up dance studios from around New York City that have dance classes for kids.

This list includes classes for the classical ballet lover, the hip hop enthusiast, and the beginner with no experience who just wants to give dancing a shot.

428 E 75th St.

(212) 717-5419

American Youth Dance Theater offers classes for all ages — from 18 months to 18 years — in a wide range of styles. Some of their popular classes include Mommy-n-Me, ballet, contemporary, tap, Broadway jazz and hip hop.

At American Youth Dance Theater, they prioritize having a positive environment for your child to grow in and claim to have a personal approach in their instruction.

The Ballet Club

226 E 54th St.

(917) 281-1030

Looking for a ballet class? The Ballet Club teaches ballet with a combination of both traditional and new methods. Their unique curriculum focuses on individuality and creativity in a non-judgmental environment.

The Ballet Club offers ballet classes for kids ages 18 months and above.

The Young Children’s Ballet Classes — for ages 18 months to three years — help your young kiddo develop motor control while having fun. The Children’s Creative Dance Club — for ages 3 to 9 years — serves as a great introduction to ballet technique and vocabulary.

2726 Broadway 3rd Fl.

(212) 749-1165

This dance studio offers classes for dancers of all ages including traditional dance styles like ballet, jazz, and hip hop. Bridge for Dance also offers non-traditional classes including creative movement and aerial circus.

Their Young Dancers Program is for children ages 3 to teenagers with classes for everyone — recreational dancers to pre-professional dancers.

2106 W 6th St.

(718) 996-0319

The Brooklyn Dance Center’s founder has assembled a staff dedicated to helping develop the technical skills of dancers of all levels and experience. Some of the classes include ballet, acrobatics, contemporary, jazz, hip hop and modern.

327 E 5th St.

(718) 521-4043

This Brooklyn Dance studio offers classes from toddlers to adults in a variety of styles — ballet, hip hop, tap, and more. They are currently accepting new students for their virtual dance program. If you’re looking to sign your kids up for classes, make sure to contact the studio and view their class schedule.

182 4th Ave.

(718) 522-4696

Dancewave’s mission is to create an inclusive environment that fosters growth through dance. They have classes for youth, adults, and community classes. Check out their websites for offering this summer and fall!

291 Broadway 4th & 5th floor

(212) 962-1800

At Downtown Dance Factory, you can take classes in jazz, hip hop, lyrical, tap, breaking, and theater dance. These classes are offered to 18-month-year-olds to high school seniors. Check out Downtown Dance Factory’s classes and register online.

3 Lafayette Ave.

(718) 624-8400



The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center offers year-round dance classes in a diverse selection of styles — from modern and tap to West-African dance and hip hop.

Different from other dance studios, Mark Morris Dance Center provides non-competitive instruction with all of their classes accompanied by live music.

2121 Broadway @ 74th St.

(212) 874-2410

Steps on Broadway hosts youth programs that allow children of ages 2 to 18 to freely express themselves and find their artistic voices. There’s a variety of levels and styles offered to help your child succeed such as interpretive movement and creative games, as well as pre-professional programs for teens.